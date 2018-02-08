Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of 250 calves on Thursday 1st February met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: I Buchanan, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £370, £345, £325, £250; R Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £365, £330, Aberdeen Angus £300, Fleckvieh £280; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £355; W Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £320; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £315; Templemoyle Farms, Eglinton, Aberdeen Angus £292, £280, £260, £230, £220; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £290, £215; R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £260, £225, £210; Randalstown farmer, Limousin £250, £200; G Bates, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £240; I Semple, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £230, Aberdeen Angus £220; W Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £220; A Hegarty, Bendooragh, Aberdeen Angus £205; H Hutchinson, Tobermore, Belgian Blue £205; W McCormick, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus £200; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £200; S and M Warwick, Ballyclare, Fleckvieh £200.

Heifer calves: R Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £330; I Buchanan, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £305; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £280; S and M Warwick, Ballyclare, Charolais £275, Fleckvieh £250; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £265; Randalstown farmer, Limousin £250, Hereford £210; W Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £230; I Semple, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £215; S Connolly, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £204; Templemoyle Farms, Aberdeen Angus £204.

Friesian calves: Super Trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £186. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of just under 400 on Monday 5th February met a sharp trade. More sheep needed every week.

Lambs: J Christie, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £85 (378); E Steele, Portglenone, 22k, £83 (377); McIlrath Farms, Kilrea, 24.5k, £92 (376); J Kerr, Macosquin, 21k, £78 (371); R Dixon, Castlerock, 24k, £88.80 (370); J Patterson, Kilrea, 24.5k, £90.20 (368); P O’Neill, Kilrea, 24k, £88 (367); P Stewart, Garvagh, 23.5k, £86 (366); G Andrew, Doagh, 23.5k, £85.50 (364); T Gilmour, Bendooragh, 25k, £91 (364); R Savage, Magherafelt, 21k, £76 (362).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £93. Rams to £90. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 6th February met a super trade to a top of £1,880 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifer £1,910; S Taylor, Macosquin, calved heifers to £1,800, £1,710, £1,560; S Henry, Macosquin, calved heifer £1,500.

A good entry of 200 stock on Wednesday 7th February at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,400, heifers sold to £1,310 and fat cows sold to £1,290.

Fat cows: (40 on offer, flying trade - more required)

N Wylie, Portglenone, 600k Belgian Blue £1,090 (182); T Martin, Dunloy, 580k Limousin £1,030 (178); Macosquin farmer, 740k Limousin £1,290 (174); J Campbell, Upperlands, 590k Aberdeen Angus £975 (165); R Scullion, Knockloughrim, 650k Limousin £1,075 (165), 620k Aberdeen Angus £800 (129); P McCord, Randalstown, 680k Limousin £1,080 (159), 490k Belgian Blue £660 (135), 730k Aberdeen Angus £980 (134); J Hunter, Macosquin, 620k Shorthorn £905 (146); H McPherson, Macosquin, 600k Limousin £865 (144), 560k Blonde d'Aquitaine £770 (138), 540k Limousin £670 (124). Portglenone farmer, 620k Limousin £875 (141); Dungiven farmer, 570k Fleckvieh £780 (137), 600k Swedish Red £735 (123), 600k Fleckvieh £740 (123), 560k Holstein £670 (120); D Gordon, Portglenone, 480k Simmental £630 (131).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: R Martin, Dunloy, 340k Charolais £845 (249), 330k, £805 (244), 280k, £670 (239), 280k, £655 (234), 390k, £840 (215), 330k, £660 (200); S and A Black, Garvagh, 240k Charolais £585 (244), 285k Belgian Blue £580 (204); T Martin, Dunloy, 420k Charolais £1,000 (238), 460k, £1,075 (234), 430k, £980 (228), 420k Charolais £955 (227), 500k Aberdeen Angus £1,110 (222), 420k Charolais £920 (219), 470k, £1,025 (218), 440k, £930 (211), 450k, £950 (211); P McGuckian, Dunloy, 490k Limousin £1,110 (227), 430k, £912 (212), 430k Charolais £895 (208), 410k, £805 (196); K Cubitt, Rasharkin, 320k Limousin £700 (219), 390k, £790 (203); D and L Mullan, Garvagh, 500k Limousin £1,090 (218), 510k, £1,095 (215), 530k, £1,110 (209), 440k, £880 (200); J Campbell, Upperlands, 610k Limousin £1,310 (215), 630k, £1305 (207); H Clarke, Upperlands, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1,180 (215), 600k, £1,260 (210); Limavady farmer, 390k Limousin £835 (214), 450k, £900 (200), 450k, £880 (196); R Fulton, Randalstown, 540k Limousin £1,100 (204); R Sloan, Kilrea, 470k Charolais £945 (201), 430k, £855 (199); S Carmichael, Dungiven, 480k Charolais £960 (200), 480k Limousin £960 (200).

Steers: K Cubitt, Rasharkin, 440k Limousin £1,055 (240), 430k, £930 (216), 540k, £1,140 (211), 430k Charolais £900 (209), 440k, £905 (206), 520k Simmental £1060 (204), 550k Limousin £1,120 (204), 560k Simmental £1,102 (197); P McCord, Randalstown, 370k Charolais £865 (234), 380k Limousin £880 (232), 360k Limousin £805 (224); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 390k Charolais £895 (230); T Martin, Dunloy, 490k Charolais £1,120 (229), 550k, £1,250 (227), 460k, £1,035 (225), 490k, £1,100 (225), 500k, £1,045 (209), 540k £1,130 (209), 540k, £1,120 (207), 590k, £1,220 (207), 520k, £1,050 (202); S and A Black, Garvagh, 390k Belgian Blue £860 (221), 410k Limousin £840 (205); M Graham, Articlave, 370k Limousin £800 (216); Ballymena farmer, 380k Simmental £815 (215); A Linton, Garvagh, 510k Limousin £1082 (212), 570k, £1,190 (209); Randalstown farmer, 550k Charolais £1,150 (209); R Getty, Upperlands, 700k Simmental £1,400 (200), 610k Limousin £1,220 (200); D Lamont, Coleraine, 390k Charolais £775 (199), 420k, £825 (196); Kilrea farmer, 590k Charolais £1,170 (198), 550k, £1,085 (197).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.