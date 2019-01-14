Fat lambs to £100.20 and fat ewes to £100 at Swatragh Mart

Fat lambs to £100.20 and fat ewes to £100.

A good show of over 1,000 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which was met with a very strong trade for all types of stock.

A good entry of cull ewes saw good demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £100 for several lots, with many lots passing £90.

Over 800 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £100.20 for 26.3kg.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Desertmartin producer; 26.3kg at £100.20 = 3.81p; Desertmartin producer; 27kg at £100.20 = 3.71p; Knockloughrim producer; 26kg at £100 = 3.85p; Upperlands producer; 30kg at £100 = 3.33p; Ballycastle producer; 25.8kg at £99.50 = 3.86p; Draperstown producer; 29.5kg at £99.00 = 3.36p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £98.00 = 4.08p; Draperstown producer; 24.8kg at £98.20 = 3.96p; Dungiven producer; 24kg at £97.00 = 4.04p and Maghera producer; 24.5kg at £97.50 = 3.98p.

Mid-weight lambs: Draperstown producer; 23.5kg at £95.50 = 4.06p; Desertmartin producer; 23.5kg at £95.00 = 4.04p; Swatragh producer; 22.4kg at £89.00 = 3.97p; Coleraine producer; 22kg at £90.00 = 4.09p; Kilrea producer; 22.5kg at £89.00 = 3.96p; Kilrea producer; 21kg at £91.00 = 4.33p; Claudy producer; 21.8kg at £85.00 = 3.90p and Rasharkin producer; 21.5kg at £84.00 = 3.91p.

Lightweight lambs: Claudy producer; 20.8kg at £83.00 = 3.99p; Garvagh producer; 20kg at £82.20 = 4.11p; Kilrea producer; 18.5kg at £81.00 = 4.38p; Tobermore producer; 17kg at £68.00 = 4.00p; Castlerock producer; 17.5kg at £71.80 = 4.10p and Draperstown producer; 15kg at £64.20 = 4.28p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Coleraine producer; 2 ewes at £100; Maghera producer; 3 ewes at £100; Draperstown producer; 3 ewes at £95.00 and Draperstown producer; 3 ewes at £92.50.

Cattle

The return of the weekly cattle sales saw a strong entry of good quality cattle on Monday, which was met with a busy ringside and a strong trade for the cattle on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,245 for a Limousin weighing 622kg, selling overall to a top of £3.15ppk, for an Aberdeen Angus at £840, weighing 266kg.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,090 for a Simmental weighing 502kg, selling to a top price per kilo of £2.34, for a Charolais at £860, weighing 368kg.

Fat cows topped at £930 for a Limousin weighing 754kg.

An entry of pedigree springing Simmental heifers, topped at £1,360.

Heifers

Swatragh producer; Limousin 396kg at £915 = 2.31p; Limousin 420kg at £930 = 2.21p; Cookstown producer; Simmental 502kg at £1090 = 2.17p; Simmental 540kg at £1,070 = 1.98p; Simmental 532kg at £910 = 1.71p; Moneymore producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine 326kg at £625 = 1.92p; Blonde d’Aquitaine 368kg at £650 = 1.77p; Limavady producer; Limousin 376kg at £645 = 1.72p; Charolais 368kg at £860 = 2.34p; Swatragh producer; Simmental 466kg at £880 = 1.89p; Limousin 498kg at £930 = 1.87p; Aberdeen Angus 474kg at £885 = 1.87p; Charolais 472kg at £955 = 2.02p; Ballykelly producer; Charolais 306kg at £720 = 2.35p; Limousin 252kg at £500 = 1.98p; Aberdeen Angus 320kg at £550 = 1.72p; Aberdeen Angus 260kg at £490 = 1.88p and Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus 386kg at £785 = 2.03p; Aberdeen Angus 464kg at £925 = 1.99p; Aberdeen Angus 438kg at £865 = 1.97p; Aberdeen Angus 400 at £730 = 1.83p; Aberdeen Angus 400kg at £770 = 1.93p; Aberdeen Angus 465kg at £880 = 1.89p and Aberdeen Angus 550kg at £1,030 = 1.87p.

Bullocks

Swatragh producer; Limousin 528kg at £1,120 = 2.12p; Limousin 572kg at £1,120 = 1.96p; Limousin 550kg at £1,150 = 2.09p; Limousin 622kg at £1,245 = 2.00p; Limousin 598kg at £1,235 = 2.07p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais 392kg at £880 = 2.24p; Charolais 372kg at £770 = 2.07p; Simmental 348kg at £600 = 1.72p; Charolais 408kg at £710 = 1.74p; Charolais,452kg at £900 = 1.99p; Aberdeen Angus 388kg at £740 = 1.91p; Moneymore producer; Hereford, 254kg at £490 = 1.93p; Blonde d’Aquitaine280kg at £630 = 2.25p; Blonde d’Aquitaine432kg at £845 = 1.96p; Garvagh producer; Charolais 470kg at £940 = 2.00p; Limousin 384kg at £720 = 1.88p; Charolais 518kg at £1000 = 1.93p; Charolais386kg at £820 = 2.12p; Limavady producer; Limousin 474kg at £945 = 1.99p; Swatragh producer; Limousin 424kg at £940 = 2.22p Limousin 408kg at £880 = 2.16p; Limousin 494kg at £1030 = 2.09p and Glenullin producer; Aberdeen Angus 266kg at £840 = 3.16p; Aberdeen Angus 382kg at £820 = 2.15p; Aberdeen Angus 432kg at £920 = 2.13p; Aberdeen Angus 290kg at £600 = 2.07p; Aberdeen Angus 380kg at £795 = 2.09p.

Simmental springing heifers.

In calf to Limousin bull.

£1,360, £1,200, £1,120.

Fat cows

Limousin 754kg at £930 = 1.23p.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw.

January 2019 sponsor: NCCE Farmware Store.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.