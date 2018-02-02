Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of 240 calves on Thursday 25th January met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £340, Aberdeen Angus £335, £270, Belgian Blue £260; W McCormick, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus £335; R Ramsey, Magherafelt, Hereford £335; S Dobbin, Bushmills, Hereford £320, £308; D Gordon, Kilrea, British Blue £310; I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £300; R Cunningham, Hereford £295, £212; W K Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £292; D Taylor, Finvoy, Belgian Blue £292; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £282, £280; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £280, £215; A Faith, Limavady, Limousin £275; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Belgian Blue £270; R Boyd, Garvagh, Shorthorn beef £268; I Semple, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £240; W and A Houston, Glarryford, Aberdeen Angus £202.

Heifer calves: J McKay, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £312, Hereford £240; Glarryford farmer, Limousin £275; W McCormick, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus £275; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £270, Aberdeen Angus £212; A Faith, Limavady, Limousin £255; E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Simmental £248; S Casey, Cloughmills, Fleckvieh £242; M Bruce, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £235; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £230; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £230, £208; P J and C Henry, Desertmartin, Aberdeen Angus £225; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £220, £205; R Cunningham, Aghadowey, Hereford £212; W Henderson, Tobermore, Belgian Blue £200; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £188. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 45 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and

Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of just under 500 on Monday 29th January met a sharp trade. More sheep needed every week.

Lambs: N and J Thompson, Killaloo, 20k, £77.50 (388), 21k, £78.50 (374); P McAtamney, Ballymoney, 19k, £73 (384), 23k, £86.20 (375); L Quigg, Rasharkin, 23.5k, £89.60 (381); A Clarke, Randalstown, 21k, £79.50 (379); J Currie, Ballymoney, 23.5k, £88.60 (377); J Kearney, Ballymoney, 23.5k, £88.40 (376); Garvagh farmer, 23k, £85.60 (372), 22.5k, £83.60 (372); H Wylie, Rasharkin, 24k, £89 (371); R C Reid, Glarryford, 23k, £84.70 (368); T Topping, Garvagh, 22.5k, £82.30 (366); J Kerr, Macosquin, 23.5k, £85.20 (363).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £90. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 30th January met a super trade to a top of £1,880 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

S Taylor, Macosquin, calved heifers to £1,880, £1,800, £1,750, £1,580; T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers £1,680; Ballymoney farmer, calved heifer £1,600.

A good entry of 250 stock on Wednesday 31st January at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,420, heifers sold to £1,335 and fat cows sold to £1,410.

Fat cows: (45 on offer, flying trade - more required)

R O’Neill, Dunloy, 800k Limousin £1,410 (176), 640k Belgian Blue £910 (142); R McGinley, Ballymoney, 520k Limousin £890 (171), 660k, £1,050 (159); Toomebridge farmer, 620k Limousin £975 (157); P McNicholl, Garvagh, 650k Friesian £970 (149); R Andrews, Portglenone, 590k Belgian Blue £865 (147); M Millar, Coleraine, 670k Friesian £960 (143); D Houston, Claudy, 700k Limousin £950 (136); J McNally, Bellaghy, 650k Simmental £840 (129); L McKinley, Portstewart, 640k Aberdeen Angus £795 (124), 550k, £675 (123); W Wylie, Dunloy, 600k Frieian £745 (124), 780k, £960 (123); J and J Armstrong, Kilrea, 660k Holstein £790 (120).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: W Mulholland, Bellaghy, 310k Limousin £745 (240), 430k Charolais £970 (226), 380k, £850 (224), 340k Limousin £750 (221); Drumahoe farmer, 310k Charolais £725 (234), 320k, £745 (233), 290k, £675 (233), 370k, £790 (214), 360k Limousin £740 (206), 350k, £710 (203), 340k Charolais £680 (200); T Martin, Dunloy, 440k Charolais £1,030 (234), 500k, £1,095 (219), 520k Limousin £1,130 (217), 510k Charolais £1,100 (216), 480k, £1,035 (216), 500k, £1,080 (216), 510k, £1,085 (213), 530k, £1,120 (211); L Bradley, Knockloughrim, 370k Limousin £815 (220); J Campbell, Upperlands, 620k Limousin £1,335 (215); W Bradley, Knockloughrim, 460k Limousin £965 (210); R Baxter, Portglenone, 530k Limousin £1,105 (209), 520k, £1,055 (203); J Hunter, Macosquin, 420k Limousin £870 (207), 550k, £1,135 (206); W Clarke, Moneymore, 440k Charolais £905 (206); R Kennedy, Macosquin, 500k Charolais £1,035 (207), 440k Limousin £905 (206), 450k, £925 (206); M Graham, Articlave, 360k Blonde d'Aquitaine £750 (208), 250k, £500 (200); Local farmer, 350k Limousin £700 (200).

Steers: G R Wallace, Kilrea, 380k Charolais £920 (242), 360k, £805 (224), 390k, £865 (222); S Taylor, Macosquin, 290k Aberdeen Angus £695 (240), 290k, £630 (217); M McNeill, Cushendun, 390k Charolais £895 (230), 350k Limousin £790 (226), 400k Charolais £900 (225), 400k Limousin £895 (224), 440k, £980 (223), 350k Charolais £730 (209); T Martin, Dunloy, 580k Charolais £1,320 (228), 530k, £1,190 (225), 490k, £1,080 (220), 530k, £1,160 (219), 490k, £1,070 (218), 540k, £1,140 (211), 560k, £1,140 (204); 570k, £1,140 (200), 620k, £1,240 (200); Drumahoe farmer, 380k Charolais £840 (221), 290k Limousin £640 (221), 400k Charolais £875 (219), 340k, £700 (206); J Hunter, Macosquin, 460k Limousin £980 (213), 540k, £1,100 (204), 440k Charolais £880 (200); P McKendry, Kilrea, 520k Charolis £1,095 (211), 550k, £1,135 (206), 440k, £900 (205), 540k Limousin £1,105 (205), 530k, £1,080 (204); W Bradley, Knockloughrim, 320k Limousin £670 (209), 390k Simmental £800 (205); R McShane, Ballymoney, 640k Belgian Blue £1,340 (209), 700k Charolais £1420 (203); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 470k Limousin £950 (202); J Pinkerton, Bendooragh, 370k Aberdeen Angus £740 (200).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.