Flying trade at Kilrea Mart, steers selling to £1,380

A super entry of 270 calves on Thursday, February 7 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

N and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £400, Aberdeen Angus £280; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £390, Limousin £330; Ballymoney farmer, Fleckvieh £382, Normande £318, Fleckvieh £307, Montbeliarde £307, Fleckvieh £265; R and A Smyth, Dungiven, Limousin £370, £345; H and H Johnston, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £370, £232; W Tomb, Desertmartin, Charolais £370, £330, Belgian Blue £330; K Wilkinson, Cookstown, Belgian Blue £365, Aberdeen Angus £272; I Buchanan, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £360, £285, Aberdeen Angus £240, £235; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £350, Limousin £285; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £350, £345, Belgian Blue £337, Aberdeen Angus £295; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £350, Aberdeen Angus £305; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £347; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £335; E Tosh, Castlerock, Fleckvieh £330, Limousin £255; I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £320; R Irwin, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £315; T Davis, Moneymore, Shorthorn beef £300, £220; J A Hemphill, Armoy, Belgian Blue £290; Templemoyle Farms, Eglinton, Belgian Blue £282, £270, Limousin £225; J Hyndman, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £275; M Currie, Ballymoney, Limousin £262; D Gordon, Kilrea, Aberdeen Angus £255; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Belgian Blue £255, Aberdeen Angus £245; J Boreland, Bushmills, Limousin £250, £242, Montbeliarde £210; H Hutchinson, Tobermore, Charolais £215, £205; M Watterson, Magherafelt, Simmental £215; Magherafelt farmer, Holstein £205; S Creith, Ballymoney, Friesian £200 and G McGuigan, Draperstown, Friesian £200.

Heifer calves

Brennan Farms, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £440, £340, £330, Limousin £265, Belgian Blue £232; W Tomb, Desertmartin, Charolais £330, £250, £245; Randalstown farmer, Limousin £310; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £295, £260, £228, £200; J Close, Rasharkin, Limousin £290, Aberdeen Angus £265, Limousin £265; N McGill, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £280; S Creith, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £275; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £275; J Hyndman, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £255; J Sayers, Cloughmills, Belgian Blue £248, £225; Swaragh farmer, Limousin £245; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £240; M Watterson, Magherafelt, Belgian Blue £235; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £230; R Irwin, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £230, Limousin £222, Aberdeen Angus £222; D Scott, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £220, £212; K Wilkinson, Cookstown, Hereford £220; H and H Johnston, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £215; I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £215; Magherafelt farmer, Aberdeen Angus £210 and Templemoyle Farms, Belgian Blue £207.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £205.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

70 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 400 fat lambs and ewes on Monday, February 11 met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £98.50 to 423 per kg.

Fat ewes to £107.50.

Lambs

H Hasson, Garvagh, 20k, £84.50 (423); T Wright, Ballymoney, 24k, £98.50 (410); D McIlroy, Aghadowey, 23k, £94 (409); E Steele, Portglenone, 23.5k, £96 (409); R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 22k, £89.80 (408); T McAllister, Bushmills, 23.5k, £94.50 (402); W Douglas, Limavady, 22.5k, £90 (400); R Dunlop, Portglenone, 24k, £96 (400); H Lagan, Draperstown, 18k, £71.50 (397) and W Jeffers, Coleraine, 22.5k, £89 (396).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes sold to £107.50.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, February 12 met a super trade to a top of £1,700 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

S Henry, Macosquin, calved heifer £1,700. Springing heifers to £1,610 and £1,500.

A super entry of 340 fat cows, sucklers and store cattle Wednesday, February 13 at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,380, heifers sold to £1,250 and fat cows sold to £1,225.

Fat xows: (Flying trade ~ more required)

W Chesney, Ahoghill, 580k Charolais £1,050 (181), 730k Limousin £900 (123); J Walker, Randalstown, 570k Aberdeen Angus Steer £1015 (178); M McShane, Londonderry, 580k Limousin £955 (165); S Walls, Magherafelt, 620k Limousin £965 (156), 780k Hereford £1,000 (128); R Doherty, Coleraine, 690k Belgian Blue £1,000 (145), 770k Aberdeen Angus £950 (123); Rasharkin farmer, 720k Simmental £1,040 (144), 610k, £850 (139); D Thompson, Dungiven, 730k Charolais £1,045 (143); R Chambers, Ballycastle, 640k Friesian £895 (140); E Donnelly, Ballycastle, 800k Saler £1,120 (140), 750k, £960 (128), 610k, £750 (123); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 570k Limousin £790 (139); T Martin, Dunloy, 720k Limousin £1,000 (139), 680k, £850 (125); J Kenning, Desertmartin, 670k Belgian Blue £905 (135); J and P McAuley, Ballymoney, 740k Charolais £1,000 (135), 630k, £825 (131), 710k, £920 (130); D Starrett, Kilrea, 740k Charolais £960 (130); T Stewart, Garvagh, 540k Simmental £700 (130); T McFadden, Castledawson, 960k Hereford £1,225 (128) and D McKee, Castleroe, 410k Shorthorn dairy £500 (122).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Small entry on offer. More required.

Heifers

S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 240k Limousin £705 (294), 240k Charolais £655 (273), 220k Limousin £590 (268), 240k, £610 (254), 270k, £685 (254); G R Wallace, Kilrea, 360k Charolais £1,020 (283), 260k, £660 (254), 300k, £720 (240); Ballymena farmer, 150k Charolais £375 (250), 210k Limousin £505 (241), 200k, £410 (205); J Whyte, Portglenone, 300k Limousin £745 (248), 280k Charolais £650 (232), 320k, £730 (228), 360k Limousin £780 (217); D Thompson, Dungiven, 410k Blonde d’Aquitaine £940 (229); Limavady farmer, 230k Aberdeen Angus £510 (222); M McKinstry, Crumlin, 360k Limousin £800 (222); W McQuitty, Clough, 260k Charolais £575 (221); D Mark, Rasharkin, 460k Charolais £1010 (220); Kilrea farmer, 380k Simmental £830 (218), 370k Charolais £800 (216); I McAleese, Aghadowey, 490k Charolais £1,070 (218), 510k £1,060 (208), 520k Limousin £1060 (204), 510k, £1,040 (204), 620k Charolais £1,250 (202), 580k Limousin £1,160 (200); V Boyle, Dunloy, 460k Limousin £1,000 (217), 450k, £945 (210); P Martin, Dunloy, 470k Charolais £1,020 (217), 530k, £1,150 (217), 540k, £1,170 (217), 450k, £965 (214), 470k, £970 (206), 560k, £1,150 (205), 420k Limousin £855 (204), 490k Shorthorn beef £995 (203); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 450k Charolais £970 (216), 420k £900 (214), 420k £865 (206), 500k £1030 (206), 480k £980 (204), 450k £905 (201); T Martin, Dunloy, 490k Charolais £1040 (212), 500k £1035 (207), 430k, £870 (202); B McFetridge, Garvagh, 520k Charolais £1,095 (211), 550k, £1,125 (205), 570k, £1,155 (203), 600k, £1200 (200); C Boyd, Limavady, 530k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,105 (209); S Doherty, Rasharkin, 390k Simmental £785 (201); I Hamilton, Castledawson, 430k Limousin £865 (201); C Quigley, Donemana, 430k Limousin £865 (201); W Chesney, Portglenone, 590k Limousin £1,180 (200) and M Smyth, Macosquin, 500k Charolais £1,000 (200).

Steers

Ballymena farmer, 180k Hereford £510 (283), 250k Limousin £570 (228), 250k, £540 (216); T Martin, Dunloy, 425k Charolais £1,030 (242), 460k, £1,040 (226), 470k, £1,060 (226), 480k, £1,045 (218), 460k Limousin £990 (215), 470k, £970 (206), 490k, £1,010 (206); C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 470k Belgian Blue £1,100 (234), 520k Aberdeen Angus £1,055 (203), 580k Charolais £1,165 (201); R McCaw, Ballycastle, 370k Charolais £835 (226); J McCracken, Randalstown, 400k Charolais £900 (225), 540k Charolais £1,090 (202), 570k, £1,140 (200); R McCaw, Ballycastle, 530k Charolais £1,170 (221); J Campbell, Upperlands, 680k Limousin £1,415 (208), 610k, £1,220 (200); I Smyth, Limavady, 370k Shorthorn beef £765 (207), 360k Limousin £745 (207), 360k Shorthorn beef £730 (203), 360k Limousin £730 (203), 380k £765 (201); J Steede, Ballymena, 290k Simmental £600 (207); W Hoy, Ahoghill, 550k Charolais £1,135 (206), 560k, £1,130 (202); I Hamilton, Castledawson, 390k Limousin £795 (204), 430k, £870 (202); Broughshane farmer, 540k Limousin £1,100 (204); Antrim farmer, 350k Hereford £710 (203); W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 490k Aberdeen Angus £995 (203); Dungiven farmer, 560k Charolais £1,125 (201) and G R Wallace, Kilrea, 480k Charolais £965 (201).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

