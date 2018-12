Fat lambs sell to £88 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday, December 17th there was steady trade of good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £88.00, fat ewes sold to £80.00 and light weight lambs sold to £3.89ppk.

FAT LAMBS

Comber farmer 25kg, £88.00, Ardglass farmer 24kg, £87.50, Downpatrick farmer 23kg, £85.00, Ballyhornan farmer 23kg, £85.00, Annalong farmer 28kg, £85.00, Tullymurray farmer 22kg, £80.00, Ardglass farmer 21kg, £77.00, Ballynahinch farmer 19kg, £76.50, Downpatrick farmer 21kg, £75.00, Ardglass farmer 18kg, £70.50, Killinchy farmer 14kg, £54.50 and Annalong farmer 15kg, £53.50.

FAT EWES

Ballymartin farmer £80.00, Downpatrick farmers £71.00, Ardglass farmer £70.50 and Castlewellan farmer £69.00.