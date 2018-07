Firmer demand for quality lots at Clogher

A seasonal entry of 808 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart this week sold to a firmer demand for quality lots in all sections plainer lots would be easier.

In the Fatstock Ring Fat Bulls sold to £1605 for a 1070kg Ch. @£150 per 100kg followed by a 1030kg Ch. @£141per 100kg Cow Heifers sold to £1311 for a 610kg Daq. @ £215 followed by a 650kg Sim. to £1319-50 (£203) Beef Cows sold to £1335 for a 790kg Sim. @ £169 followed by a 700kg Sim. @£175 (£1225) Fat Steers U/Age sold to £208 for a 600kg Ch. Fat Heifers sold to £205 for a 580kg Lim. Forward Store Bullocks sold to £1450 for a 700kg Ch. (£207) and selling to a top of £228 per 100kg for a 600kg Ch. @ £1370. Forward Store Heifers sold to £1400 for a 660kg Lim. and selling to £214 per 100kg for a 650kg Ch @£1390 Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1110 for a 540kg Ch. (£205-50) selling to a top of £261 per 100kg for a 310kg Lim. @£810. Weanling Heifers sold to £730 for a 340kg Lim. (£215) reaching £258 per 100kg for a 260kg Lim. @ £670. Dairy Cows sold to £1740 twice and £1650 Suckler outfits sold to £1920 and £1845. Dropped Calves (under 2 months ) to £485 for Ch and £465 for Lim. Heifers sold to £440 for Lim. and £430 for Sim. Reared Bulls sold to £750 for Ch. and Reared Heifers sold to £590 for Ch.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows:

Armagh Producer 610kg Daq. To £215 (£1311) and 620kg B/B. to £172. Eskra Producer 580kg Lim. to £204 and 550kg Lim. to £186. Rosslea Producer 650kg Sim. to £203 (£1319-50) Galbally Producer 540kg Ch. to £192. Enniskillen Producer 480kg Sim. to £189 and 630kg Ch. to £180. Omagh Producer 650kg Lim. to £183, 670kg Daq. To £182 and 610kg Lim. to £170. Enniskillen Producer 670kg Lim. to £178. Lisnaskea Producer 570kg Sim. to £176. Portadown Producer 700kg Sim. to £175 (£1225) Portadown Producer 700kg Ch. to £174 (£1218) Dungannon Producer 700kg Lim. to £174 (£1218) Kesh Producer 600kg Lim. to £171 Armagh Producer 630kg Lim. to £170 and 790kg Sim. to £169 (£1335) Aghalee Producer 600kg Lim. to £169.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £168 per 100kg

2nd quality lots sold from £112 to £127 per 100kg