Fat lambs sell to £91 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday, September 1st trade increased from the previous sale.

Fat lambs sold to £91.00, fat ewes sold to £90.00 and light weight lambs to £3.98ppk.

FAT LAMBS: Downpatrick farmer 30kg, £91.00, Ballygowan farmer 23kg, £90.00, Saintfield farmer 27kg, £86.50, Annalong farmer 25kg, £85.00, Ardglass farmer 25kg, £85.00, Killinchy farmer 25kg, £85.00, Annalong farmer 24kg, £84.00, Castlewellan farmer 24kg, £83.00, Ballyculter farmer 23kg, £83.00, Vianstown farmer 23kg, £83.00, Annacloy farmer 22kg, £79.00, Ballygally farmer 22kg, £77.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £77.00, Castlewellan farmer 22kg, £74.50, Castlewellan farmer 23kg, £74.00, Tyrella farmer 21kg, £72.00, Ballynahinch farmer 21kg, £71.00, Newcastle farmer 20kg, £70.00, Ballygowan farmer 20kg, £70.00, Lisburn farmer 20kg, £70.00, Castlewellan farmer 19kg, £65.50, Ballynahinch farmer 17kg, £66.00, Cabra farmer 20kg, £65.50, Castlewellan farmer 17kg, £64.50, Kilcoo farmer 17kg, £64.50, Ballykinlar farmer 16kg, £63.00, Legamaddy farmer 18kg, £61.50, Drumaroad farmer 22kg, £60.00, Ballynahinch farmer 15kg, £60.00, Cabra farmer 15kg, £51.00 and Woodgrange farmer 13kg, £46.00.

FAT EWES: Saintfield farmer £90, Strangford farmer £87, Downpatrick farmer £85, Ballyhornan farmer £82, Erenagh, Downpatrick and Castlescreen farmers £80, Lisburn and Downpatrick farmers £79, Kilkeel Saintfield and Ardglass farmers £77, Downpatrick and Kilkeel farmers £75.

RAMS: Downpatrick farmer £138 and Ballyculter farmer £120.