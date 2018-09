Fat lambs sell to £92 at Gortin Mart

A large entry of stock sold to an outstanding trade on Monday.

Prices as follows

FAT LAMBS

William McFarland £92/28kg, Francis Bradley £87/28kg, Michael Hamilton £85/25, T R Crawford £85/26kg, David Hempton £85/25kg, Donald Fleming £85/26kg, S and A Conway £85/24kg, John McSorley £84.50/24kg, Adrian Johnston £84/25kg, Michael Hamilton £84/25kg, M McGurk £83.50/24kg, Conor Daly £83/25kg, D and E Allen £83/28kg, Richard Doherty £82.50/24kg, Charmaine Gibson £82/24kg, Sean Daly £82/24kg, S Kelly £81.80/24kg, Sean Eldowney £81.50/24kg,Aaron Campbell £81.20/23kg, Gary Sproule £81/23kg, David Baxter £81/24kg, Kieran Fox £80.80/24kg, Aaron Campbell £80.50/25kg, Sean Daly £80.50/23kg, John Young £80/24kg and Leona Young £80/24kg.

STORE LAMBS

Stephen Hasson £77, Hugh Lagan £77, Richard Doherty £77, Conor Daly £76.50, Peter Devine £76, Eamon McBrien £76, F Matthews £76 and M McCullagh £75.20

FAT EWES

Alaistair Breen £120, £117, Charmaine Breen £118, K Lynch £108, Kat Gallagher £100, Victor Creighton £90, Michael Crossan £90, W Breen £90, P Burke £85, Eamon McGirr £83, William Jeffers £80, P Burke £80, Donald Fleming £79, David Sproule £78.50 and Austin Creighton £77.

BREEDING HOGGETS

Richard Sproule £178, £145, Alaistair Breen £148, Oliver Kerr £142, Desmond Barclay £132, £130, Eamon Bryson £122, S Moore £122, K Lennon £120, £116, James McGaughey £118, £110, Eamon Bryson £110,£108, £108, Richard Sproule £110, D Moore £108, £106 and K Lennon £105.

BREEDING RAMS

Adrian McKelvey 340g, Gary Sproule 170g, 125g, Thomas Conlin 170g and Wesley Davidson 110g.