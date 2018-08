Flying trade at Kilrea

A super entry of 50 calves met with flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea on Thursday, August 23. Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull Calves: Dungiven Farmer, CH £575, AA £430, Lim £425, CH £315; N & C Smyth, Glenwherry, Sim £410, £292, £290, £285; M Currie, Ballymoney, Her £405; Drumahoe Farmer, Her £405; Irwins Drumcroone, Coleraine, Her £405, Sim £260, £232, £225, Her £215, Sim £210, £205; Castlerock Farmer, Sim £400, Lim £365, AA £345; P McCracken, Cookstown, CH £370; I Stewart, Ballymoney, AA £365, £325, FKV £318, AA £315, £312, £240; T Herbison, Randalstown, AA £335; A Gordon, Portglenone, Sim £330, BB £285, £258, Sim £240, Her £230, Sim £205; J Close, Rasharkin, AA £315; J Junkin, Bellaghy, AA £282; J Devlin, Moneymore, AA £270; V Craig, Ballykelly, Lim £268; J Purvis, Maghaerafelt, Lim £240.

Heifer Calves: P McCracken, Cookstown, CH £370; Maghera Farmer, CH £360; I Stewart, Ballymoney, SH £350, £310, AA £230; Drumahoe Farmer, Sim £340, £300, BB £290, Sim £290, MB £290; T Herbison, Randalstown, AA £310; Castlerock Farmer, Lim £300; Magherafelt Farmer, BB £280, Her £245, AA £205; Grange Farms, Castlerock, BB £235; J Close, Rasharkin, AA £230; Dungiven Farmer, Lim £225; J Purvis, Magherafelt, Lim £225; V Craig, Ballykelly, Lim £220; J Devlin, Moneymore, AA £218; A Gordon, Portglenone, BB £218.

Friesian Calves: Super trade met with strong demand. More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £145. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suck calves: 130 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approx. 12.30pm weekly. Continental & Friesian Lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 mnoths.

A good entry of 300 sheep on Monday, August 27 met a steady trade. Demand is trong and more sheep are needed every week. Lambs sold to £81.60 to 354 per kg.

Lambs: W Johnston, Maghera, 17.5k £62 (354), 22.5k £76.50 (340); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 22k £76.50 (348); K Reid, Ballymoney, 22k £76 (346); L Reid, Coleraine, 23k £79 (344); M Pollock, Coleraine, 22k £75.50 (343); M Burton, Limavady, 22.5k £77 (342); J Kirk, Ballymoney, 22.5k £77 (342); H Tannahill, 20.5k £70 (342); C McGovern, Cookstown, 21,5k £73.20 (341); J Kane, Armoy, 24k £81.60 (340); J & S Pollock, Coleraine, 21.5k £73 (340); J Young, Bellaghy, 21.5k £73 (340).

Fat Ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £78. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, August 28, met a super trade to a top of £1460 for a springing Heifer. More stock required weekly.

W Millar (JNR), Coleraine, Springing Heifer to £1460.

A super entry of 360 stock on Wednesday, August 29, at Kilrea, continued to meet with a good steady trade. Steers to £1400, heifers to £1305, fat cows £1380.

Fat Cows: (50 on offer, flying trade ~ more required) Maghera Farmer, 750k Lim £1380 (184); I Laughlin, Garvagh, 610k SHB £995 (163); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 610k Fr Bull £960 (157); Coleraine Farmer, 530k £800 (151); M Keatley, Magherafelt, 800k Lim £1120 (140), 760k DAQ £1055 (139); S McFarlane, Dungiven, 750k Sim £1040 (139); H Chambers, Bushmills, 680k BB £935 (138); J Johnston, Magherafelt, 620k SHB £840 (136); H Conn, Castlerock, 630k Lim £850 (135); Portglenone Farmer, 500k Hol £650 (130).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.Kilrea Farmer, Lim Cows with Lim Heifer calves at foot to £1340.

Heifers: R O’Neill, Dunloy, 450k CH £1205 (268), 440k £1050 (239), 460k £1050 (228), 480k £1080 (225), 480k £1070 (223), 540k £1200 (222), 510k £1090 (214), 440k £930 (211); J Caskey, Kilrea, 500k CH £1130 (226), 550k £1160 (211); T Davison, Desertmartin, 380k CH £860 (226), 350k Lim £745 (213), 400k CH £830 (208), 370k Lim £745 (201); R Cole, Macosquin, 350k DAQ £790 (226), 380k CH £860 (226), 350k £740 (211), 340k £710 (209), 380k £780 (205), 360k £725 (201); M Glass, Maghera, 390k CH £865 (222), 420k £890 (212), 420k £835 (199); W McQuigg, Aghadowey, 500k CH £1100 (220), 430k £905 (211), 420k £850 (202); H McFetridge, Garvagh, 520k CH £1140 (219), 540k £1155 (214), 530k £1090 (206), 450k Lim £900 (200); M Smyth, Macosquin, 410k CH £880 (215), 430k £920 (214); C McIntyre, Macosquin, 440k Sim £940 (214); D McMullan, Rasharkin, 550k Lim £1175 (214), 490k £1000 (204), 550k £1100 (200); T & A Campbell, Rasharkin, 470k Lim £1000 (213), 430k Sim £890 (207); N O’Boyle, Rasharkin, 330k CH £700 (212), 300k £625 (208); J Kerr, Toome, 470k Lim £995 (212), 500k £1050 (210); J Christie, Ballymoney, 450k DAQ £950 (211); N Higgins, Toome, 590k DAQ £1220 (207), 560k Lim £1155 (206), 550k AA £1100 (200); A Lagan, Portglenone, 500k AA £1025 (205), 520k £1065 (205), 520k £1045 (201); P McCord, Randalstown, 640k CH £1305 (204); T Duddy, Claudy, 530k Lim £1065 (201), 420k £825 (196), 400k £780 (195).

Steers: W McCracken, Limavady, 410k CH £1010 (246), 440k £1060 (241), 420k £990 (236), 470k £1090 (232), 430k £965 (224), 410k £915 (223), 450k £995 (221), 530k £1150 (217), 500k £1065 (213), 510k Sim £1055 (207), 460k CH £910 (198), 450k £880 (196); R O’Neill, Dunloy, 430k CH £1050 (244), 500k £1195 (239), 460k £1060 (230), 420k £950 (226), 440k £995 (226), 440k £980 (223), 500k £1110 (222), 450k £995 (221), 510k £1095 (215), 510k £1060 (208), 530k £1095 (207), 580k £1190 (205), 580k £1170 (202); R Shaw, Rasharkin, 300k Lim £700 (233), 300k £680 (227), 330k £700 (212), 340k £700 (206); W Moore, Macosquin, 410k CH £940 (229), 390k £890 (228), 440k £990 (225); L Blair, Limavady, 480k CH £1090 (227), 550k £1150 (209), 570k £1150 (202); T Duddy, Claudy, 490k Lim £1095 (224), 430k £915 (213), 500k £1050 (210), 460k AA £895 (195); J Campbell, Upperlands, 570k Lim £1250 (219), 620k £1280 (207), 520k £1060 (204), 660k £1340 (203), 660k £1330 (202), 660k £1330 (202); A Craig, Toomebridge, 540k AA £1180 (219); D Clarke, Moneymore, 410k AA £895 (218); 420k £840 (200); D Taylor, Macosquin, 290k Lim £625 (216); M Glass, Maghera, 460k CH £980 (213), 450k £930 (207), 400k Lim £780 (195); R Peden, Ballymoney, 560k Lim £1190 (213), 590k £1160 (197); P Cushley, Portglenone, 380k Lim £795 (209), 390k AA £790 (203), 370k Lim £730 (197); D McClure, Ballymoney, 480k AA £980 (204), 500k £1005 (201), 490k Her £965 (197), 480k AA £940 (196); S Potter, Portglenone, 390k AA £790 (203); D McMullan, Rasharkin, 600k Lim £1210 (202); D Duffin, Toomebridge, 420k AA £845 (201); H Chambers, Bushmills, 500k Lim £1000 (200); W Clarke, Moneymore, 450k Sim £890 (198); J McElheran, Stranocum, 370k AA £730 (197); C McIntyre, Macosquin, 550k Sim £1090 (198); S Jackson, Bellaghy, 530k Lim £1040 (196); B Tannahill, Coleraine, 490k AA £955 (195).