Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 200 calves on Thursday 11th January met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: J Fields, Moneymore, Simmental £460, £390, £210; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £355, £310, £255; J McKay, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £355; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £330; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £320, Limousin £312; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £304, Aberdeen Angus £240; J Allingham, Eglinton, Aberdeen Angus £300, £222; A Evans, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £292; J W McCollum, Ballykelly, Belgian Blue £284; H Stronge, Finvoy, Hereford £250; R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £225, £220; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Limousin £218.

Heifer calves: J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £295, Limousin £290; J Fields, Moneymore, Simmental £290, £210, £200; J McKay, Dervock, Hereford £280; Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue £280; A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £260; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £240; J W McCollum, Ballykelly, Belgian Blue £225.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £168. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

40 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of just under 500 sheep on Monday 15th January met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs: M Pollock, Coleraine, 22k, £86 (391); McIlrath Farms, Kilrea, 25k, £96 (384); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 19k, £72.50 (382); S Kenning, Tobermore, 24k, £91.50 (381); W Houston, Maghera, 24.5k, £93 (380), 21k, £77 (367); B Wilkinson, Cookstown, 24.5k, £93 (380); J Currie, Ballymoney, 24k, £91 (379); S McLoughlin, Limavady, 24k, £91 (379); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 19.5k, £73.50 (377); H Hasson, Garvagh, 18.5k, £69.50 (376); W Bradley, Garvagh, 25k, £93.50 (374); J Andrews, Portglenone, 25k, £92.50 (370); R Campbell, Kilrea, 23k, £85 (370), 19k, £70 (368); Draperstown farmer, 25k, £92.50 (370); Ballymena farmer, 25k, £92 (368); M Blair, Limavady, 24.5k, £89 (363); Randalstown farmer, 22.5k, £81 (360).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes and rams to £94.50 and £100.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 16th January met a super trade to a top of £1,700 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £1,700.

A smaller entry of 130 stock on Wednesday 17th January at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers selling to £1,470, heifers to £920 and fat cows selling to £1,125.

Fat cows: (35 on offer, flying trade - more required)

R Shaw, Rasharkin, 590k Charolais £1,090 (185), 610k Limousin £910 (149), 580k Charolais £840 (145); N McKay, Portglenone, 610k Limousin £1,125 (184); Kilrea farmer, 610k Charolais £1,000 (164); A Scott, Bendooragh, 530k Friesian £740 (140); H Clarke, Upperlands, 670k Aberdeen Angus £840 (125); Ballymena farmer, 590k Fleckvieh £740 (125).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Magherafelt farmer, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1,270.

Heifers: C Kelly, Bellarena, 430k Charolais £920 (214), 430k, £900 (209), 430k, £875 (204).

Steers: C Kelly, Bellarena, 450k Belgian Blue £1,035 (230), 410k Charolais £905 (221), 450k Aberdeen Angus £990 (220), 460k, £995 (216), 430k, £930 (216), 440k Charolais £950 (216), 410k Belgian Blue £880 (215), 420k Aberdeen Angus £900 (214), 430k Belgian Blue £905 (211), 530k Aberdeen Angus £1,120 (211), 520k Charolais £1,095 (211), 440k Aberdeen Angus £925 (210), 440k Charolais £920 (209), 510k, £1,065 (209), 430k Belgian Blue £900 (209), 510k Aberdeen Angus £1,030 (202); A Patterson, Ballymoney, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1,080 (216), 570k, £1,220 (214), 490k, £1,045 (213), 580k, £1,235 (213), 590k, £1,240 (210), 700k, £1,470 (210), 480k £1,000 (208), 610k, £1,255 (206), 500k, £1,025 (205), 530k, £1,080 (204); D Clarke, Moneymore, 450k Aberdeen Angus £940 (209); Kilrea farmer, 670k Charolais £1,390 (208), 590k Simmental £1,165 (198), 680k Charolais £1,325 (195), 590k Limousin £1,150 (195), 670k Simmental £1,290 (193), 650k Charolais £1,250 (192), 750k, £1,430 (191); R W Kane, Ballintoy, 445k Simmental £880 (198), 340k Belgian Blue £660 (194).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.