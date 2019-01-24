Fat lambs sell to a top of £105 at Armoy Mart

A good turnout of 670 head were on offer last Wednesday night, the wintry weather and poor road conditions reduced the attendance, but the trade was excellent.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £105, fat ewes sold to £90 and breeding sheep to £150.

LEADING PRICES

Mr C Martin, Ballymoney, Texel, £75.00. Mr J O Cassley, Armoy, Mule, £73.50. Mr D McKeeman, Mule, £70,00.

BREEDING SHEEP

Mr J O Cassley, Armoy, 9, Mule, £150, 10, £145, 10, £130, 11, £130, 9, £130, 10, £128, 10, £120, 10, Texel, £120, 11, £116. Ms G Bartlett, Stranocum, 6 Texel, £130, 4, £120.

FAT LAMBS

Mr C Martin, Ballymoney, Texel, 30kgs, £105. Mr D McKeeman, Ballymoney, Texel, 26.5kgs, £102. Mr J Dickson, Draperstown, Mule, 39kgs, £102. Mr A Dempster, Stranocum, Mule, 26kgs, £99.50. Mr S Booth, Ballymoney, Suffolk, 25.5kgs, £99.00. Mr F McKenna, Ballymoney, 24.5kgs, £99.00. Mr B J McAlister, Ballymoney, Texel, 25.5kgs, £99.00. Mr M Moloney, Ballymoney, 25kgs, £98.80. Mr W Graham, Carnmoon, Suffolk, 26kgs, £98.50. Mr J Dickson, Draperstown, Blackface, 26.5kgs, £97.80.

FAT EWES

Mr D McKeeman, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £90.00. Mr A Dempster, Stranocum, Suffolk, £86.00. Ms G Bartlett, Stranocum, £80.00. Mr B McAlister, Mule, £80.00. Messrs M M Kelly, Ballycastle, Mule, £80.00, Texel, £76.50. Mr F McKenna, Ballymoney, Texel, £76.50.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.