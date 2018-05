Fat lambs to £128 at Downpatrick

At the sheep sale in Downpatrick on Saturday, 28th April Fat lambs sold to £128.00, Hoggets to a top price of £130.00, Fat Ewes to £115.00 and Light weight lambs made to £5.25

FAT LAMBS: Ballincraig Downpatrick farmer 24kg £128.00, Ballyhossett farmer 25kg £126.00, Crossgar farmer 26kg £120.50, Legamaddy farmer 22kg £118.00, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg £115.50, Downpatrick farmer 21kg £114.00, Annalong farmer 21kg £112.50, Ballincraig farmer 24kg £111.00, Crossgar farmer 19kg £107.50, Annacloy farmer 20kg £105.50, Castlewellan farmer 20kg £106.00 and Bright farmer 20kg £105.00 and Saintfield farmer 20kg £103.00.

HOGGETS: Saintfield farmer 30kg £130.00, Ballynahinch farmer 26kg £117.00, Saintfield farmer 25kg £117.00, Legamaddy farmer 32kg £115.00, Saintfield farmer 23kg £109.50, Hillsborough farmer 22kg £109.00, Hillsborough farmer 20kg £109.00, Downpatrick farmer 15kg £108.00, Annacloy farmer 23kg £108.50, Saintfield farmer 21kg £107.00, Clough farmer 23kg £106.00, Ardglass farmer 21kg £105.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg £105.00, Annalong farmer 21kg £101.50, Dundrum farmer 20kg £100.50, Ballykilbeg farmer 20kg £99.50, Ballydonety farmer 21kg £93.00, Ballincraig farmer 20kg £92.00 and Ardglass farmer 19kg £80.00.

FAT EWES: Killough farmer £115.00, Legamaddy farmer £110.00, Downpatrick farmer £110.00, Annalong farmer £105.00, Ballydonety farmer £102.00, Ballygowan farmer £100.00, Downpatrick farmer £94.00, Ballycruttle farmer £93.00, Ballyclucas £90.00 and Saintfield farmer £90.00 and Annalong farmer £90.00, Downpatrick farmer £85.00, Crossgar farmer £80.00, Kilkeel farmer £77.00, Downpatrick farmer £75.00 and £70.00 and Downpatrick farmer £69.00.