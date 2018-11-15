Fat lambs sell to £86 at Armoy Mart

A fine turnout of sheep on Wednesday night met with a much sharper trade for all sorts.

Fat lambs sold to £86.00, fat ewes were a great trade selling to a top of £100, store lambs were in great demand with many lambs over £70.00.

FAT LAMBS

A McQuillan, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £86.00. Robert McHenry, Ballycastle, 25kgs, £84.50. W B Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs, £84.20. Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, 25kgs, £84.00. John McQuaige, Ballycastle, 25kgs, £84.00. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, 28kgs, £84.00. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, 25kgs, £83.50. Gerard McCarry, Ballycastle, 25kgs, £83.50. John P McKillop, Cushendall, 27kgs, £83.20.

STORE LAMBS

Robert Gingles, Larne, 12 crossbreds £79.00. Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, 4 Texel, £73.00. William Douglas, Limavady, 20 Suffolk, £72.00. Terence McGarry, Loughguile, 15 Texel, £70.50. Niall McMullan, Loughguile, 26 Texel, £70.00. Pat McCarry, Ballyvoy, 30 Texel, £70.00. P McAteer, Cushendall, 2 crossbreds £71.00. William Douglas, Limavady, 12 Suffolk, £74.00, 12, £72.00. Joe MacNamee, Cushendall, 15 Blackface £67.00.

EWE LAMBS

Robert Gingles, Larne, 12 Suffolk, £89.50. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 10 mules, £89.00, 23 mules, £81.00. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, 10 Suffolk, £80.00. W and J O’Kane, Carnlough, 13 mules, £67.00.

FAT LAMBS

John McKeague, Ballycastle, 7, £100. Nigel Jamison, Ballycastle, 3 Texel, £95.00. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 2 Texel, £75.50. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 3 Texel, £70.00. M Simpson, Bushmills, 1 Texel, £70.00. G Bradley, Armoy, 7 Texel, £89.00. Jas McAuley, Glendun, 1 Texel, £70.00.

Breeding rams sold to £195 for a two year old Rouge ram.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Yard open at 3pm to accept stock.