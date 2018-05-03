Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 320 calves on Thursday 26th April met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £410, Aberdeen Angus £362, £290; Ballybracken Farms, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £368, £250; G and A Forsythe, Cloughmills, Hereford £342; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £332; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £330, Limousin £330; J Killen, Campsie, Fleckvieh £330, £305, £292, Aberdeen Angus £255, Fleckvieh £252, Aberdeen Angus £248, Norwegian Red £238, Fleckvieh £220; G Rea, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £330, £248; A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £310, Montbeliarde £262, Aberdeen Angus £232, £228, Montbeliarde £220; J T Reid, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus £280; D Taylor, Finvoy, Belgian Blue £280, £207; R J Foster, Ballymoney, Hereford £272; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £260; I H Anderson, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £255, £245; Magherafelt farmer, Hereford £248, Shorthorn beef £248, Belgian Blue £230, Shorthorn £230; W. Simpson, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus £238; D Scott, Coleraine, Limousin £230; S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £215; W J Hoey, Ballymena, Friesian £212 and T Brown, Knockloughrim, Limousin £200.

Heifer calves: Kilrea farmer, Belgian Blue £350, £270; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £340, Aberdeen Angus £295; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £320, Aberdeen Angus £245; Ballybracken Farms, Limousin £280, Aberdeen Angus £262; Randalstown farmer, Limousin £270; G and A Forsythe, Cloughmills, Hereford £265; J T Reid, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus £250; G Rea, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £245; R J Foster, Ballymoney, Hereford £235 and I H Anderson, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £202.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £235. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 100 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 300 on Monday 30th April met a sharp trade. More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £124 plus to 505 per kg.

Lambs: W Caldwell, Rasharkin, 21k, £106 (505); W Young, Desertmartin, 25k, £124 (496); J McKendry, Ballymoney, 22k, £108 (491); P Diamond, Desertmartin, 23.5k, £114.50 (487), 24.5k, £114.50 (467); H Boyle, Dunloy, 23.5k, £113 (481); A Nicholas, Limavady, 24k, £115 (479); D Taylor, Macosquin, 25.5k, £122 (478), 23k, £110 (478); H Wylie, Rasharkin, 25.5k, £122 (478).

Heavy lambs: E Gould, Garvagh, 27k, £124 and R Henderson, Tobermore, 26.5k, £121.

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £120. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 1st May met a super trade to a top of £1,590 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

