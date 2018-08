Firm trade at Saintfield cattle sale

There was another good entry of stock at Wednesday’s sale in Saintfield with trade remaining firm in all sections.

Fat cows sold to a top of £ 1435 for 830Kg Lim £173,

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Lim 830Kg £173, £1435, Lim 740Kg £166 £1228, BB 610Kg £131 £799, Ballynahinch producer Ch 790Kg £149 £1177, Crumlin producer AA 560Kg £168 £940, Her 570Kg £150 £855, Saintfield producer Lim 660Kg £138 £910, Killinchy producer Fr 730Kg £116 £846, Ballynahinch producers Ch 500Kg £158 £790, Shb 560Kg £128 £716, Comber producer Hol 740Kg £105 £777, Ballyhalbert producer Fr 690Kg £110 £759, Dromore producer AA 560Kg £129 £722, Carrowdore producer Fr 640Kg £110 £704, Dundonald producer Fr 640Kg £107 £684, Millisle producer Fr 680Kg £94 £639.

Beef bullocks sold to a top of £1394 for 680Kg AA £205,

Leading prices: Comber producer AA 680Kg £205 £1394, lim 660Kg £197 £1300, AA 670Kg £190 £1273, Donaghadee producer BB 640Kg £195 £1248, Fkv 600Kg £188 £1128, Her 650Kg £170 £1105,Sim 580Kg £189 £1096, Lisburn producer Fkv 610Kg £154 £939

Heifers sold to a top of £1030 for 500Kg Lim.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Lim 500Kg £1030, Ch 480Kg £1030, Lim 500Kg £1030, Ch 490Kg £980, Ch 440Kg £940, Ch 430Kg £800, Ch 420Kg £780, Dromara producer Lim 520Kg £1025, Lim 500Kg £980, AA 460Kg £700, Saintfield producer Her 550Kg £950, AA 540Kg £950, Dromore producer Sim 510Kg £900, Comber producer Lim 480Kg £880, Lim 450Kg £805, Crumlin producer Lim 490Kg £825, Lisburn producer Ch 420Kg £800,Ch 380Kg £740, Comber producers Lim 420Kg £800,Lim 380Kg £720, Lim 400Kg £700, Lim 440Kg £700, Ballynahinch producer Lim 430Kg £790, Downpatrick producer Sim 370Kg £785, Downpatrick producer AA 450Kg £775, Comber producer Lim 370Kg £765, Ballygowan producer Lim 420Kg £715,

Bullocks sold to a top of £1125 for 530Kg Lim

Leading prices: Comber producer Lim 530Kg £1125, Ballynahinch producers Lim 480Kg £1110, Lim 500Kg £1050, Lim 490Kg £1035,Lim 470Kg £985, Lim 460Kg £950, Saintfield producer Lim 500Kg £1080, Ballynahinch producers Lim 530Kg £1050, Lim 420Kg £935, BB 520Kg £920, BB 500Kg £910, Lim 370Kg £885, BB 560Kg £870, Crumlin producer Lim 460Kg £1050,Saintfield producers Her 480Kg £1020, Lim 430Kg £990, Lim 420Kg £975, Lisburn producers AA 540Kg £1000, AA 510Kg £975, Lim 450Kg £960, Lim 450Kg £890, Lim 480Kg £870, Dromara producer Lim 510Kg £985, Lim 500Kg £965, Downpatrick producer Ch 480Kg £950, Sim 420Kg £920, Sim 420Kg £870,

Dropped calves sold to a top of £380 for AA bull calf & £245 for AA heifer calf.