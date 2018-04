Flying trade for all types at Kilrea

A super entry of 280 calves at Kilrea on Thursday, 29th March, met a flying trade for all types on offer.

More continental calves required to satisfy demand. There was a good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: Claudy Farmer, BB £400, AA £340; Cookstown Farmer, CH £385, BB £280, £270; Mulkeeragh Farms, Limavady, BB £330, £260, AA £235; J Junkin, Bellaghy, AA £322; J Knox & Sons, Aghadowey, AA £310; Ballybracken Farms, Ballyclare, Lim £302, SHB £212; R Freeman, Ballymoney, Lim £288; WK Shiels, Maghera, AA £288; GI Wallace, Upperlands, AA £265; JB Thompson, L’Derry, AA £260;

D Shiels, Garvagh, AA £258; Magherafelt Farmer, Fr £250; W Campbell, Magherafelt, BB £230; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, AA £222; Nevin Farms, Dervock, AA £212.

Heifer Calves: Magherafelt Farmer, Lim £325; Upperlands Farmer, ST £320; Maghera Farmer, FKV £300; T Faith, Limavady, Sim £295, AA £290; Ballybracken Farms, Ballyclare, Lim £242, £227; D Boyd, Portglenone, Sim £240; T Brown, Knockloughrim, Lim £215; J Junkin, Bellaghy, AA £210; Mulkeeragh Farms, BB £210; GI Wallace, Upperlands, AA £210; JB Thompson, L’Derry, AA £200.

Friesian calves

There was super trade with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £250. Good demand for thick types!

Weanlings/Suck Calves

There were 80 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approx. 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months!

A super entry of 300 stock on Wednesday, 4th April at Kilrea, continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1355, Heifers to £1190, Fat Cows £975.

Fat Cows: (35 on offer, flying trade - more required): Macosquin Farmer, 520k Lim £990 (190); L Blair, Limavady, 560k Lim £845 (151); Claudy Farmer, 580k BB £830 (143); R Cunningham, Aghadowey, 530k Fr £750 (142); JA Nevin, Ringsend, 690k Fr £975 (141); M McNeill, Cushendun, 620k AA £840 (136); R McCaw, Ballycastle, 710k Lim £935 (132); G Boyce, Garvagh, 670k AA £865 (129); T & N Patterson, Glarryford, 690k Fr £890 (129).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: Magherafelt Farmer, 270k Lim £665 (246); J Kelly, Limavady, 370k CH £870 (235), 350k £780 (223), 410k £920 (224), 380k £810 (213); D Fulton, Ballymoney, 255k Lim £595 (233), 280k £615 (220), 280k £600 (214), 315k £675 (214); N McErlean, Portglenone, 330k CH £770 (233), 270k £570 (211), 400k Lim £845 (211), 310k CH £650 (210), 350k Lim £730 (209), 340k £670 (197); Antrim Farmer, 310k Lim £700 (226), 300k £625 (208), 335k £695 (208); Dungannon Farmer, 450k CH £1010 (224), 450k £950 (211), 450k £920 (204); Portglenone Farmer, 390k CH £855 (219), 360k £780 (217), 380k £790 (208), 410k £830 (202); SJ Wilson, Dungiven, 320k Lim £700 (219), 350k £760 (217), 360k £770 (214), 340k £705 (207); Kilrea Farmer, 360k CH £785 (218); Kilrea Farmer, 320k CH £690 (216), 370k Lim £800 (216), 380k £815 (215); Coleraine Farmer, 460k Lim £990 (215), 490k £1045 (213);

M & F Speers, Cullybackey, 360k CH £775 (215), 360k £760 (211), 430k £895 (208), 370k £745 (201), 390k £785 (201); Magherafelt Farmer, 420k DAQ £885 (211); A Campbell, Upperlands, 290k CH £610 (210), 330k £680 (206), 420k £840 (200); A Lagan, Portglenone, 500k AA £1050 (210), 430k £880 (205), 470k £930 (198); J Thompson, Ballymena, 450k BB £940 (209), 580k £1190 (205); Magherafelt Farmer, 550k Lim £1135 (206); Workman Farms, Aghadowey, 480k AA £970 (202), 530k £1060 (200); Dunloy Farmer, 450k Par £885 (197);

Steers: W Moore, Coleraine, 350k CH £930 (266), 310k £750 (242), 320k £770 (241), 360k £835 (232), 350k £805 (230); Portglenone Farmer, 320k CH £830 (259), 390k £980 (251); J Kelly, Limavady, 340k CH £875 (257), 380k £960 (253), 370k £910 (246), 380k £920 (242), 380k £900 (237), 390k £920 (236), 400k £930 (233), 430k £980 (228); W Keatley, Magherafelt, 290k Lim £700 (241), 360k £785 (218); G Neely, Limavady, 410k Lim £955 (233), 530k £1090 (206); W Millen, Garvagh, 520k CH £1180 (227), 380k £830 (218), 440k £940 (214); Toome Farmer, 330k Lim £750 (227); Magherafelt Farmer, 430k Lim £935 (217), 500k £1085 (217); A Lindsay, Coleraine, 490k CH £1135 (232), 570k £1245 (218), 610k £1295 (212), 560k £1190 (212), 600k £1265 (211), 510k £1070 (210), 500k £1045 (209); Ballymena Farmer, 550k AA £1185 (216), 610k £1290 (212), 520k £1085 (209); Garvagh Farmer, 490k CH £1025 (209), 560k £1130 (202); Portglenone Farmer, 500k Her £1045 (209), 490k £985 (201);

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

HA McIlrath & Sons Ltd