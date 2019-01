Fat lambs to £100 at Gortin

An excellent entry of stock sold to a strong trade at Gortin. Fat Lambs sell to £100, Store Lambs £82.50, Fat Ewes £102 and Ewes and Lambs £240.

FAT LAMBS: S Daly £100/28kg, P & M Mullan £99/30kg, Kieran McGrath £98.50/26kg, Raymond Boyd £98/29kg, Ivor Clarke £98/25kg, 97.20/26KG, John McSorley £98/26kg, Derek Kerr £97.20/26kg, John Heagney £97/25kg, S & R McGurk £97/27kg, Daniel Ward £97/24kg, Declan Murray £96.50/25kg, Barry McCrory £96/24kg, R Wilson £96/2kg, John ODonnell £96/31kg, Liam Gormley £96/26kg, Stewart Patterson £96/25kg, Nigel Laughlin 396/24kg, J Elliott £95.80/27kg, Margaret McCullagh £95/24kg, Daniel Ward £95/24kg, Dermot Nugent £95/25kg, Alex Harpur £95, John O’Donnell £95/24kg, T McManus £95/24kg, Martin Brogan £94.80/24kg, Derek Kerr £94.20/25kg, John McSorley £94.20/22kg, Niall Daly £94/23kg, Kenneth Thompson £94/1kg, Declan Murray £95/25kg, Jason Martin £94/24kg, John Adair £93.50/23kg, David McConnell £93/23kg, Albert Baxter £93/24kg.

STORE LAMBS: T Boyd £82.50/20kg, Andrew Fleming £82/20kg, Kye Rainey £81.50/20kg, Sean McDonald £80, Albert Baxter £80, Andrew Fleming £75, £62, £56, Charles Beattie £67.50, Patrick Tuohey £61, T Boyd £61

FAT EWES: S Mullin £102, £102, £100, A Lynch £100, £100, Johnathon McClean £95,£95, Martin Brennan £95,, Kennedy Hunter £90, Malcolm Fleming £89, Andrew Fleming £85, P Devine £82, Seamus Cullinan £80, Aidan Morris £80, P & M Mullan £80, £80, Kennedy Hunter £79, James O’Hagan £77, William Gilmore £75, R Cooke £74, John Heagney £73.

EWES & LAMBS: Alex Harpur £240, L Kelly £230, £210, W Campbell £225, £200, £170, William Lennox £198, £145, £120