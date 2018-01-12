Fat lambs sell to £94 at Armoy Mart

An excellent show of 674 head at the first sale of 2018 met with a firmer trade.

Fat lambs sold to £94.00, fat ewes topped at £90.00.

There was a super trade for store lambs with prices up to £79.00.

FAT LAMBS

G McDoughall, Bushmills, 28kgs, £94.00. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £93.50. Tracy Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs, £91.20. John Dillon, Armoy, 24kgs, £91.00. Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, 25kgs, £91.00. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 23kgs, £90.00. Mathew Gamble, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £89.00. P McClafferty, Cloughmills, 23kgs Blackface, £89.50. R McVicker, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £86.00. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, 22kgs, £83.20.

STORE LAMBS

C Breadon, Coleraine, 20 Texel, £79.00. John Todd, Ballycastle, 11 Suffolk, £73.50. N McMullan, Loughguile, 48, Texel, £71.80. Marg Mitchell, Ballycastle, 20 Texel, £64.50. Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, 32 crossbreds £64.00. Archie McMullan, Loughguile, 12, crossbreds £61.50. I McConaghy, Bushmills, 3, Suffolk, £67.50. John Glendenning, 22 Texel, £71.50. William Graham, Liscolman, 21 Texel, £79.00. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 10 Texel, £72.00. S White, Cloughmills, 17 Tex, £75.00.

FAT EWES

S McKeegan, Cushendall, 2 Suffolk, £90.00. J Ferris, Kilrea, 5 Suffolk, £87.50. W Hanna, Ballymoney, 7 Suffolk, £85.50. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 2 Dorsets, £85.50. B and I McConaghy, Bushmills, 3 Texel, £75.50. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, 4 Texel, £72.50. Jas Blair, Ballymoney, 2 Texel, £75.50. Robert McAllister, Bushmills, 2 crossbreds £66.00.

Sale every Wednesday.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.