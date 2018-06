Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of calves on Thursday, May 31st met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

W Moore, Macosquin, Limousin £495, £445; R Bredin, Londonderry, Limousin £485, £455, £350, £340; D T and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £445, £415, £348; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £405; Magherafelt farmer, Simmental £405; W McIntyre, Clough, Aberdeen Angus £372; W Kelso, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £345, £330; Limavady Farmer, Charolais £338; Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £325, £254; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £310, £280, £227; J Forsythe, Moneymore, Charolais £300; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Simmental £295; D Shiels, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £295, £250; J Reid, Kilraughts, Fleckvieh £260, £232; Bushmills farmer, Aberdeen Angus £242; Coagh farmer, Simmental £242 and N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Fleckvieh £240.

Heifer calves

J Forsythe, Moneymore, Limousin £430; W Harkness, Cookstown, Charolais £405; W Moore, Macosquin, Charolais £390; R Bredin, Londonderry, Limousin £350; W Kelso, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £345; D T and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £325; Greysteel farmer, Aberdeen Angus £300, £225; Magherafelt farmer, Limousin £300, Aberdeen Angus £300, Limousin £285, Hereford £230; Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £280, £200; Cookstown farmer, Hereford £255; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £235; W Alcorn, Limavady, Hereford £225; S Taylor, Macosquin, Aberdeen Angus £215 and D Shiels, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £210.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £138.

Good demand for thick types

Weanlings/suckler calves

25 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A small entry on Monday, June 4th met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £108 plus to 510 per kg.

Lambs

M Pollock, Coleraine, 20.5k, £104.50 (510); T Topping, Garvagh, 20.5k, £104.50 (510); W Moore, Macosquin, 22k, £106.50 (484); N Parke, Cookstown, 22.5k, £108 (480); J Kane, Armoy, 21.5k, £100 (465); D Lamont, Coleraine, 20.5k, £95 (463); S Black, Aghadowey, 21k, £95.50 (455); G and C Neely, Upperlands, 20k £91 (455) and T McNeilly, Toomebridge, 22k £100 (455).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes and rams to £86.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, June 5th met a super trade to a top of £1,450 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

A super entry of 280 stock on Wednesday June 6th at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,390, heifers sold to £1,550 and fat cows sold to £1,265.

Fat cows: (50 on offer, flying trade - more required)

Dungiven farmer, 540k Limousin £1,215 (225), 610k, £1,150 (189), 610k, £1,055 (173); I Smyth, Limavady, 710k Limousin £1,265 (178), 600k, £1,035 (173), 540k, £760 (141); Ballymena farmer, 580k Limousin £995 (172), 580k Hereford £1,000 (172), 580k Limousin £870 (150), 610k Hereford £910 (149), 640k Simmental £940 (147), 500k Blonde d’Aquitaine £680 (136); W B McKinney, Finvoy, 460k Limousin £755 (164); W Campbell, Maghera, 600k Hereford £935 (156); G Stewart, Portglenone, 640k Swedish Red £1,000 (156); R C Reid, Glarryford, 630k Holstein bull £1,050 (167), 490k Friesian £760 (155), 740k, £1,000 (135); A Scott, Bendooragh, 580k Friesian £790 (136) and Grange Farms, Castlerock, 760k Holstein bull £1,265 (166).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required

M Stewart, Portglenone, Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer with Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer calf at foot to £2,010, Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf at foot £1,940, Hereford cow with Limousin bull calf £1,440, Aberdeen Angus heifer with Limousin bull calf £1,380, second calver Limousin with Limousin bull calf £1,370, second calver Aberdeen Angus with Limousin heifer calf £1,370, Aberdeen Angus cow with Limousin heifer calf £1,360, Aberdeen Angus second calver with Limousin bull calf £1,340, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf £1,300; Larne farmer, second calver Aberdeen Angus with Charolais heifer calf at foot to £1,450, second calver Aberdeen Angus with Charolais bull calf £1,360, Aberdeen Angus heifer with Limousin bull calf £1,260.

Heifers

P McGuckian, Cloughmills, 270k Limousin £660 (244), 320k, £765 (239), 320k, £705 (220), 370k, £790 (214); J McGarry, Dunloy, 480k Limousin £1,150 (240), 570k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,230 (216), 440k Charolais £900 (205); R Booth, Ahoghill, 380k Simmental £885 (233); M Convery, Portglenone, 370k Charolais £860 (232), 380k, £855 (225), 350k Shorthorn £740 (211), 420k Charolais £880 (210), 400k, £835 (209), 350k, £710 (203), 420k Simmental £850 (202), 400k, £800 (200); A Patterson, Ballymoney, 490k Aberdeen Angus £1,115 (228), 450k, £1,015 (226), 570k, £1,275 (224), 470k, £1,010 (215), 550k Simmental £1,160 (211), 520k Aberdeen Angus £1,070 (206); Claudy farmer, 390k Limousin £870 (223), 410k Limousin £875 (213), 450k Limousin £945 (210); Ballymoney farmer, 310k Simmental £685 (221); P McCord, Randalstown, 700k Limousin £1,550 (221), 620k, £1,335 (215), 500k Simmental £1,055 (211); N Quigley, Dungiven, 540k Aberdeen Angus £1,150 (213) and L Selfridge, Maghera, 490k Limousin £1,040 (212).

Steers

S Conn, Magilligan, 230k Aberdeen Angus £650 (283), 310k, £860 (277), 335k, £900 (269), 250k, £660 (264), 320k, £840 (263), 360k, £930 (258), 360k, £900 (250), 380k, £935 (246), 360k, £885 (246), 360k, £880 (244), 330k, £800 (242), 370k, £890 (241), 280k, £660 (236), 360k, £830 (231), 360k, £805 (224), 400k, £850 (213); W Moore, Macosquin, 310k Limousin £850 (274), 360k Charolais £970 (269); A Paul, Maghera, 360k Charolais £875 (243), 360k, £870 (242), 370k, £890 (241), 350k Belgian Blue £795 (227), 330k, £735 (223), 325k, £715 (220), 400k, £870 (218), 440k, £910 (207); P McGuckian, Cloughmills, 290k Limousin £675 (233), 340k, £770 (227); K McIlroy, Garvagh, 380k Friesian £880 (232), 390k Limousin £820 (210); Dungiven farmer, 590k Limousin £1,350 (229), 500k, £1,140 (228), 510k, £1,115 (219), 540k, £1150 (213), 470k, £985 (210), 530k, £1,100 (208), 490k, £1,000 (204), 460k, £940 (204), 580k, £1,180 (203), 510k, £1,000 (196); W Clarke, Moneymore, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1,130 (226), 460k, £1,020 (222), 500k, £1,070 (214), 460k, £980 (213), 440k, £920 (209); N Kerr, Portglenone, 530k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,195 (226), 530k Hereford £1,050 (198); A Johnston, Maghera, 340k Limousin £760 (224), 390k, £800 (205); N Quigley, Dungiven, 540k Aberdeen Angus £1,145 (212), 490k, £980 (200); T Henry, Maghera, 650k Aberdeen Angus £1,360 (209), 620k, £1,260 (203); D Mulholland, Bellaghy, 460k Limousin £955 (208); P McCord, Randalstown, 540k Belgian Blue £1,110 (206), 470k, £940 (200), 460k, £920 (200), 520k, £1,040 (200); S and V Mairs, Macosquin, 490k Charolais £1,005 (205); J Boyd, Kilrea, 680k Herefor £1,390 (204), 650k, £1,285 (198), 630k, £1,235 (196); Holme Farm Ltd, Coleraine, 340k Hereford £695 (204); T J Morrison, Kilrea, 390k Limousin £780 (200); D McTague, Ballymoney, 390k Limousin £775 (199), 410k Aberdeen Angus £810 (198) and G Kirk, Cloughmills, 440k Aberdeen Angus £870 (198), 440k, £860 (196).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.