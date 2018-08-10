Firmer trade in the rings at Enniskillen

A firmer trade reported in all six rings at Thursday’s sales. In the bullock ring Lightweights sold from 215 to 240 for a CH 380kg at 910, mediumweights sold from 210 to 230 for a CH 490kg at 1125, Heavy Weights sold from 200 to 230 for a Ch 536kg at 1235.

BULLOCKS: Kesh producer CH 380kg @910, Tempo producer CH 490k @1125, CH 488kg @1090, Enniskillen producer CH 460kg @1050, CH 536kg @1235, CH 492k @1085, CH 528kg @1155, Dungannon producer 550kg @1210.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £670 to £1015 paid for a 389kg CH, while HFRS ranged from £520 to £860 for a 372kg CH.

Ruling price: Ederney producer 264kg CH bull @735, 245kg CH bull @730, Fivemiletown produce 363kg CH hfr @690, 344kg HER bull @780, 302kg LIM bull @785, 265kg LIM bull @735, Kinawley producer 309k CH bull @825, 318kg SIM steer @745, 325kg LIM bull @800, 462kg CH bull @920, 338kg CH hfr @700, Garrison producer 389kg LIM bull @1015, 372kg CH hfr @860, 373kg LIM bull @930, 277kg CH hfr @680, Derrylin producer 324kg LIM bull @795, 248kg LIM hfr @585, 314kg LIM bull @715, Enniskillen producer 372kg AA bull @770, 260kg CH bull @585, 241kg CH bull @690, 334kg CH steer @825, 371kg CH steer @860, 345kg CH bull @865, 371kg CH bull @660, Roslea producer 326kg hfr @775, Lisnaskea producer 384kg SIM hfr @815, 276kg LIM hfr @625, 264kg LIM hfr @650, 321kg CH hfr @710, 358kg CH bull @840, 274kg CH hfr @690, Derrygonnelly producer 407kg CH steer @945, 328kg Her hfr @670, 262kg LIM bull @660, 251kg LIM bull @660, Derrylin produce 348kg CH bull @890, 361kg CH hfr @755.

CALVES: Dungannon producer LIM bull @370

Derrylin producer AA bull @350, CH hfr @300, AA hfr @260, AA hfr @240, Ballinamallard producer HERE bull @325, BB bull @250, Drumcose CH bull @300, AA bull @300, CH bull @280, CH hfr @280, Enniskillen producer FR bull @102

SUCKLER COWS: Brookeborough producer LIM cow with bull @1750, Lisbellaw producer CH cow with hfr @1630, Trillick producer LIM cow with bull @1480, SH cow with bull @1390, Derrylin producer SIM cow with hfr @1390, LIM cow with hfr @1390, Dungannon producer SPG HERE hfr @1010, Omagh SPG SIM hfr @1000

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 210ppk paid for a 560kg CH @1180, others sold readly from 188-220ppk paid for a 350kg CH @770.Lisnaskea producer CH 520kg @1065, Omagh producer CH 520kg @1040, CH 500kg @1000, CH 460kg @950, Castlederg producer CH 560kg @1180, CH 450kg @920.

Fat cows: Beef lots sold to 187ppk paid for a 594kg CH @1110, FRE cows from 60-122ppk. Belleek producer CH 870kg @1395, Florencecourt producer CH 790kg @1270, CH 590kg @1100, CH 650kg @1020, Lisnaskea producer CH 750kg @1270, Irvinestown producer CH @760kg @1150.