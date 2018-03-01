Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 260 calves on Thursday 22nd February met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

S and V Mairs, Macosquin, Charolais £370; J McCrea, Donemana, Charolais £350, Hereford £230; M Flanaghan, Maghera, Charolais £340; J McKay, Dervock, Belgian Blue £335, Aberdeen Angus £300; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £330, Limousin £280; S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £280; I Anderson, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £320; A Gaston, Glarryford, Hereford £305; A Dougherty, Londonderry, Belgian Blue £300; R McCullough, Macosquin, Aberdeen Angus £290; R Cunningham, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £262, £232, Hereford £210, Aberdeen Angus £202; N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Fleckvieh £255; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £250; W Henderson, Tobermore, Belgian Blue £250; I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £240; R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £212; R Foster, Ballymoney, Hereford £200.

Heifer calves:

J McCrea, Strabane, Charolais £335, Hereford £214; M S Robinson, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £325; I Anderson, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £315; J McKay, Dervock, Simmental £300, Aberdeen Angus £240, Belgian Blue £238; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £290, £260; A Dougherty, Londonderry, Belgian Blue £280, £260; I Steele, Antrim, Belgian Blue £280, £240, £210, £200; R Cunningham, Aghadowey, Hereford £270, Aberdeen Angus £240; M Currie, Ballymoney, Limousin £250, £210; W Henderson, Tobermore, Belgian Blue £250; J Close, Rasharkin, Hereford £235, Limousin £220; E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Simmental £220.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £165. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suck calves

40 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of just under 350 on Monday 26th February met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week. Lambs to £110.

Lambs:

Kilrea farmer, 24.5k, £110 (449), 23k, £93.60 (407), 23.5k, £95 (404); J Currie, Ballymoney, 23.5k, £102.50 (436); B Wilkinson, Cookstown, 25k, £107.50 (430); D Boreland, Bushmills, 22.5k, £95.20 (423); J Christie, Ballymoney, 21k, £88.80 (423); J Causey, Cookstown, 26.5k, £110 (415); Ballymena farmer, 22k, £89 (405), 22k, £87 (396); H Armstrong, Garvagh, 27k, £109 (404); J Higgins, Garvagh, 23k, £93 (404).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £95.50. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 27th February met a super trade to a top of £1,800 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifer £1,800; A McAfee, Aghadowey, calved heifer £1,610.

A super entry of 230 stock on Wednesday 28th February at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1,400, heifers to £1,260 and fat cows £1,220.

Fat cows: (30 on offer, flying trade - more required)

J Gilfillan, Myroe, 610k Limousin £1,220 (200); D McTague, Ballymoney, 510k Limousin £850 (167); J McKeen, Garvagh, 780k Hereford £1,200 (154); B P and P Hurrell, Randalstown, 610k Aberdeen Angus £930 (153); M Bruce, Bellaghy, 700k Friesian £1,060 (151); M McShane, Londonderry, 480k Hereford £715 (149); P Martin, Dunloy, 670k Simmental £970 (145), 630k, £880 (140); J Gillespie, Bellaghy, 600k Montbeliarde £845 (141); T Martin, Dunloy, 640k Limousin £900 (141).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: C Kelly, Bellarena, 440k Charolais £1,070 (243), 400k, £945 (236), 450k, £1,050 (233), 470k, £1,085 (231), 400k, £915 (229), 430k Aberdeen Angus £980 (228), 420k Charolais £925 (220), 400k Belgian Blue £875 (219), 460k Charolais £950 (207), 420k Belgian Blue £850 (202), 360k, £720 (200); G Boyce, Garvagh, 470k Limousin £1,100 (234), 550k, £1,260 (229), 480k, £985 (205), 440k, £900 (205), 490k, £1,000 (204); J Gilfillan, Myroe, 360k Limousin £830 (231), 530k, £1,155 (218), 380k Charolais £820 (216), 370k, £800 (216), 570k Limousin £1,210 (212), 530k Aberdeen Angus £1,070 (202), 410k Charolais £820 (200), 480k Stabiliser £955 (199), 630k Limousin £1,240 (197); Kilrea farmer, 340k Charolais £780 (229), 380k, £820 (216), 360k Limousin £760 (211), 380k Simmental £780 (205); T Mawhinney, Moneymore, 350k Charolais £780 (223); W McNeill, Coleraine, 350k Charolais £780 (223), 230k Limousin £490 (230), 270k, £540 (200), 300k, £600 (200); P Martin, Dunloy, 500k Charolais £1,110 (222), 490k Limousin £1,080 (220), 390k Charolais £855 (219), 530k, £1,145 (216), 380k Limousin £800 (211), 400k Charolais £840 (210), 430k, £860 (200); Claudy farmer, 570k Limousin £1,220 (214); R McWilliams, Coleraine, 450k Limousin £955 (212), 450k Charolais £880 (196); F Hogg, Kilrea, 500k Limousin £1,035 (207), 400k, £795 (199), 390k, £760 (195); G and C Neely, Portglenone, 360k Belgian Blue £735 (204); H Savage, Magherfelt, 380k Charolais £755 (199); Payne and Cooke, Limavady, 400k Limousin £790 (198); K Cubitt, Rasharkin, 290k Limousin £570 (197).

Steers: T Martin, Dunloy, 360k Charolais £900 (250), 370k, £910 (246), 390k, £955 (245), 400k, £970 (243), 380k, £900 (237), 380k, £890 (234), 380k Blonde d'Aquitaine £865 (228), 380k Charolais £840 (221), 450k, £940 (209); C Kelly, Bellarena, 440k Charolais £1,040 (236), 390k Belgian Blue £920 (236), 450k Charolais £1,050 (233), 450k Aberdeen Angus £995 (221), 420k Belgian Blue £895 (213), 470k Aberdeen Angus £985 (210); D Gordon, Kilrea, 570k Charolais £1,310 (230), 560k, £1,280 (229), 580k, £1,270 (219), 560k, £1,225 (219), 580k, £1,230 (212), 520k, £1,100 (212), 580k, £1,220 (210); J Tohill, Kilrea, 460k Limousin £1,050 (228), 460k, £1,040 (226), 550k, £1,150 (209); L Conn, Limavady, 560k Aberdeen Angus £1,270 (227), 600k, £1,340 (223), 590k, £1,290 (219), 570k, £1,245 (218), 610k, £1,310 (215), 650k, £1,380 (212), 660k, £1,400 (212); Ballymena farmer, 400k Limousin £880 (220), 440k, £965 (219); F Hogg, Kilrea, 540k Limousin £1,180 (219), 630k, £1,260 (200), 460k, £910 (198); R McCartney, Dungiven, 450k Limousin £965 (214), 410k, £800 (195); G and C Neely, Upperlands, 360k Belgian Blue £740 (206).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneer: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.