Fat lambs sell to £97 at Gortin Mart

Fat lambs sell to £97 on Monday followed by an excellent store lamb.

Prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS

Gordan Smyth £97/29kg, S and A Conway £96.5/25kg, John McGlynn £95/26kg, Martin McCrory £95/28kg, Andrew Fleming £94.50/26kg, William Gilmore £94/25kg, Francis Bradley £93/25kg, Oliver McElvogue £92/25kg, Chris McAweaney £92/24kg, Michael Hamilton £91.50/25kg, NigelLaughlin £90.50/24kg, Gordan Smyth £90/24kg, Francis McBride £90/24kg, Michael Hamilton £90/25kg, I and H Telford £85.50/25kg, Oliver McElvogue £85/23kg, John Conway £84.50/24kg, David McIlwaine £84.50/22kg, Harold Sinclair £84.20/23kg and Francis Keenan £80/22kg.

STORE LAMBS

Michael McCrosson £70, Sean Daly £69.50, Bill Adair £68.80, Gerard McCrory £68.20, Samuel Carmichael £64, John Murphy £59.50 and Bill Adair £53.50.

FAT EWES

S Porter £115, Thomas Kelly £110, £108, £106, £100,Herbert Bell £100, N McIlwaine £94, Sean Daly £92 William Gilmore £85.50, £81, Vincent Keenan £84, Damien Donaghy £81, R Christie £80, Francis McBride £75, Andrew Fleming £75, King Farms £74, Martin McCrory £68, R and C McCullagh £68,£65 and John McBride £67.

EWES & LAMBS

J and R Buchanan £195, £168, £150, £130, £130 and Michael McGlade £195, £140.