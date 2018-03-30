Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of 240 calves on Thursday 22nd March met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

Maghera farmer, AA £470, Lim £365; D Gordon, Kilrea, BB £400, £355; R D and A Smyth, Dungiven, Lim £380; D Taylor, Finvoy, BB £345, £262; M Smyth, Castlerock, Lim £332; J and J Armstrong, Kilrea, BB £320; J Close, Rasharkin, AA £315; R Ramsey, Magherafelt, Lim £315; A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, AA £290, £252, £210, MB £200; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Lim £270; N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, FKV £265, £200; I Anderson, Rasharkin, AA £260; G I Wallace, Upperlands, AA £250; JH McClelland, Limavady, AA £245; G Rea, Rasharkin, AA £230; I Smyth, Castlerock, AA £220; W Armstrong, Garvagh, Her £200; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, MB £200; J Mackey, Ballyclare, BB £195.

Heifer calves:

S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, BB £378; W Mitchell, Kilrea, AA £332; Maghera farmer, AA £330; R Ramsey, Magherafelt, Lim £325; C Close, Randalstown, Lim £300; D Taylor, Finvoy, BB £290, £210; D Gordon, Kilrea, BB £280; R D and A Smyth, Dungiven, Lim £275; J Close, Rasharkin, BB £272, AA £250; J and J Armstrong, Kilrea, BB £215; Magherafelt farmer, Sim £205.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £176.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

70 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 450 on Monday 26th March met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £117 plus to 516 per kg.

Lambs:

T Wright, Ballymoney, 19k £98 (516), 19.5k £98 (503), 22k £110 (500); M Pollock, Coleraine, 21.5k £107.50 (500); A Moore, Portglenone, 23.5k £114 (485), 25k £114 (456); P Linton, Kilrea, 23.5k £108 (460); M McLeister, Portglenone, 21.5k £98 (456); J Causey, Cookstown, 24k £108.50 (452); JR and SJA Pollock, Coleraine, 24.5k £110 (449); McIlrath Farms, Kilrea, 25k £112 (448); Glarryford Farmer, 25k £110 (440); T and J Leeke, Aghadowey, 19k £83 (437); S Calvin, Coleraine, 25.5k £110 (431); S and S Houston, Maghera, 26.5k £114 (430).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes and rams to £100.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 170 dairy stock on Tuesday 27th March met a super trade to a top of £2000 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

A Evans, Dungiven, Calved Heifers to £2000, £1950, £1900, £1840, £1830, £1810, £1800, £1790, £1780, £1760, £1740, £1730, £1720, £1700, £1660, £1620, £1590, £1560, £1520, £1500, 2nd Calvers to £1900, £1820, £1810, £1800, £1780, £1760, £1680, £1670, £1660, £1640, £1620, £1580, £1520, £1500, £1450, calved cows to £1900, £1720, £1660, £1600, £1580, £1500; T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £1990, £1980; S Taylor, Macosquin, calved heifers to £1800, £1560, £1500; J A Nevin, Ringsend, calved heifer £1710, £1400.

A super entry of 305 stock on Wednesday 28th March at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1365, heifers to £1190 and fat cows £1135.

Fat cows: (60 on offer, flying trade - more required)

Garvagh Farmer, 530k Lim £925 (175), 590k Sim £840 (142); Bellaghy Farmer, 560k BB £955 (171), 590k Lim £965 (164); J McAleese and Sons, Portglenone, 710k SH £885 (170), 610k CH £830 (136), 450k AA £610 (136); M McCrea, Claudy, 550k Fr £900 (164), 610k £950 (156), 520k £720 (139); E Wells, Garvagh, 660k Lim £1070 (162); G Campbell, Garvagh, 680k Lim £1085 (160); RA and RJ Cousley, Moneymore, 490k FKV £785 (160); T Martin, Limavady, 710k AA £1130 (159), 490k DAQ £770 (157), 650k AA £985 (152), 550k £760 (138); GN and R McCracken, Magilligan, 600k Lim £945 (158); C Mooney, Rasharkin, 580k Fr £910 (157); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 690k DAQ £1070 (155); Drumahhoe Farmer, 420k Lim £640 (152), 400k £605 (151), 460k AA £625 (136); J Martin, Cushendall, 610k Sim £855 (140); J Logan, Maghera, 550k AA £735 (134); R Chambers, Ballycastle, 690k Hol £920 (133); A McNeilly, Toomebridge, 660k Lim £870 (132).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

R and P Cochrane, Coleraine, springing AA heifer at note to Lim bull to £1480, springing BB heifers at note to Lim bull to £1310, springing BB heifer at note to AA bull to £1250; W McKendry, Cullybackey, second calver AA in calf AA bull to £1400.

Heifers:

M McLaughlin, Dungiven, 310k Lim £1070 (345), 380k £1125 (296), 410k CH £1190 (290), 370k Lim £860 (232), 290k CH £635 (219); R Pickering, Tobermore, 340k CH £825 (243); G R Wallace, Kilrea, 280k CH £680 (243), 370k £830 (224), 280k £610 (218); R McCaw, Ballycastle, 370k CH £890 (241), 430k £945 (220); H Clarke, Upperlands, 490k Lim £1140 (233), 470k AA £1035 (220), 500k Lim £1065 (213); O McIlvar, Aghadowey, 330k Lim £760 (230), 330k £720 (218), 380k £795 (209); M McNeill, Cushendun, 350k Lim £805 (230), 350k CH £760 (217), 320k £690 (216); Claudy Farmer, 380k Lim £870 (229), 420k £925 (220), 440k £945 (215), 430k £890 (207), 455k £895 (197); Kilrea Farmer, 300k CH £680 (227), 380k £860 (226), 350k £790 (226), 340k £740 (218); Kilrea farmer, 380k CH £850 (224), 450k £880 (196); Ballymena Farmer, 400k Lim £890 (223), 370k £785 (212), 380k £775 (204), 380k £770 (203); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 310k CH £690 (223), 320k £650 (203); A McNeilly, Toomebridge, 310k Lim £685 (221), 330k £720 (218), 320k £695 (217); Antrim farmer, 300k Lim £660 (220), 310k £640 (207), 330k £655 (199); Magherafelt farmer, 320k BB £685 (214), 460k Lim £970 (211); G Neely, Limavady, 450k Sim £965 (214), 500k £1045 (209), 470k CH £970 (206), 440k AA £890 (202); T and A Campbell, Rasharkin, 465k Sim £990 (213), 480k CH £930; W Savage, Magherafelt, 320k AA £675 (211), 330k £680 (206), 330k £675 (205), 310k £605 (195); N McErlean, Portglenone, 400k Lim £840 (210), 360k £750 (208), 380k £770 (203); W Campbell, Maghera, 440k CH £915 (208); I Lamont, Cullybackey, 450k CH £925 (206); F McClure, Garvagh, 390k AA £795 (204), 430k £840 (195), 390k Lim £760 (195); J Courtney, Portglenone, 440k Sim £895 (203), 420k £845 (201); GN and R McCracken, Magilligan, 430k Lim £870 (202); J Kyle, Portglenone, 330k Lim £655 (199).

Steers:

T Martin, Dunloy, 370k CH £950 (257), 390k £975 (250), 390k £945 (242), 380k Lim £890 (234), 420k CH £970 (231), 420k £950 (226); R McCaw, Ballycastle, 340k CH £865 (254), 430k £980 (228), 420k £935 (223), 440k £955 (217), 400k Sim £805 (201); F Madden, Portglenone, 310k Lim £760 (245); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 360k Lim £875 (243), 370k £870 (235), 340k £795 (234), 440k £955 (217); S Graham, Portglenone, 330k Lim £780 (236), 300k BB £700 (233); J Stirling, Ballymoney, 390k Lim £900 (231); J Higgins, Ringsend, 500k Lim £1145 (229), 500k £1140 (228), 420k CH £920 (219), 550k Lim £1130 (206), 460k CH £940 (204); I Lamont, Cullybackey, 460k CH £1030 (224); A Linton, Garvagh, 520k CH £1165 (224); N McErlean, Portglenone, 460k Lim £1020 (222), 440k £950 (216); J Courtney, Portglenone, 420k Sim £900 (214), 400k £790 (198); P Clarke, Garvagh, 560k AA £1165 (208); R Duncan, Magherafelt, 560k AA £1155 (206), 690k £1365 (198), 580k £1140 (197), 540k Sim £1060 (196); J Johnston, Magherafelt, 470k Lim £965 (205), 460k £905 (197), 500k £980 (196); J Caskey, Kilrea, 580k BB £1140 (197).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.