Fat lambs sell to £94 for Gortin Mart

A sharp trade for fat lambs which sold to £94 for 23kg.

Store lambs sold to £79.50.

FAT LAMBS

John McMullin £94/23kg, J and H Foster £88/33kg, T R Crawford £87.50/26kg, Gerard McBride £86/26kg, John McSorley £86/27kg, John Conway £85.50/27kg, Ian Caldwell £85/27kg, M Patterson £85/25kg, W Lyttle £85/26kg, Reid Clarke £85/26kg, Donlad Fleming £85/26kg, T R Crawford £85/27kg, Dessie Campbell £84/25kg, W Lyttle £84/27kg, Harry Cashel £83.50/25kg, Keith McMullan £83.20/25kg, Thomas Dobson £83/24kg, Wayne McElmurray £82.20/24kg, S Rankin £82/25kg, Dessie Campbell £81/24kg, £80/23kg, Gerard McBride £81/23kg, James Doherty £80/23kg and Oliver Kerr £80/24kg.

STORE LAMBS

Joseph Whiteside £79.50, £77, £75.50, £75, P Foster £78, Cookstown farms £76, Harry Cashel £74, J McCrea £72, £71, Patrick McCullagh £70, £66, S Moore £69, J Whiteside £67.50 and J and J Morris £65.

FAT EWES

J and H Foster £80, Gary Hamilton £77, Samuel Allen £70, John Keenan £70, Joseph Kerlin £69.50 and J and H Foster £69.