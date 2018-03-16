Flying trade for all types of cattle at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 340 calves on Thursday 8th March met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

J Forsythe, Moneymore, Simmental £450, Hereford £340; B Kelso, Maghera, Belgian Blue £385, £345, £275, £260, Friesian £200; M Currie, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £380, Limousin £220; J McCrea, Donemana, Charolais £365, £320, £300, £220; J and J Armstrong, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £358, £330; Maghera farmer, Limousin £350; M Smyth, Castlerock, Hereford £350; A Hegarty, Bendooragh, Aberdeen Angus £335, £200; D Connell, Claudy, Limousin £325; J McKay, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £320; R Turtle and Co, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £315, Belgian Blue £215; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £302; J Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £292, £290; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £285, £200; W Henderson, Tobermore, Belgian Blue £280; G W and D Millen, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £280, Hereford £220; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £278; R Logan, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £248; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £242; N Campbell, Kilrea, Aberdeen Angus £240, Limousin £200, Aberdeen Angus £200; B Douglas, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £235; R Fleming, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £235; Coagh farmer, Belgian Blue £230; J B Thompson, Londonderry, Aberdeen Angus £227; Moneymore farmer, Limousin £218; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Limousin £200; A Gilmore, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £200; K Tohill, Kilrea, Hereford £200.

Heifer calves:

W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £345, £210; A Hegarty, Bendooragh, Aberdeen Angus £335; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £318, £230; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £302; J McKay, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £278; J McCrea, Donemana, Charolais £275; J and J Armstrong, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £270; A Evans, Dungiven, Limousin £240; D Connell, Claudy, Limousin £240; M Currie, Ballymoney, Limousin £220; B Douglas, Dungiven, Limousin £220; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £220; J Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £207; N Campbell, Kilrea, Limousin £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £200. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of sheep on Monday 12th March met a sharp trade. More needed every week. Lambs to £125 plus to 524 per kg.

Lambs: T Wright, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £118 (524); J Higgins, Garvagh, 20.5k, £106 (517); S Montgomery, Dunloy, 23k, £114 (496); A Clarke, Randalstown, 24k, £118 (492); Portglenone farmer, 23k, £112.50 (489), 24.5k, £111 (453); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £109 (484); I Hyndman, Maghera, 24k, £116 (483); M Smyth, Macosquin, 22.5k, £108.50 (482), 26k, £118.50 (456); Steele Farms, Bushmills, 20k, £95 (475); G Andrew, Doagh, 21k, £99.50 (474); Ballymoney farmer, 19k, £90 (474), 17k, £80 (471); Armoy farmer, 25k, £120.50 (482); Ballymena farmer, 22k, £104.50 (475); J Tohill, Kilrea, 26k, £122.50 (471); T Gilmore, Bendooragh, 26.5k, £120 (453); D Starrett, Kilrea, 23.5k, £105.80 (450).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes and rams to £100. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 13th March met a super trade to a top of £1,690 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

M Millar, Coleraine, calved heifer £1,690; R A Kyle and Sons, Culnady, calved heifer £1,470; McAleese Farms, Garvagh, calved heifer £1,340; McCloskey Farms Ltd, Ballymoney, calved heifer to £1,300.

A super entry of 330 stock on Wednesday 14th March at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1,390, heifers to £1,445 and fat cows to £1,490.

Fat cows: (80 on offer, flying trade - more required)

J Doherty, Garvagh, 580k Limousin £1,165 (201); J Higgins, Ringsend, 600k Charolais £1,195 (199), 630k, £1,165 (185); D Thompson, Dungiven, 770k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1,490 (194); P Martin, Dunloy, 580k Belgian Blue £1,065 (184), 640k Charolais £1,065 (166), 580k Limousin £950 (164); N Booth, Bushmills, 620k Limousin £1,120 (181); W and I Whiteside, Limavady, 580k Fleckvieh £1,015 (175), 720k Friesian £935 (130); J M McErlean, Kilrea, 710k Limousin £1,230 (173); I Wright, Garvagh, 690k Belgian Blue £1,140 (165); R O’Neill, Dunloy, 660k Limousin £1,075 (163); Henry Farms, Armoy, 560k Fleckvieh £905 (162); Kilrea farmer, 470k Limousin £760 (162); I Tanner, Castlerock, 710k Aberdeen Angus £1,120 (158), 680k Belgian Blue £1,010 (149); R W Kane, Ballintoy, 720k Fleckvieh £1,115 (155), 800k, £1,195 (149); Randalstown farmer, 430k Charolais £620 (144); J S Hamilton and Son, Kells, 610k Simmental £880 (144), 680k Limousin £975 (143), 610k, £790 (130); C Crawford, Clough, 520k Swiss Brown £745 (143); C Caskey, Macosquin, 510k Limousin £710 (118); Maghera farmer, 660k Limousin £895 (136); T and N Patterson, Glarryford, 610k Hereford £810 (133), 550k Limousin £685 (125); G I Wallace, Upperlands, 660k Friesian £875 (133); R C Reid, Glarryford, 720k Friesian £950 (132).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: R Shaw, Rasharkin, 200k Limousin £570 (285), 245k Charolais £640 (261), 270k Limousin £680 (252); J Doherty, Garvagh, 225k Charolais £590 (262); D Walls, Toomebridge, 370k Charolais £965 (261), 380k, £990 (261), 400k, £955 (239), 390k, £895 (230), 420k, £950 (226), 440k, £985 (224), 440k, £980 (223), 430k, £935 (217); P Martin, Dunloy, 340k Charolais £875 (257), 330k, £840 (255), 330k, £800 (242), 340k, £815 (240), 390k, £905 (232), 390k, £890 (228), 370k, £830 (224), 350k, £780 (223), 380k, £810 (213), 370k, £755 (204); J Whyte, Portglenone, 350k Limousin £865 (247), 370k Charolais £900 (243), 300k, £675 (225), 630k, £1,395 (221); A Adair, Antrim, 530k Limousin £1,215 (229), 560k Charolais £1,180 (211), 520k Limousin £1,040 (200); Kilrea farmer, 360k Saler £880 (244), 290k Charolais £650 (224), 350k, £760 (217), 440k Limousin £920 (209), 390k Limousin £760 (195); C Kelly, Bellarena, 470k Belgian Blue £1,130 (240), 510k Aberdeen Angus £1,145 (225), 490k, £1,085 (221), 660k, £1,445 (219), 480k, £1,035 (216), 460k, £980 (213), 580k, £1,225 (211), 470k Belgian Blue £980 (209), 450k, £935 (208), 460k, £955 (208), 480k Aberdeen Angus £985 (205); N McGill, Aghadowey, 290k Charolais £680 (235), 300k, £705 (235); WI Smyth, Limavady, 340k Limousin £800 (235), 285k Shorthorn beef £600 (211); D Thompson, Dungiven, 400k Blonde d'Aquitaine £920 (230), 390k, £895 (230), 400k Limousin £885 (221), 380k Blonde d'Aquitaine £840 (221); R McCaw, Ballycastle, 460k Charolais £1,050 (228), 470k, £1,020 (217), 470k, £935 (199); I McClelland, Coleraine, 380k Charolais £865 (228), 430k, £860 (200), 530k, £1,055 (199), 530k, £1,035 (195); P O’Neill, Toomebridge, 340k Limousin £735 (216), 400k, £800 (200), 380k, £750 (197); J Gamble, Finvoy, 530k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1,130 (213), 510k Simmental £1,065 (209), 540k Charolais £1,100 (204); T Taylor, Garvagh, 290k Aberdeen Angus £640 (221), 360k, £755 (210); K Cubitt, Rasharkin, 310k Limousin £680 (219), 390k, £850 (218); D Fulton, Ballymoney, 490k Limousin £1,075 (219), 470k, £980 (209), 420k, £855 (204); R Buchanan, Dungiven, 510k Charolais £1,100 (216), 590k, £1,230 (209), 590k, £1,165 (198), 610k, £1,195 (196); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 370k Charolais £795 (215), 340k, £720 (212); I McAleese, Aghadowey, 550k Charolais £1,180 (215), 600k, £1,290 (215), 570k, £1,220 (214), 600k, £1,220 (203); D Harbinson, Limavady, 490k Simmental £1,050 (214), 500k, £1,050 (210), 585k, £1,220 (209); Garvagh farmer, 600k Charolais £1,250 (208), 550k, £1,135 (206), 610k, £1,240 (203), 570k, £1,150 (202), 560k, £1,120 (200), 600k, £1,200 (200); C Mooney, Rasharkin, 540k Aberdeen Angus £1,125 (208), 550k, £1,115 (203), 510k, £1,025 (201), 570k, £1,140 (200), 545k, £1,070 (196); O McIlvar, Aghadowey, 430k Limousin £890 (207); S Taylor, Macosquin, 270k Aberdeen Angus £545 (202); W Stewart, Cullybackey, 370k Romagnola £745 (201), 400k Limousin £795 (199), 490k, £960 (196); J Armstrong, Upperlands, 510k Aberdeen Angus £1,020 (200); Desertmartin farmer, 470k Limousin £925 (197), 470k Aberdeen Angus £920 (196).

Steers: C McIntyre, Macosquin, 340k Simmental £850 (250); D Boyle, Dunloy, 300k Charolais £695 (232), 370k Parthenais £830 (224), 380k, £815 (215), 370k, £760 (205), 370k Limousin £760 (205); J V McAteer, Kilrea, 440k Limousin £1,000 (227), 540k, £1,220 (226), 480k, £1,080 (225), 430k, £960 (223), 490k, £1,080 (220), 620k Charolais £1,330 (215), 660k Aberdeen Angus £1,375 (208), 480k Limousin £940 (196); S Taylor, Macosquin, 300k Aberdeen Angus £665 (222), 290k, £620 (214); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 580k Limousin £1,280 (221), 650k, £1,350 (208), 610k, £1,265 (207), 610k, £1,255 (206), 680k, £1,390 (204), 640k, £1,305 (204), 660k, £1,340 (203), 550k, £1,100 (200); R McCaw, Ballycastle, 540k Charolais £1,185 (219), 550k, £1,185 (216), 510k, £1,090 (214), 530k Limousin £1,120 (211), 560k, £1,170 (209), 620k Charolais £1,270 (205), 590k, £1,190 (202), 610k, £1,200 (197); T Taylor, Garvagh, 490k Aberdeen Angus £1,040 (212), 360k, £730 (203); J Armstrong, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1,140 (207); A Cameron, Ahoghill, 600k Aberdeen Angus £1,220 (203), 570k, £1,130 (198), 580k, £1,130 (195).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneer: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.