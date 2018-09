Fat lambs sell to £85 for 30kg at Hilltown Mart

There were good prices at the sheep sale on Thursday night (September 20th).

Fat lambs to £85 at 30kg, store lambs to £70 at 17.5kg, fat ewes to £72 and breeding hoggets to £100.

Fat lambs: Ballyward farmer - £85 for 30kg (283ppk). Rathfriland farmer - £82 for 26kg (315ppk), £80 for 24.5kg (327ppk). Kilkeel farmer - £81 for 26kg (311ppk). Killeavey farmer - £79.50 for 26kg (301ppk). Kilcoo farmers - £79 for 24kg (318ppk), £72 for 20.5kg (351ppk). Hilltown farmers - £78 for 23kg (333ppk), £73 for 21.5kg (334ppk), £70.50 for 19.3kg (365ppk). Castlewellan farmers - £75 for 23kg (326ppk), £72.50 for 21.5kg (335ppk). Newcastle farmer - £74 for 22kg (328ppk). Cabra farmer - £73.50 for 23kg (327ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmers - £70 for 17.5kg (400ppk), £70 for 17.5kg (397ppk), £68.50 for 18kg (364ppk). Kilcoo farmer - £70 for 18kg (388ppk). Newry farmer - £69.50 for 18kg (370ppk). Castlewellan farmer - £69 for 17.5kg (385ppk). Kilkeel farmer - £67 for 16.5kg (396ppk). Mayobridge farmer - £66 for 15.5kg (425ppk).

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer- £72, £68, £62, £60. Rostrevor farmer- £70. Rathfriland farmer - £69. Kilkeel farmer - £58.50.

Breeding hoggets: Castlewellan farmer - £100, £90 (twice).