Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 220 calves on Thursday 18th January met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £350, £280, £220; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £335, Belgian Blue £310; V Craig, Ballykelly, Limousin £320, £260; R Fleming, Garvagh, Shorthorn £310; R Freeman, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £285; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £280; D T and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £270, £265; I Gamble, Articlave, Speckle Park £250; J and S Linton, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus £250, Belgian Blue £235; J McCrea, Donemana, Charolais £245, Hereford £225; W and A Houston, Glarryford, Hereford £230.

Heifer calves

I Gamble, Articlave, Belgian Blue £355, Speckle Park £295; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £350, £270; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £250; Magherafelt farmer, Limousin £250; V Craig, Ballykelly, Limousin £240; J McCrea, Donemana, Charolais £240, Hererford £230, Charolais £202; R Freeman, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £220, £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £250. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

35 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of just under 500 on Monday 22nd January met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs

D Norris and Sons, Coleraine, 18k, £73 (406); T Wright, Ballymoney, 23k, £90 (391); J Heron, Broughshane, 23k, £88.20 (383); McIlrath Farms, Kilrea, 23.5k, £90 (383); A Moore, Portglenone, 21.5k, £82 (381); W Campbell, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £85.50 (380); A S McDonald, Portglenone, 22k, £83.50 (380), 23k, £84.60 (368); F Hogg, Kilrea, 26k, £98.50 (379), 22.5k, £83 (369); M McLeister, Portglenone, 18.5k, £70 (378), 24k, £90 (375); S Smyth, Culnady, 20k, £75 (375), 20k, £73 (365); Cookstown farmer, 25k, £93.20 (373); E Steele, Portglenone, 22.5k, £84 (373); N Jamison, Dunloy, 23k, £85 (370); O McIlvar, Aghadowey, 19.5k, £72 (369), 24.5k, £90 (367); N Parke, Cookstown, 25.5k, £94.20 (369); S Harkin, Limavady, 24k, £88.20 (368); D Starrett, Kilrea, 24k, £87.50 (365); J Hegarty, Blackhill, 23.5k, £85.50 (364); A Jamison, Stranocum, 24k, £87.40 (364); D Hyndman, Upperlands, 24k, £87 (363).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £95.00. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 23rd January met a super trade to a top of £1,970 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £1,970, £1,860; C Casey, Cloughmills, third calver £1,700, second calver £1,620; S Henry, Macosquin, calved heifers to £1,700, £1,500, £1,480; W Campbell, Coleraine, second calver £1,600, calved cow £1,480.

A good entry of 250 stock on Wednesday 24th January at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,400, heifers sold to £1,200 and fat cows sold to £1,255.

Fat cows: (75 on offer, flying trade - more required)

Claudy farmer, 440k Charolais £915 (208), 540k Limousin £1,080 (200); R Baxter, Portglenone, 590k Limousin £1,110 (188); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 680k Charolais £1,255 (185), 700k Simmental £1,000 (143), 700k Belgian Blue £940 (134); R Graham, Ballyclare, 640k Charolais £1,120 (175), 540k Blonde d'Aquitaine £875 (162); T Martin, Dunloy, 570k Charolais £950 (167); A McErlean, Portglenone, 530k Limousin £885 (167), 730k, £960 (132); R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, 640k Fleckvieh £1,015 (159); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 720k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1,075 (149); Henry Farms, Armoy, 690k Montbeliarde £990 (144); G McErlean, Kilrea, 640k Limousin £900 (141); T and I Kyle, Portglenone, 410k Friesian £575 (140), 370k, £485 (131); R Chambers, Ballycastle, 620k Limousin £850 (137); Macosquin farmer, 650k Charolais £885 (136); R W Kane, Ballintoy, 650k Fleckvieh £880 (135), 720k Holstein £960 (133), 680k Fleckvieh £880 (129); T McNeill, Aghadowey, 700k Fleckvieh £945 (135); Randalstown farmer, 800k Friesian £1080 (135); M McElwee, Moneymore, 680k Friesian £870 (128); C Speer, Castledawson, 400k Limousin £510 (128); J Hanna, Ballymoney, 690k Friesian £875 (127); W and A Houston, Glarryford, 720k Holstein £900 (125).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Claudy farmer, Limousin heifers with Belgian Blue bull calves at foot to £1,740, £1,400.

Heifers

J and P McAuley, Ballymoney, 250k Limousin £620 (248), 270k, £605 (224), 250k, £540 (216), 310k, £650 (210); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 420k Charolais £950 (226), 450k, £1,000 (222), 450k, £970 (216), 370k, £740 (200); T Martin, Dunloy, 500k Charolais £1,090 (218), 480k, £1,045 (218), 480k, £1,040 (217), 480k, £1,025 (214), 480k, £1,020 (213), 490k, £1,040 (212), 480k, £990 (206), 510k, £1,040 (204), 470k, £955 (203), 590k Limousin £1,200 (203), 460k Charolais £930 (202), 530k, £1,070 (202); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 450k Charolais £960 (213); I Townley, Limavady, 370k Charolais £785 (212), 360k Limousin £740 (206); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 470k Limousin £960 (204).

Steers

J Baird, Claudy, 315k Limousin £725 (230), 320k, £665 (208), 360k, £740 (206); F Ferran, Portglenone, 410k Limousin £940 (229), 480k, £1,060 (221), 470k, £1,000 (213), 400k Charolais £845 (211), 430k Limousin £890 (207); J and P McAuley, Ballymoney, 330k Limousin £740 (224), 300k, £650 (217), 300k, £610 (203); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 450k Blonde d'Aquitaine £980 (218), 470k, £980 (209); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 400k Limousin £850 (213); H Savage, Magherafelt, 520k Charolais £1,095 (211), 560k Charolais £1,160 (207); J Campbell, Upperlands, 620k Aberdeen Angus £1,300 (210); A Linton, Garvagh, 530k Charolais £1,110 (209); T Scott, Swatragh, 570k Simmental £1,190 (209), 530k Limousin £1085 (205); J Rainey, Kilrea, 540k Simmental £1,120 (207), 550k Limousin £1,140 (207), 600k, £1,220 (203), 640k, £1,300 (203), 570k Charolais £1,155 (203), 580k Limousin £1,170 (202), 690k, £1,390 (201), 580k, £1,160 (200); M Glass, Maghera, 545k Aberdeen Angus £1,100 (202).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.