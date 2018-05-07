Firm trade for cattle at Newtownstewart

Another full yard of cattle at Newtownstewart sold firmly especially the better quality grass cattle with real fancy smaller lots reaching up to £290 per 100kgs; cows selling up to £173 per 100kgs and £1115 per head; bullocks and bulls to £1450 and £760 over £1.

Fat Cows; Ms B Shields Castlederg 405kgs £175, 585kgs £161. A Sproule Castlederg 645kgs £173; J S Britton Donemana 665kgs £165; G Devine Glen Rd 645kgs £163,

660kgs and 730kgs £150; S Conway Dungiven 475kgs £155; A O’Carolan Castlederg 570kgs £170, 750kgs £144; W J A Houston Donemana 585kgs £ 144, 700kgs £146; J G Kelly Strabane 640kgs £162; L Connolly Castlederg 540kgs £154. G McFarland Newtownstewart 735kgs £140; W McCreery Fyfin Fries Cows 630kgs £137, 600kgs £142, 650kgs £130; Jas McGonigle Artigarvan 565kgs £129; R~A Kerrigan Donemana 720kgs £123.

Bullock and Bull prices; Terence McAleer Gortin 690kgs £1450; R ~A Kerrigan Donemana 780kgs £1410, 635kgs £1165, 650kgs £1090; Martin Sheerin Donemana 620kgs £1355, 590kgs £1225. G McCausland Moyle 600kgs £1300, 630kgs £1300, 560kgs £1250, 520kgs £1130 and £1040, 500kgs £1100. P Bradley Plumbridge 625kgs £1325, 565kgs £1190, 530kgs £1180. R N McCrea Ballymagorry 495kgs £1085; Raymond Buchanan Donemana 520kgs £1120 and £1000, 510kgs £1115, 565kgs £1065, 470kgs £1040; M/S Wilson~ McCay Castlederg 500kgs £1090, 510kgs £1060, 520kgs £1025. T McNeill Ballymagorry 480kgs £1020; T Wallace Donemana 490kgs £1035,

Paul McDonald Mountfield 475kgs £1000, 410kgs £890. R Harper Castlederg 420kgs £1070. Joe Moore Claudy 385kgs £845.

Heifer prices; Michael Morris Mountfield 550kgs £1190, 480kgs £1065. W J Marshall Brocklis 585kgs £1185. R N McCrea Ballymagorry 560kgs £1100. W J A Houston Donemana 580kgs £1100, 570kgs £1040, 470kgs ~ 540kgs £1000; R Harper Castlederg 480kgs £985; Ms T McCaffrey Drumquin 485kgs £965, 525kgs £930, 440kgs £925. Joe Moore Claudy 400kgs £840

Sheep Sale:

Spring lambs; S Allen 25kgs £133; S D Millar 21.6kgs £126; J Lynch 21.6kgs £115; S Smyth 22.8kgs £120.50; Hoggs K McMullin 26.7kgs £127; M MEIroy 25.6kgs £123.50; P Hegarty 20kgs £102.50; D Hill 23.5kgs £107; K Walsh 27.7kgs £115.

Fat ewes sold up to £120.