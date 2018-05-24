Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 100 calves on Thursday 17th May met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: Randalstown farmer, Limousin £525; Ballymoney farmer, Fleckvieh £395, Holstein £290; R Fleming, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £365; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £322, £288, £280, £270, £250; J Christie, Armoy, Friesian £258, £200; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £210; A Scott, Bendooragh, Limousin £198 and T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Belgian Blue £197.

Heifer calves: H McFerran, Ballywalter, Belgian Blue £270; Ballymoney farmer, Holstein £270; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £255; Bellaghy farmer, Hereford £255, £235, Aberdeen Angus £230 and W Moore, Templepatrick, Simmental £225.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £290. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 20 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A small entry on Monday 21st May met a sharp trade. More sheep needed every week. Lambs to £120 plus to 537 per kg.

Lambs: R Campbell, Kilrea, 20.5k, £110 (537); M Pollock, Coleraine, 20.5k, £110 (537); T McNeilly, Toomebridge, 23k, £117.50 (511) and F Hogg, Kilrea, 23k, £117 (509).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes and rams to £120. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 50 dairy stock on Tuesday 22nd May met a super trade to a top of £1,500 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

D Allen, Moneymore, calved heifers to £1,500, £1,380; A Evans, Dungiven, batch of springing heifers to £1,070, £1,060, £1,050, £1,040, £1,030, £1,020£1,010, £1,000.

A super entry of 310 stock on Wednesday 23rd May at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,400, heifers sold to £1,245 and fat cows sold to £1,520.

Fat cows: (60 on offer, flying trade - more required)

R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 700k Charolais £1,425 (204), 770k, £1,520 (197), 640k, £1,140 (178); S Anderson, Ballymoney, 450k Limousin £880 (196), 490k, £900 (184); W and P McCallion, Portglenone, 610k Simmental £1,150 (189); Maghera farmer, 610k Limousin £1,110 (182), 680k, £1,155 (170); R A Kyle and Sons, Culnady, 610k Holstein £1,100 (180); D Semple, Dungiven, 650k Limousin £1,130 (174), 710k Charolais £1,110 (156); J Douglas, Aghanloo, 660k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,135 (172), 720k, £1,225 (170); P Martin, Dunloy, 680k Limousin £1,170 (172); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 780k Belgian Blue £1,310 (168); A Patterson, Ballymoney, 680k Aberdeen Angus £1,105 (163), 780k Simmental £1,260 (162), 740k Aberdeen Angus £1,140 (154), 770k, £1,170 (152); N Royle, Kilrea, 570k Limousin £930 (163); Rasharkin farmer, 670k Limousin £1,040 (155), 580k Hereford £890 (153), 650k Aberdeen Angus £940 (145); S and S Houston, Maghera, 470k Aberdeen Angus £720 (153), 460k Limousin £640 (139); M Smyth, Macosquin, 520k Belgian Blue £780 (150); S Lowry, Portglenone, 580k Aberdeen Angus £850 (147); T McNeill, Aghadowey, 600k Fleckvieh £835 (139) and R Chambers, Ballycastle, 700k Montbeliarde £945 (135).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Claudy farmer, Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1,750, Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf at foot £1,740; M Pollock, Castlerock, Blonde d’Aquitaine cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot £1,590 and J and H Nicholl, Portglenone, Parthenais heifer with Limousin bull calf £1,480.

Heifers: D McAleese, Rasharkin, 280k Limousin £700 (250), 360k, £865 (240), 340k, £760 (224), 330k, £665 (202); Kilrea farmer, 300k Limousin £740 (247), 320k Lincoln Red £720 (225), 400k Limousin £865 (216), 390k Simmental £770 (197), 380k Charolais £750 (197); P Martin, Dunloy, 350k Charolais £855 (244), 330k, £795 (241), 360k Limousin £825 (229), 390k, £810 (208), 420k, £825 (196); N Royle, Kilrea, 330k Charolais £775 (235), 380k, £790 (208), 340k Limousin £680 (200); P O’Neill, Toomebridge, 350k Limousin £820 (234), 330k, £710 (215), 380k, £790 (208); A Blair, Macosquin, 540k Aberdeen Angus £1,220 (226); S McFerran, Glarryford, 480k Charolais £1,080 (225); J Thompson, Rasharkin, 540k Aberdeen Angus £1195 (221), 480k Limousin £995 (207), 500k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1030 (206), 500k Aberdeen Angus £990 (198); M Pollock, Coleraine, 490k Limousin £1,080 (220), 520k, £1,095 (211), 600k, £1,245 (208), 580k, £1,170 (202); Ballymena farmer, 350k Limousin £765 (219), 400k, £865 (216), 360k Charolais £740 (206); N McIlroy, Coleraine, 320k Blonde d’Aquitaine £690 (216), 330k, £685 (208), 400k, £815 (204); D Taylor, Finvoy, 340k Belgian Blue £735 (216); H and R J McCaughan, Ballymoney, 390k Aberdeen Angus £840 (215), 400k, £800 (200), 450k, £885 (197); Ballymena farmer, 540k Aberdeen Angus £1,155 (214), 470k, £980 (209); R Agnew, Upperlands, 410k Charolais £840 (205), 330k, £645 (196); A Patterson, Magherafelt, 330k Belgian Blue £675 (205), 400k Simmental £780 (195); D McClure, Kilraughts, 450k Aberdeen Angus £900 (200), 460k, £900 (196); Eglinton farmer, 430k Limousin £850 (198); R J and A Marks, Portglenone, 470k Limousin £925 (197) and H McPherson, Macosquin, 380k Blonde d’Aquitaine £750 (197).

Steers: S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 270k Limousin £795 (294), 320k, £840 (263), 290k, £750 (259), 330k, £845 (256), 400k, £1,000 (250); N Royle, Kilrea, 390k Charolais £995 (255), 350k Limousin £890 (254), 390k Aberdeen Angus £930 (239), 360k Charolais £850 (236), 430k Limousin £990 (230); W McCord, Cullybackey, 295k Aberdeen Angus £720 (244); A Linton, Garvagh, 500k Limousin £1,185 (237), 450k, £950 (211); G Boyce, Garvagh, 490k Limousin £1,150 (235), 470k Belgian Blue £1,055 (225), 460k, £970 (211), 540k Limousin £1,070 (198); J Kelso, Upperlands, 490k Limousin £1,150 (235), 510k, £1,125 (221), 490k, £1,025 (209); T Taylor, Garvagh, 430k Aberdeen Angus £1,010 (235); J Taylor, Ballymoney, 390k Charolais £890 (228), 560k, £1,185 (212), 440k, £915 (208); Kilrea farmer, 420k Limousin £950 (226), 500k, £1,120 (224), 400k, £850 (213), 480k, £950 (198); S and S Houston, Maghera, 390k Aberdeen Angus £870 (223), 380k, £830 (218), 340k, £705 (207); Kells farmer, 410k Limousin £880 (215), 430k, £885 (206), 440k, £905 (206), 380k, £760 (200), 400k, £800 (200), 440k, £875 (199); J Hyndman, Upperlands, 510k Aberdeen Angus £1,090 (214); J J O’Kane, Kilrea, 600k Saler £1,260 (210), 670k Saler £1,400 (209), 590k, £1,225 (208), 600k, £1,235 (206), 560k, £1,150 (205), 610k, £1,225 (201); Workman Farms, Aghadowey, 415k Aberdeen Angus £870 (210), 430k, £900 (209); D McTague, Ballymoney, 570k Aberdeen Angus £1,170 (205); F Tannahill, Macosquin, 510k Limousin £1,040 (204); A Patterson, Magherafetl, 360k Belgian Blue £710 (197), 350k Simmental £685 (196); E Kerr, Portglenone, 560k Aberdeen Angus £1,095 (196); R Duncan, Magherafelt, 600k Hereford £1,172 (195) and R Murphy, Moneymore, 520k Simmental £1,015 (195).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

AuctioneersL H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.