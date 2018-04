Fat lambs to £110 at Downpatrick

At the Downpatrick sheep sale on Saturday, March 31, fat lambs sold to £110.00, hoggetts to £112.00, fat ewes to £80.00 and light weight lambs to £4.00ppk.

Leading prices in all categories were as follows:

Fat lambs: Crossgar farmer 22kg £110.00; Ballynahinch farmer 26kg £104.00; Ballybrannagh farmer 21kg £98.00 and Crossgar farmer 17kg £80.00.

Hoggets: Downpatrick farmer 28kg £112.00; Downpatrick farmer 27kg £109.00; Ballyhossett farmer 24kg £103.50; Ballygowan farmer 24kg £102.00; Loughinisland farmer 23kg £98.50; Tobermoney farmer 31kg £90.00; Ballybrannagh farmer 20kg £90.00; Loughinisland farmer 21kg £87.50; Crossgar farmer 22kg £87.00; Crossgar farmer 20kg £75.50, Downpatrick farmer 16kg £62.50 and Crossgar farmer 14kg £56.00.

Fat ewes: Ballykinlar farmer £80.00; Crossgar farmer £75.50; Castlewellan farmer £75.00; Erenagh farmer £75.00, Ballygowan farmer £70.00; Scaddy farmer £70.00; Ballybrannagh farmer £70.00; Annalong farmer £70.00; Ballyhornan £61.00 and Ballynoe farmer £61.00; Ballybrannagh farmer £60.00; Ballynoe farmer £58.00 and Castlewellan farmer £55.00.

Ewes and lambs: Killyleagh farmer £152 & £150; Corbally farmer £145 and £140 and Kilkeel farmer £135.