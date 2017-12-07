Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of 180 calves on Thursday 30th November at Kilrea Mart met with a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: Magherafelt farmer, Charolais £390, Aberdeen Angus £375; A Gregg, Glarryford, Fleckvieh £295, £270; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £290; R Baird, Carrickfergus, Fleckvieh £285, £265; W A Gillespie, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £285; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £278; R Bell, Portglenone, Fleckvieh £275; R Orr, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £265; I Small, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £265; T Harbison, Aghadowey, Limousin £260, Aberdeen Angus £260; B Barr, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £255; W Hutchinson, Desertmartin, Fleckvieh £250; A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, Montbeliarde £224, £200; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £210; I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £207; G Smyth, Dungiven, Hereford £205; S Pinkerton, Crumlin, Fleckvieh £202.

Heifer calves: Donemana farmer, Belgian Blue £300, Hereford £212; W A Gillespie, Portglenone, Charolais £295, Belgian Blue £240; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £272; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £270; J Cole, Londonderry, Aberdeen Angus £225; A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £140.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

30 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 500 on Monday 4th December met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs: J McClelland, Limavady, 23k, £83 (361); K Wilkinson, Cookstown, 22.5k, £80 (356); R Young, Ballymoney, 22k, £78.30 (356); J Christie, Ballymoney, 21.5k, £75.20 (350); R Campbell, Kilrea, 20k, £69.50 (348); J and S Chambers, Moneymore, 23k, £80 (348); J Kirk, Ballymoney, 23.5k, £81.70 (348); D McAllister, Portglenone, 20k, £69.50 (348); W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £78.40 (348); D Adams, Bushmills, 24k, £82.70 (345); S and A Black, Garvagh, 19k, £65.50 (345); K Lawrence, Castleroe, 23k, £79.20 (344); M Pollock, Coleraine, 20.5k, £70.50 (344); H McErlean, Portglenone, 21k, £71.80 (342); McIlrath Farms, Kilrea, 22k, £75.20 (342); Ballymena farmer, 21k, £71.50 (341); H Leacock, Upperlands, 22k, £74.80 (340); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 23k, £78.20 (340); G Neely, Limavady, 22k, £74.80 (340); Kilrea farmer, 19k, £64.50 (340); heavy lambs sold to a top of £90.

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £105. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 30 dairy stock on Tuesday 5th December met a super trade to a top of £1,740 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

S Taylor, Macosquin, calved heifers to £1,740, £1,600, £1,540; T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £1,640, £1,500; D Allen, Moneymore, calved heifer £1,580; I Watson, Macosquin, calved cow £1,460; S Henry, Macosquin, calved heifers to £1,410.

A super entry of 270 stock on Wednesday 6th December at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,145, heifers sold to £1,040 and fat cows sold to £1,270.

Fat cows: (90 on offer, flying trade - more required)

L Conn, Limavady, 590k Blonde D’Aquitaine £1,242 (211), 590k, £1,148 (195), 720k Belgian Blue £1,035 (144); S Higgins, Garvagh, Limousin £1,270 (186); J Doherty, Maghera, 620k Limousin £928 (150), 580k, £820 (141); P McNicholl, Garvagh, 600k Limousin £900 (150), 640k, £910 (142); P McCord, Randalstown, 700k Limousin £1,035 (148), 650k, £845 (130); J Campbell, Upperlands, 680k Aberdeen Angus £990 (146); M Doherty, Glarryford, 650k Charolais £948 (146); W McCurdy, Ballymoney, 490k Belgian Blue £690 (141); Randalstown farmer, 680k Belgian Blue £940 (138); G Rea, Rasharkin, 730k Friesian £1,000 (137), 800k, £1,050 (131), 800k, £1,040 (130); R Brown, Garvagh, 440k Limousin £600 (136); T and N Patterson, Glarryford, 580k Aberdeen Angus £790 (136); H McFetridge, Garvagh, 590k Limousin £795 (135); A M and N H Acheson, Armoy, 490k Holstein £655 (134); D Scott, Coleraine, 570k Holstein £750 (132); T A McCracken, Magilligan, 930k Simmental bull £1615 (174); J Junkin, Bellaghy, 430k Friesian bullock £658 (153); H McLean, Coleraine, 790k Limousin bull £1,090 (138).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: Kilrea farmer, 340k Limousin £760 (224); M Mullan, Garvagh, 370k Belgian Blue £815 (220), 350k, £730 (209); T Wilson, Randalstown, 250k Limousin £550 (220); Ballymena farmer, 360k Charolais £768 (213); T Taylor, Garvagh, 490k Aberdeen Angus £995 (203); D Bell, Randalstown, 250k Shorthorn beef £505 (202); S Higgins, Garvagh, 420k Limousin £837 (199); R McWilliams, Coleraine, 510k Limousin £1,012 (198).

Steers: T Wilson, Randalstown, 235k Limousin £655 (279), 280k, £682 (244), 250k, £590 (236); R Shaw, Rasharkin, 290k Limousin £695 (240), 340k, £800 (235), 350k, £750 (214), 330k, £678 (206); M Mullan, Garvagh, 300k Belgian Blue £635 (212), 400k Hereford £842 (211), 400k Belgian Blue £800 (200); B and M Hanna, Ballymoney, 480k Aberdeen Angus £1,005 (209); N Connor, Dungiven, 460k Limousin £950 (207).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.