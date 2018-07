Fat lambs sell to £89 and fat ewes to £87 at Armoy Mart

Fat lambs sold to £89.00.

Fat ewes sold to £87.00.

The first entry of store lambs sold to up to £68.00 in an easier trade that last year but surprisingly steady.

FAT LAMBS

John Woodside, Ballycastle, 28kgs, £89.00. James Reilly, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £88.00. Kevin McErlain, Armoy, 24kgs, £86.00. W Hanna, Jun, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £84.00. P McSparran, Cushendun, 22kgs, £82.00. Stewart Black, 23kgs, £84.50. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 25kgs, £85.00. Jas McAuley, Cushendall, 23kgs, £83.50. Boyd Ramsay, Ballymoney, 22kgs, £83.50. Daniel McKay, Martinstown, 22kgs, £78.00. S McShane, Ballintoy, 21kgs, £77.00.

FAT EWES

John Woodside, Ballycastle, Suffolks, £87.00. A Devlin, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £83.50. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, Texels, £78.50. Gabriel Emerson, Cushendall, crossbreds £77.00. Philip McCurdy, Bushmills, crossbreds £76.50. A Devlin, Ballycastle, crossbreds £83.00.

STORE LAMBS

Loughguile Farmer, 7 Texel, £68.00. James McAuley, Cushendall, 22 Suffolk, £65.00, 44, £60.00. A and D McAfee, Ballycastle, 25 Texel, £60.00. Johnny O’Kane, Cushendall, 51 Suffolk, £59.00, 33 Texel, £58.00. Gabriel Emerson, Cushendall, 45 Suffolk, £59.00. Dominic O’Connell, Ballymoney, 22 Texel, £57.50.

Sale every Wednesday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.