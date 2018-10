Firm demand for all types of cattle at Omagh Mart

A large autumn sale of 440 beef and store cattle met firm demand from feeders, although plainer sorts were easier to buy.

Bullocks: N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 550k, £1,245; 485k, £1,100, J Conn, Donemana 590k, £1,325, J Cunningham, Kileeshil 590k, £1,315; 605k, £1,265; 685k, £1,395, F McKenna, Gortin 525k, £1,145; 500k, £1,090, P Quinn, Fintona 565k, £1,250, Dungannon farmer 640k, £1,385; 575k, £1,210; 535k, £1,100, E McCann, Fintona 570k, £1,100, S Gormley, Carrickmore 555k, £1,185; 630k, £1,325, S McElhinney, Park 600k, £1,280, R and D Laird, Strabane 600k, £1,265; 550k, £1,150; 495k, £1,015, C Kennedy, Claudy 560k, £1,185, S Dobbs, Carrickmore 510k, £1,055; 500k, £1,020; 465k, £1,025, D McFadden, Killyclogher 570k, £1,175, T Patrick, Drumlegagh 660k, £1,350, H Colton, Clanabogan 465k, £1,065 and £1,040, J Robinson, Donemana 390k, £945; 420k, £950, Co Armagh producer, 440k, £975; 455k, £960, M McNamee, Crockanboy 425k, £925, R O’Brien, Carrickmore 455k, £965; 440k, £930, Jas Doris, Cookstown 385k, £965; 395k, £895, L J Keenan, Carrickmore 390k, £900; 380k, £860 and J Deery, Eskra 370k, £820.

Heifers: J. Clarke, Claudy 400k, £955; 440k, £1,000; 430k, £975; 500k, £1,030, F McKenna, Gortin, 500k, £1,170; 420k, £935, B Dunlop, Mountjoy 610k, £1,365, M Mullan, Altamuskin 600k, £1,340; 575k, £1,180; 535k, £1,100; 530k, £1,080, Ian Jeffers, Coagh 525k, £1,125, N Anderson, Kesh 510k, £1,085; 400k, £915; 445k, £985; 375k, £900, Robert Wilson, Baronscourt, 625k, £1,280; 730k, £1,440; 710k, £1,400, P O’Neill, Beragh 560k £1130; 430k £940; 470k £985, R. McNamee, Newtownstewart 400k £920; 385k, £850, H Colton, Clanabogan 420k, £935; 455k, £985, E Doherty, Castlederg 405k, £900; 415k, £900; 365k, £765, B Doherty, Lack 415k, £910, P O’Donnell, Castlederg 435kg, £935; 390k, £820, C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 405k, £870; 385k, £805, K Quinn, Strabane 445k, £940, J Stafford, Trillick £1,000.

Fat cows: C Allen, Fyfin, 590k, £168, M J Conway, Greencastle 830k, £165; 760k, £138, D McDonald, Creggan 490k, £155, J Marshall, Castlederg 630k, £154, D McFadden, Killyclogher 560k, £146, R Scott, Gortin, 570k, £140, M G O’Kane, Drumquin 710k, £137; 620k, £137; 740k, £131.

A dispersal sale of suckled cows sold £2,250 for a third calver and Blonde heifer calf, whilst in-calf cows sold to £1,560.

470 calves presented met excellent demand with choice lightweights selling to over £3 per kilo.

Bull/bullock calves

Ryan McCullagh, Greencastle 545k, £1,200; 510k, £1,070, B McCrystal, Mullaslin 505k, £1,165, T Connolly, Beragh 315k, £880; 325k, £890; 260k, £740,. B Doherty, Lack 320k, £890, S McGurk, Dungate 305k, £830; 300k, £765, P McGinn, Augher 300k, £810; 315k, £790; 210k, £670; 225k, £665, J P Monaghan, Ederney 320k, £8556; 325k, £815, J P Logue, Castlederg 315k, £835, K Lynch, Castlederg 335k, £880, B McDonnell, Dromore 310k, £815; 320k, £825; 280k, £790, J Wauchob, Newtownstewart 305k, £795; 240k, £655; 300k, £755, P Fox, Carrickmore 305k, £775; 210k, £665, G Donnelly, Trillick 335k, £850; 310k, £770; 320k, £750, F McDonnell, Dromore 350k, £880, K Teague, Dromore 385k, £970, L Gallagher, Ederney 300k, £730, R Taylor, Ballinamallard 335k, £805, M McNamee, Glenlark 180k, £600; 190k, £565, Killeter producer 220k, £680; 320k, £760; 295k, £190k, £500, T Johnston, Killadeas 210k, £700, T Conlin, Fintona 230k, £705; 265k, £775; 285k, £765, S Cassidy, Tattyreagh 260k, £730; 290k, £765, M Carland,, Mountfield 240k, £6645; 260k, £680; 290k, £710 and J Donnelly, Altamuskin 285k, £725.

Heifer calves: Jas Gormley, Aughabrack 420k, £980, A McMullan, Castlederg 405k, £920; 440k, £940, G McDonagh, Ederney 400k, £905, D McFadden, Mountfield 355k £940; 400k, £850, R Taylor, Ballinamallard 415k, £925; 315k, £725; 345k, £765, J Donnelly, Altamuskin 305k, £790; 300k, £700, P McGinn, Augher 305k, £790, P Dobbs, Carrickmore 325k, £800; 230k, £790, K Lynch, Castlederg 310k, £745; 330k, £740, P Daly, Carrickmore 365k, £870, J Travers, Castlederg 340k, £800, B McDonnell, Dromore 340k, £780; 280k, £675, Josp Teague, Dromore 335k, £760, C Carson, Drumlegagh 315k, £690, F Fox, Carrickmore 225k, £630; 250k, £635, K Atcheson, Dromore 225k, £620; 235k, £615, J Wauchob, Newtownstewart 220k, £600; 255k, £625, L Keenan, Carrickmore 220k, £590; 230k, £600, T Conlin, Fintona 240k, £625; 290k, £690, W Brown, Glenhull 260k, £620, S Cassidy, Tattyreagh 200k, £520; 230k, £585 and K McNabb, Drumquin 295k, £670.