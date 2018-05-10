Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of 250 calves on Thursday 3rd May met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: A McLeister, Portglenone, Hereford £378; Maghera farmer, Hereford £320, Shorthorn beef £292; Lurgan farmer, Shorthorn £318, Aberdeen Angus £290, £250; F McKinney, Bendooragh, Fleckvieh £315; A Hanna, Armoy, Montbeliarde £312, Aberdeen Angus £302; J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £304; D Beattie, Finvoy, Limousin £300; G and A Forsythe, Cloughmills, Hereford £298; I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £298, £220; W and A McDevitt, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £295, Belgian Blue £230; H McFerran, Ballywalter, Friesian £292, £212; W J Hoey, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £282, Friesian £232; D Shiels, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £290, £260; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £272, £215; D Scott, Coleraine, Limousin £260; R J Foster, Ballymoney, Hereford £258, £250; J McKay, Dervock, Belgian Blue £258; K Scullion, Portglenone, Hereford £255, £250; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £250, H and H Johnston, Ahoghill, Stabiliser £232 and S Casey, Cloughmills, Fleckvieh £220, £200.

Heifer calves: Dungiven farmer, Charolais £345, £280, Aberdeen Angus £230, £200; W and A McDevitt, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £330; Kilrea farmer, Belgian Blue £280; J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £280; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £270, £268; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £260; F McKinney, Bendooragh, Belgian Blue £260; G and A Forsythe, Cloughmills, Hereford £250; D Scott, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £245; Lurgan farmer, Shorthorn £225; S Casey, Cloughmills, Fleckvieh £215; A Hanna, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £205; Maghera farmer, Hereford £205; K Scullion, Portglenone, Hereford £205 and R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £292. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 300 on Monday, May 7th met a sharp trade. More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £123 plus to 535 per kg.

Lambs: J Tannahill, Coleraine, 21.5k, £115 (535); M Pollock, Coleraine, 20k, £106.50 (533); T Smyth, Kilrea, 20k, £105 (525); Limavady farmer, 22k, £115 (523); P McCloskey, Kilrea, 20.5k, £107 (522); D and G McVicker, Ballymoney, 20k, £103.50 (518); P McAtasney, Kilrea, 19.5k, £100 (513); T Mitchell, Ballymoney, 18k, £92 (511) and F Hogg, Kilrea, 23k, £117 (509).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £102. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 55 dairy stock on Tuesday, May 8th met a super trade and sold to a top of £1,650 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

D McKeeman, Ballymoney, calved heifers to £1,650, £1,600, £1,240; A McAfee, Aghadowey, calved heifer £1,570; T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifer £1,430 and T Davis, Moneymore, calved heifers to £1,340, £1,260.

A super entry of 400 stock on Wednesday, May 9th at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1,350, heifers to £1,475 and fat cows £1,310.

Fat cows: (65 on offer, flying trade - more required)

C Kane, Ballycastle, 610k Charolais £1,145 (188), 660k, £1,030 (156), 610k, Limousin £900 (148); Ballymoney farmer, 530k Limousin £990 (187), 630k, £1,150 (183); J Keatley, Magherfelt, 690k Simmental £1,240 (180); N McKay, Portglenone, 540k Parthenais £965 (179); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 610k Belgian Blue £1,040 (171), 670k Simmental £1,000 (149); W Hoy, Ahoghill, 520k Limousin £890 (171); J Feeney, Londonderry, 490k Limousin £805 (164), 650k Aberdeen Angus £1,015 (156), 560k, £875 (156); C McCurdy, Bushmills, 590k Friesian £960 (163); J O’Kane, Dungiven, 490k Aberdeen Angus £795 (162); O McIlvar, Aghadowey, 580k Limousin £905 (159); P Whyte, Portglenone, 730k Simmentak £1160 (159); A Gilmore, Ballymoney, 450k Friesian £705 (157), 560k, £835 (149); Swatragh farmer, 600k Blonde d’Aquitaine £925 (154); M Lagan, Upperlands, 850k Aberdeen Angus £1,310 (154), 630k, £970 (154); W Tweed, Ballymoney, 540k Friesian £830 (154); Kilrea farmer, 720k Aberdeen Angus £1,100 (153); S Calvin, Coleraine, 640k Hereford £965 (151); A McIlroy, Garvagh, 600k Aberdeen Angus £900 (150); J Reid, Kilraughts, 600k Friesian £900 (150); R McCaw, Ballycastle, 690k Hereford £1,015 (147); D Rea, Glenarm, 530k Limousin £740 (140); W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 410k Limousin £570 (139); N Rosborough, Claudy, 640k Limousin £880 (138) and J McNeill, Coleraine, 1,000k Limousin bull £1,420 (142).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

P Gilmore, Kilrea, batch of springers in calf Charolais/Limousin bull to £1,545, £1,300, £1,250, £1,200; B McQuillan, Antrim, springer in calf Hereford to £1,330; G Neely, Limavady, Charolais heifer with Limousin heifer calf at foot to £1,300, Blonde d’Aquitaine second calver with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1,210, Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf at foot £1,200; B McAfee, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue heifer with twin calves at foot to £1,260 and A Moore, Portglenone, pedigree Limousin bulls to £1,800.

Heifers: L Allison, Limavady, 510k Simmental £1,475 (289), 550k, £1,460 (266), 490k Limousin £1,300 (265), 540k, £1,360 (252), 510k Simmental £1,260 (247), 470k, £1,160 (247), 530k, £1,300 (245), 540k, £1,300 (241), 420k, £985 (235), 530k, £1,220 (230), 460k, £1,030 (224), 490k, £1,075 (219), 510k, £1,100 (216); H and R J McCaughan, Ballymoney, 480k Belgian Blue £1,080 (225), 480k Aberdeen Angus £1,060 (221); S Quigg, Garvagh, 220k Charolais £495 (225); C and W McQuitty, Clough, 200k Charolais £445 (223), 290k, £630 (217), 270k, £570 (211); I McAleese, Aghadowey, 560k Charolais £1,230 (220), 520k Limousin £1,100 (212), 560k Charolais £1,170 (209); Claudy farmer, 350k Limousin £785 (224), 310k, £680 (219), 320k, £650 (203); W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 340k Limousin £740 (218), 350k, £700 (200), 290k, £580 (200); N Glass, Rasharkin, 470k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,020 (217), 360k, £730 (203); J Purvis, Magherafelt, 410k Lim £875 (213), 390k £830 (213); T Scott, Swatragh, 370k Lim £775 (210), 380k CH £780 (205), 370k Lim £750 (203); V Boyle, Dunloy, 350k Limousin £730 (209); A Mooney, Portglenone, 450k Charolais £940 (209); L Millen, Coleraine, 480k Limousin £1,000 (208), 400k, £825 (206), 500k, £1,025 (205); T Robinson, Ballymena, 360k Charolais £740 (206); A Mawhinney, Antrim, 330k Aberdeen Angus £675 (205), 320k Limousin £650 (203) and D Riley, Dungiven, 390k Limousin £780 (200).

Steers: J Purvis, Magherafelt, 380k Limousin £1,005 (265); A Mooney, Portglenone, 500k Charolais £1,235 (247), 460k, £1,040 (226); O McIlvar, Aghadowey, 380k Limousin £900 (237), 410k, £920 (224), 420k, £935 (223), 350k, £770 (220), 430k, £890 (207); R McCaw, Ballycastle, 310k Charolais £720 (232), 310k, £690 (223); D Stewart, Portglenone, 570k Limousin £1,320 (232), 480k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,070 (223), 530k Limousin £1,160 (219), 440k, £945 (215), 540k, £1,160 (215), 520k, £1,100 (212), 460k Blonde d’Aquitaine £965 (210), 540k, £1,135 (210), 480k, £990 (206), 510k, £1,030 (202), 490k, £990 (202), 600k Limousin £1,200 (200); J Higgins, Ringsend, 360k Charolais £825 (229), 570k Aberdeen Angus £1,195 (210), 540k, £1,100 (204); S Quigg, Garvagh, 330k Charolais £755 (229), 300k, £630 (210); E Garvin, Garvagh, 510k Aberdeen Angus £1,150 (226); Maghera farmer, 480k Limousin £1,080 (225); R Duncan, Magherfelt, 580k Aberdeen Angus £1,290 (222), 580k, £1,175 (203); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 360k Aberdeen Angus £800 (222), 320k Belgian Blue £708 (221), 350k Aberdeen Angus £745 (213); A Mawhinney, Antrim, 340k Aberdeen Angus £755 (222), 400k, £860 (215), 410k Limousin £870 (212), 290k Aberdeen Angus £605 (209); M Cunning, Glarryford, 310k Simmental £680 (219), 360k, £765 (213); S Wilson, Upperlands, 450k Aberdeen Angus £970 (216); T Robinson, Ballymena, 420k Charolais £895 (213), 380k, £770 (203); W Riley, Dungiven, 290k Aberdeen Angus £635 (219), 310k, £645 (208); B McManus, Dungiven, 360k Charolais £780 (217); M Glass, Maghera, 410k Charolais £885 (216), 410k, £860 (210); T Henry, Maghera, 590k Limousin £1,250 (212), 560k, £1,150 (205); Randalstown farmer, 430k Aberdeen Angus £885 (206), 440k, Limousin £905 (206); G Eakin, Magherafelt, 570k Charolais £1,155 (203), 560k, £1,130 (202) and D McLaughlin, Portglenone, 410k Belgian Blue £830 (202).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.