Fat lambs sell to a top price of £139 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday 14th April fat lambs sold to a top price of £139.00, hoggets to £143.50, fat ewes to £122.00 and light weight lambs made to £5.12ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS:

Ballygowan 25kg, £139.00, Glassdrummond farmer 23kg, £138.00, Annacloy farmer 21kg, £127.00, Ardglass farmer 23kg, £123.00, Saintfield farmer 21kg, £120.00 and Ardglass farmer 24kg, £117.00.

HOGGETS:

Downpatrick farmer 30kg, £143.50, Downpatrick farmer 28kg, £135.00, Ballygowan farmer 25kg, £130.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg, £129.00, Saintfield farmer 25kg, £125.00, Ardilea farmer 25kg, £120.00, Dundrum farmer 21kg, £116.00, Ballyrolly farmer 24kg, £115.00, Ballydonety farmer 23kg, £115.00, Aughlisnafin farmer 22kg, £113.00, Strangford farmer 23kg, £110.00, Ballydonety farmer 21kg, £110.00, Kilclief farmer 22kg, £107.00, Ballygowan farmer 22kg, £105.00, Woodgrange farmer 19kg, £100.00, Ballygowan farmer 19kg, £92.00, Ballynahinch farmer 27kg, £82.00 and 16kg, £70.00 and Leitrim farmer 14kg, £55.00.

FAT EWES:

Strangford farmer £122.00, Ballydonety farmer £120.00, Kilclief farmer £120.00, Downpatrick farmer £115.00, Coniamstown farmer £110.00, Downpatrick farmer £100.00, Corbally farmer £100.00, Ballyward farmer £92.00, Ballydonnell £91.00 and Woodgrange farmer £90.00, Ballybrannagh farmer £90.00, Ballykinlar farmer £90.00 and £85.00, Kilkeel farmer £85.00, Woodgrange farmer £80.00, Saintfield farmer £75.00, Ballykinlar farmer £75.00, Coniamstown farmer £72.00, Dundrum farmer £72 and £70.00 and Ballygowan farmer £69.00, Downpatrick and Castlewellan farmers £65.00 and Comber and Downpatrick farmers £60.00.

EWES & LAMBS:

Killyleagh farmer £145, Corbally farmer £145 and £140 and Kilkeel farmer £135.