Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 270 calves on Thursday, May 24th, met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

Dungiven farmer, Charolais £440, Aberdeen Angus £395, Simmental £375, £350, Aberdeen Angus £300; J F Maccombe, Killaloo, Simmental £435; D Mulholland, Bellaghy, Limousin £410; D Beattie, Finvoy, Limousin £395, £368, £360; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £378; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £365, £265; Finvoy farmer, Limousin £335, £282; M and H Gilmour, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £330, £278, £275; G Harkin, Limavady, Friesian £330, £220; T Brown, Knockloughrim, Fleckvieh £310; G E Bates, Moneymore, Limousin £300, Belgian Blue £285; Bellaghy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £300, £252; N Quigley, Dungiven, Limousin £290, £215; A Hanna, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £285, £280; Maghera farmer, Hereford £278; K Scullion, Portglenone, Hereford £278; W and M Kennedy, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus £272; Bellaghy farmer, Stabiliser £270, Shorthorn beef £220; J and R J Hanna, Loughgiel, Aberdeen Angus £270; H C and J A Campbell, Ballymoney, Hereford £268; W, L and D Campbell, Coleraine, Fleckvieh £260; I Lawrence, Tobermore, Charolais £255; D McMullan, Rasharkin, Fleckvieh £250, £245, £195; I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £232; B McAfee, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £222; D Johnston, Castledawson, Limousin £220; Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £200 and J Holmes, Garvagh, Friesian £200.

Heifer calves

Draperstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £340; Dungiven farmer, Charolais £300, Aberdeen Angus £230, £225, £210; K Scullion, Portglenone, Hereford £255; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £252; Bellaghy farmer, Limousin £250; Magherafelt farmer, Belgian Blue £250; Maghera farmer, Hereford £240 and G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £225, £205.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £330.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

85 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A small entry on Monday, May 28th met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £109 plus to 513 per kg.

Lambs

T Hunter, Aghadowey, 19.5k, £100 (513); H Armstrong, Garvagh, 22k, £108 (491); W Moore, Macosquin, 20k, £97.50 (488); T Smyth, Kilrea, 21.5k, £104.50 (486); D Norris, Articlave, 23k, £109 (474); D Taylor, Macosquin, 20.5k, £97 (473); P McCloskey, Kilrea, 21k, £99 (471) and N McIlroy, Coleraine, 22.5k, £106 (471).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes and rams to £98.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 240 stock on Wednesday, May 30th at Kilrea, continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,475, heifers sold to £1,230 and fat cows sold to £1,465.

Fat cows: (40 on offer, flying trade - more required)

Macosquin farmer, 520k Simmental £1,025 (197), 710k Limousin £1,255 (177), 470k, £790 (168), 590k Aberdeen Angus £800 (136); P Madden, Portglenone, 690k Limousin £1,360 (197), 600k Charolais £1,075 (179), 540k Limousin £795 (147), 440k Belgian Blue £600 (136); Limavady farmer, 530k Limousin £980 (185); M Henry, Porglenone, 600k Limousin £1,080 (180); D Norris, Articlave, 600k Limousin £1,075 (179); Randalstown farmer, 760k Limousin £1,340 (176); H Conn, Castlerock, 630k Limousin £1,100 (175); K Gardiner, Kilrea, 500k Stabiliser £865 (173), 560k, £910 (163); A Paul, Maghera, 880k Hereford £1,440 (164), 900k, £1,465 (163); M Glass, Maghera, 580k Charolais £930 (160); J Doherty, Garvagh, 540k Limousin £835 (155); W A Campbell, Maghera, 520k Blonde d’Aquitaine £785 (151) and K Scullion, Portglenone, 650k Hereford £960 (148), 690k, £960 (139).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Draperstown farmer, second calver Aberdeen Angus with Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot to £1,380, Aberdeen Angus second calvers with Aberdeen Angus heifer calves at foot to £1,360 and £1,340, Saler cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot to £1,380 and Aberdeen Angus heifer with Limousin bull calf at foot £1,220.

Heifers

Kilrea farmer, 420k Limousin £1,025 (244), 440k, £1,040 (236), 420k, £950 (226); D Norris, Articlave, 300k Limousin £715 (238), 280k, £660 (236), 300k, £700 (233), 390k, £880 (226), 360k, £805 (224), 390k, £840 (215), 400k, £850 (213), 370k, £780 (211), 330k, £685 (208), 350k, £695 (199); R Shaw, Rasharkin, 370k Limousin £875 (237), 410k, £845 (206); J Taylor, Ballymoney, 440k Charolais £1,035 (235), 420k Limouain £955 (227); M and A McKeegan, Glenarm, 330k Limousin £770 (233), 350k, £700 (200); J Caskey, Kilrea, 450k Charolais £1,040 (231), 540k, £1,230 (228); J Doherty, Garvagh, 230k Charolais £530 (230), 230k, £520 (226); J McMillan, Templepatrick, 300k Limousin £690 (230), 340k, £740 (218), 320k, £680 (213); Portglenone farmer, 500k Charolais £1,140 (228), 470k, £1,055 (225), 420k, £940 (224), 510k, £1,135 (223), 410k, £860 (210), 420k, £850 (202), 470k Limousin £930 (198); M Norris, Articlave, 320k, £730 (228); J Muldoon, Moneymore, 420k Lim £950 (226), 490k £1080 (220), 450k £935 (208); A Paul, Maghera, 480k Belgian Blue £1,060 (221), 520k Charolais £1,075 (207); W Chesney, Portglenone, 420k Limousin £920 (219); A Dougherty, Londonderry, 300k Limousin £645 (215); J O’Kane, Kilrea, 270k Saler £575 (213), 360k, £720 (200); J Adams, Coleraine, 330k Limousin £695 (211), 290k, £605 (209), 360k Simmental £710 (197) and Macosquin farmer, 500k Simmental £1,035 (207).

Steers

Rasharkin farmer, 270k Simmental £768 (284), 320k, £832 (260), 250k, £645 (258), 330k, £775 (235), 330k, £720 (218), 350k, £760 (217), 400k, £845 (211); J McMillan, Templepatrick, 265k Limousin £680 (257), 360k, £798 (222), 360k, £770 (214); J Blair, Cullybackey, 340k Charolais £870 (256), 340k, £860 (253); T Martin, Dunloy, 290k Aberdeen Angus £685 (236), 410k Limousin £850 (207); A Patterson, Ballymoney, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1,230 (224), 530k, £1,180 (223), 540k, £1,195 (221), 460k, £1,005 (219), 500k, £1,090 (218), 480k Simmental £990 (206), 590k, £1,210 (205); A Paul, Maghera, 420k Belgian Blue £965 (230), 470k, £1,070 (228), 480k Charolais £1,090 (227), 430k Belgian Blue £975 (227), 460k, £1,030 (224), 470k, £1,050 (223), 450k, £980 (218), 490k, £1,050 (214), 460k, £900 (196); M and A McKeegan, Glenarm, 430k Limousin £985 (229), 460k, £1,035 (225), 290k, £650 (224), 425k, £940 (221); R Duncan, Magherafelt, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1,255 (228), 590k, £1,245 (211), 610k Hereford £1,245 (204), 610k Hereford £1,200 (197); T O’Neill, Claudy, 380k Limousin £855 (225), 420k, £900 (214), 350k, £745 (213), 460k, £940 (204); J Christie, Ballymoney, 400k Blonde d’Aquitaine £892 (223), 510k, £1,075 (211), 510k, £1,060 (208); A Dougherty, Londonderry, 300k Belgian Blue £662 (221), 330k Limousin £695 (211); E McAllister, Portglenone, 600k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,315 (219), 630k Charolais £1,300 (206), 620k Limousin £1,270 (205), 630k Belgian Blue £1,282 (204), 610k, £1,225 (201); N Rosborough, Claudy, 610k Limousin £1,325 (217), 590k Belgian Blue £1,275 (216), 530k Charolais £1,100 (208), 650k, £1,375 (212); H Clarke, Upperlands, 700k Aberdeen Angus £1,475 (211), 640k Saler £1,320 (206); J Taylor, Ballymoney, 370k Charolais £770 (208); G McKeever, Toome, 320k Blonde d’Aquitaine £670 (209), 390k Aberdeen Angus £790 (203), 380k Belted Galloway £765 (201); N McIlroy, Coleraine, 320k Blonde d’Aquitaine £660 (206), 500k, £990 (198) and Randalstown farmer, 440k Charolais £880 (200).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneer: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.