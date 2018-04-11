Firm trade for cattle at Omagh

Three hundred beef and store cattle were on offer at Omagh on Monday, selling firmly to a top price of £1700 for a Charolais bullock.

Bullocks: M. McCrossan, Seskinore 815k £1700; 695k £1485; 655k £1365; Geo. Harpur, Mountjoy 710k £1490; 550k £1180; 680k £1400; R. T. Sproule, Strabane 720k £1455; R. McCrossan, Drumquin 570k £1285; 545k £1175; 630k £1325; 610k £1280; D. McKinney, Fintona 610k £1330; 590k £1245; F. Daly, Carrickmore 600k £1275; 550k £1115; J. Giles, Beragh 595k £1250; 485k £1055; Jas. Doyle, Coa 560k £1175 and £1165; 565k £1150; R. Giboney, Beragh 540k £1195; A. McCrory, Carrickmore 510k £1115; M. Kelly, Fintona 505k £1075; 465k £955; J. Haughey, Creggan 510k £1060; 475k £1060; S. Jones, Gortaclare 590k £1210; 625k £1255; R. Buchannon, Drumquin 645k £1325; 370k £790; T. Young, Killen 585k £1200; 595k £1200; M. Ferris, Leglands 630k £1270; 605k £1210; S. Doherty, Killeter 485k £1115; 465k £1060; 410k £935; 460k £1005; D. Hume, Strabane 455k £1040; 380k £900; J. Walsh, Arvalee 410k £910; W. Doherty, Strabane 385k £885; 460k £1020; 450k £980; A. Knight, Irvinestown 370k £835 and £810.

Heifers: J. F. Kelly, Loughmacrory 515k £1200; 410k £1070; 495k £1120; Jason Sawyers, Sixmilecross 525k £1200; 505k £1110; Wm. Smyth, Strabane 505k £1130; Patrick Sheerin, Donemana 515k £1145; 570k £1220; 505k £1080; 550k £1135; 480k £1140; D. McNulty, Trillick 525k £1160; J. Sloan, Irvinestown 550k £1200 and £1175; J. Corrigan, Fintona 520k £1100; 420k £900; G. McMahon, Aughnacloy 545k £1140; M. Gordon, Urney 565k £1170; M. McCanney, Sion Mills 610k £1260; S. McGirr, Ballygawley 635k £1305; 560k £1125; 690k £1370; D. McKinney, Fintona 510k £1045; 550k £1120; 580k £1180; Jas. Doyle Coa 605k £1235; N. McCombe, Donemana 625k £1265; N. Johnston, Lack 715k £1400; 480k £1100; G. Munroe, Carrickmore 455k £1085; E. McAleer, Dromore 470k £1085; L. McFarland, Mountjoy 445k £1020; 405k £845; P. Horisk, Errigal 475k £1065; D. Hume, Strabane 490k £1080; M. Kelly, Mountfield 425k £930; 365k £790; M. McDermott, Dunmoyle 405k £885; B&J O’Kane, Drumquin 415k £900; 375k £805; M. Nugent, Carrickmore 380k £850; 415k £895; 480k £995.

Fat Cows: T. Hall, Donemana 520k £190; 520k £180, P. McDermott, Greencastle 550k £189; G. Bradley, Mountfield 460k £188; E. Lindsey, Strabane 680k £182; K. Donnelly, Dromore 650k £175; L. Barton, Lack 720k £175; 740k £174; E. McGirr, Ballygawley 630k £174; 690k £170; A. Kelly, Carrickmore 790k £174; T. McKinley, Botera 630k £174; F. Fox, Carrickmore 600k £173; G. Donnelly, Trillick 650k £168; J. Patterson, Drumquin 740k £167; R. Scott, Gortin 590k £166; 510k £165.

Dropped Calves: R. Birney, Ederney £400 Limousin Bull; D. McNamee, Newtownstewart £420 B. Blue Heifer; M. McAleer, Carrickmore £385 Limousin Bull; J. A. Morris, Newtownstewart £375 Limousin Bull; F. Crawford, Beragh £365 B. Blue Bull; £345 B. Blue Heifer; Des. Scott, Omagh £360 Hereford Bull; P. McBrien, Fintona £335 Charolais Heifer; £330 Hereford Bull; Ian Millar, Douglas Bridge £340 Charolais Bull; D. Longwell, Omagh £335 Limousin Bull.