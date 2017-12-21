Fat lambs sell to £93.50 at Gortin Mart

There was an exceptional show of sheep this week at Gortin Mart.

Fat lambs sold to £93.50.

FAT LAMBS

Aidan Morris £93.50/29kg, Seamus Logue £92.50/26kg, J and H Foster £92.20/24kg, E and J Speers £91.50/28kg, Ronan McKay £91/26kg, Francis Bradley £91/25kg, Victor Laughlin £90.50/25kg, Gordan and McAdoo £90.5/25kg, Darren Reid £90/25kg, S and A Conway £90/24kg, Norman McConnell £90/26kg, Daniel Gormley £90/27kg, Darren Reid £90/25kg, Derek Farrell £90/26kg, Brendan Falls £89.50/25kg, Dominic Nugent £89.20/24kg, Gorthill Farms £89.20/24kg, Allan Speer £89/23kg, Patrick Kelly £88.50/25kg, Victor Laughlin £88.50/25kg and Glenn Cuddy £88/24kg.

STORE LAMBS

A Hetherington £74, Derek Kerr £74, Alfred Ballantine £74, J J McAleer £73, J Birney £72, £70, P Devine £70.50, S Porter £68.50, £67 and Alfred Ballantine £61.

FAT EWES

J Sawyers £110, £108, £102, £100, £98, £98, £80, £80, Gary Rankin £92, Leslie Hopper £92, D Kelly £80, Malcolm Fleming £74, G Farrell £70, £70, S Porter £70, D Dunn £70 and Robert Duddy £66.

EWES & LAMBS

Aidan Carton £210, £210, £208, £188, £182, £180, £180, £180, £180, £178, £175, £172, £170, £155, £152, £148 and J and R Buchannan £190, £180, £172, £160, £158.