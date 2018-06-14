Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of calves on Thursday, May 7th, met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: Eglinton farmer, Limousin £440, £375, £355; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £345, Hereford £275; M and H Gilmour, Montbeliarde £330; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £300, £285; N Allen, Ballymena, Simmental £295; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £290; J McCrea, Donemana, Hereford £285, £248; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £285, Belgian Blue £255, Friesian £240, £200; Coleraine farmer, Belgian Blue £280, Aberdeen Angus £240; A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £280, Montbeliarde £238; M Smyth, Castlerock, Hereford £280; S Casey, Cloughmills, Fleckvieh £255, £200; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £255; C Keatley, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus £225; J Grant, Limavady, Swedish Red £220 and W Lyons, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £210.

Heifer calves: D Mulholland, Bellaghy, Limousin £375; J McCrea, Donemana, Hereford £320, Aberdeen Angus £250, Hereford £200; Eglinton farmer, Aberdeen Angus £305; Macosquin farmer, Limousin £300; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £275; A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £272; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £270; Magherafelt farmer, Hereford £260, Aberdeen Angus £245, Belgian Blue £230; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £250 and G E Bates, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £240.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

30 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry on Monday, June 11th met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs selling to £120.00 to 518 per kg.

Lambs: J Tannahill, Coleraine, 19.5k, £101 (518); S Montgomery, Dunloy, 20k, £103 (515); I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 22k, £113 (514); F McKinney, Bendooragh, 22k, £113 (514), 22k, £110 (500); N Wylie, Portglenone, 19.5k, £100 (513); T Smyth, Kilrea, 19.5k, £100 (513); H Armstrong, Garvagh, 21.5k, £110 (512); P Diamond, Desertmartin, 22k, £112 (509); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 22k, £112 (509); McCollum Farms, Coleraine, 23k, £116.50 (507); P McCloskey, Feeny, 22.5k, £114 (507); D Torrens, Garvagh, 20.5k, £104 (507); J and S Chambers, Moneymore, 22k, £111 (505); M Nesbitt, Kilrea, 21k, £106 (505), 24k, £115 (479); G Fleming, Magherafelt, 19.5k, £97.50 (500), 18.5k, £92.50 (500); N McIlroy, Coleraine, 22k, £110 (500); J Mullan, Dungiven, 21k, £105 (500), 20k, £100 (500); A McNeely, Londonderry, 22k, £109 (496); R Lyons, Coleraine, 21.5k, £106.50 (495), 23k, £107.50 (467); J and D McGoldrick, Kilrea, 23.5k, £116 (494); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £110 (489); R Campbell, Kilrea, 22.5k, £110 (489); T Faith, Limavady, 22.5k, £110 (489); T McNeilly, Toomebridge, 22.5k, £110 (489) and T Hogg, Kilrea, 23.5k, £114.50 (487).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes selling to £90.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, June 12th met a super trade to a top of £1,350 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

J A Nevin, Ringsend, calved heifer £1,350 and W and D Campbell, Coleraine, calved heifer £1,320.

A smaller entry of 220 stock on Wednesday, June 13th at Kilrea, continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,315, heifers sold to £1,310 and fat cows sold to £1,505.

Fat cows: (50 on offer, flying trade - more required)

A Patterson, Ballymoney, 680k Limousin £1,310 (193); Payne and Cooke, Limavady, 680k Belgian Blue £1,275 (188); A McLaughlin, Bellarena, 490k Limousin £915 (187); M McNeill, Cushendun, 580k Limousin £1,045 (180); B Mullan, Ringsend, 860k Charolais £1,505 (175); T Campbell, Killykergan, 630k Limousin £1,090 (173), 640k, £1,090 (170) and S and S Houston, Maghera, 540k Charolais £885 (164).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required

B Mullan, Ringsend, Limousin cows with Charolais heifer calves at foot to £1,500, £1,460, Limousin cow with Charolais bull calf at foot £1,310; Larne farmer, Aberdeen Angus heifer with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1,410, Aberdeen Angus heifer with Charolais heifer calf £1,350, Aberdeen Angus heifer with Limousin bull calf £1,335, Aberdeen Angus heifer with Charolais bull calf £1,300, Aberdeen Angus heifers with Limousin heifer calves at foot to £1,220, £1,200; A Lagan, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot £1,215 and R Haslett, Claudy, Limousin springer in calf Limousin to £1,210.

Heifers: D Taylor, Macosquin, 315k Limousin £775 (246), 350k, £750 (214), 350k, £745 (213), 400k Charolais £850 (213), 460k, £900 (196); V Boyle, Dunloy, 320k Limousin £725 (227); Ballymena farmer, 570k Aberdeen Angus £1,270 (223), 600k, £1,310 (218); A McLaughlin, Bellarena, 470k Aberdeen Angus £1,040 (221), 480k, £1,050 (219), 520k Limousin £1,085 (209); G Campbell, Garvagh, 440k Limousin £955 (217), 420k, £860 (205), 400k, £800 (200), 450k, £880 (196); M Glass, Maghera, 520k Aberdeen Angus £1,125 (216), 570k, £1,230 (216), 510k, £1065 (209), 500k, £1030 (206), 500k, £1,020 (204); Payne and Cooke, Limavady, 300k Limousin £625 (208); T Kirk, Cloughmills, 450k Charolais £925 (206); D Clarke, Moneymore, 480k Aberdeen Angus £990 (206), 520k, £1,070 (206), 470k, £940 (200), 460k, £900 (196); M Glenn, Coleraine, 450k Limousin £915 (203); N Rosborough, Claudy, 500k Charolais £1,010 (202), 500k Limousin £980 (196); S G Black, Limavady, 500k Limousin £995 (199); R Haslett, Claudy, 490k Limousin £975 (199) and T Martin, Limavady, 430k Blonde d’Aquitaine £855 (199).

Steers: S McCracken, Randalstown, 530k Belgian Blue £1,260 (238), 440k, £990 (225), 520k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,160 (223), 440k Limousin £980 (223); T Martin, Limavady, 380k Charolais £900 (237), 390k, £895 (230), 390k, £825 (212), 420k, £885 (211); Knockloughrim farmer, 410k Limousin £960 (234), 450k Aberdeen Angus £955 (212), 370k Charolais £775 (210), 440k Aberdeen Angus £915 (208), 470k Limousin £970 (206); J McGoldrick, Kilrea, 440k Limousin £985 (224), 510k Charolais £1,140 (224); R Duncan, Magherafelt, 590k Aberdeen Angus £1,280 (217), 610k Limousin £1,190 (195); D Clarke, Moneymore, 450k Aberdeen Angus £955 (212), 460k, £950 (207), 480k Limousin £955 (199); M Glass, Maghera, 520k Aberdeen Angus £1,095 (211); Holme Farm, Coleraine, 370k Hereford £760 (205), 380k Belted Galloway £775 (204); G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, 350k Montbeliarde £710 (203).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.