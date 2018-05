Fat lambs sell to a top price of £134 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday, May 12th fat lambs sold to a top price of £134.00, hoggets sold to £127.00, fat ewes sold to £115.00 and light weight lambs sold to £5.42 per kg.

FAT LAMBS:

Downpatrick 25kg, £134.00, Ballyclander farmer 23kg, £130.00, Downpatrick farmer 21kg, £128.50, Ballydonety farmer 25kg, £128.00, Corbally farmer 23kg, £125.00, Woodgrange farmer 23kg, £125.00, Raholp farmer 20kg, £125.00, Ballinacraig farmer 22kg, £125.00, Saintfield farmer 20kg, £123.00, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £120.50, Annalong farmer 21kg, £118.00 and £117.00, Ballygowan farmer 21kg, £116.50, Lisburn farmer 21kg, £114.00, Ballincraig farmer 19kg, £108.00, Comber farmer 20kg, £108.00 and Saintfield farmer 19kg, £105.50.

HOGGETS:

Killough farmer 36kg, £127.00, Blackstaff farmer 25kg, £126.00, Hillsborough farmer 24kg, £125.00, Ardglass farmer 28kg, £123.00, Ballykinlar farmer 25kg, £115.00, Castlewellan farmer 26kg, £112.00, Ballykinlar farmer 29kg, £110.00, Ballynahinch farmer 42kg, £110.00, Ardglass farmer 22kg, £109.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg, £107.00, Ardilea farmer 22kg, £107.00, Hillsborough farmer 20kg, £104.00, Downpatrick farmer 20kg, £101.00, Greystown farmer 25kg, £100.00, Ballykinlar farmer 22kg, £100.00 and Saintfield farmer 22kg, £70.00.

FAT EWES:

Corbally farmer £115.00, Downpatrick farmer £110.00, Saintfield farmer £107.00, Corbally farmer £105.00, Woodgrange farmer £105.00, Ballyrolly farmer £105.00, Legamaddy farmer £103.00, Ballyplunt farmer £102.00, Drumnqouile farmer £102.00, Ballyhossett farmer £100.00, Legamaddy farmer £100.00, Ballynahinch farmer £100.00, Saintfield farmer £97.00, Ballyhossett farmer £84.00, Downpatrick farmer £80.00, Saintfield farmer £76.00, Ballynahinch farmer £70.00, Saintfield farmer £70.00, Comber farmer £65.00, Ballynahinch farmer £65.00, Drumaness farmer £62.00, Ballynahinch farmer £60.00 and Dromore farmer £55.00.