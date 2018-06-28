Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of calves on Thursday, June 21st met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

Ballymena farmer, Simmental £450, Aberdeen Angus £310; Castlerock farmer, Aberdeen Angus £395, Limousin £385, Aberdeen Angus £350, Belgian Blue £290; Ballymena farmer, Charolais £395, Limousin £340, Hereford £290; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £382; Portglenone farmer, Charolais £385; Magherafelt farmer, Limousin £385, £380, Hereford £345, Limousin £325, Hereford £280, £205; G Neely, Limavady, Limousin £355; R Gault, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £350, £230; J B Thompson, Londonderry, Aberdeen Angus £340, £310, £250; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £330, £212; Maghera farmer, Hereford £315, Limousin £280; J W McCollum, Ballykelly, Simmental £272; R Freeman, Ballymoney, Limousin £252, £238; M and H Gilmour, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £245, £195; J T Reid, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus £242; N Hoey, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £238, E Whyte, Portglenone, Charolais £237; W K Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £230 and G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £205.

Heifer calves:

J and E Logue, Maghera, Limousin £330; J Doherty, Garvagh, Charolais £315; R Gault, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £300, £240; R Alexander, Cloughmills, Aberdeen Angus £290; Bellaghy farmer, Hereford £290, Aberdeen Angus £290; J T Reid, Kilraughts, Fleckvieh £290; Maghera farmer, Limousin £285, Aberdeen Angus £242; Magherafelt farmer, Hereford £282, £262, Limousin £208; R Freeman, Ballymoney, Limousin £260; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £250; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £230; J B Thompson, Londonderry, Aberdeen Angus £230; M Robinson, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £215 and G Fleming, Ballymoney, Limousin £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £185.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

40 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry on Monday, June 25th met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £105.00 to 447 per kg.

Lambs:

I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 21.5k, £96 (447); I McAleese, Aghadowey, 23k, £102.50 (446); McCollum Farms, Coleraine, 22k, £98 (446), 23k, £100.20 (436); S Montgomery, Dunloy, 18.5k, £82 (443); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 22k, £96 (436); N Parke, Cookstown, 22k, £96 (436); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 22k, £94.60 (430); C H Tannahill, Coleraine, 23k, £98.80 (430); R J Paul, Maghera, 22k, £94.50 (430); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 22.5k, £96.80 (430); T Topping, Garvagh, 23.5k, £100 (426); N McIlroy, Coleraine, 21.5k, £91 (423) and T McNeilly, Toomebridge, 22.5k, £94.80 (421).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £107.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, June 26th met a super trade to a top of £1,520 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

A smaller entry of 205 stock on Wednesday, June 27th at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1,355, heifers to £1,100 and fat cows £1,565.

Fat cows: (55 on offer, flying trade - more required).

G and R McCracken, Magilligan, 890k Limousin £1,565 (176), 790k, £1,315 (167), 840k Simmental £1,390 (166); J Rainey, Kilrea, 710k Belgian Blue £1,230 (173), 780k Limousin £1,160 (149); J Millen, Macosquin, 640k Aberdeen Angus £1,060 (166); G Rea, Rasharkin, 650k Friesian bullock £1,030 (159), 850k Friesian £1,225 (144); Moneymore farmer, 850k Fleckvieh £1,230 (145) and Bellaghy farmer, 560k Limousin £785 (140).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

R J Cochrane, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus heifer with Limousin bull calves at foot to £1,800, £1,430, £1,390; A D Forsythe, Moneymore, Limousin heifer with Charolais bull calf at foot £1,320.

Heifers:

P McIlvar, Garvagh, 290k Charolais £770 (266); D Morrow, Macosquin, 370k Charolais £845 (228), 430k, £965 (224), 470k, £1,050 (223); Maghera farmer, 490k Aberdeen Angus £1,100 (225); A Clarke, Randalstown, 290k Simmental £645 (222), 390k Limousin £830 (213), 360k Simmental £765 (213), 340k Limousin £700 (206), 450k Aberdeen Angus £900 (200); B McAllister, Ballymoney, 350k Limousin £770 (220), 380k, £835 (220); Swatragh farmer, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1,090 (218), 470k, £940 (200); Kilrea farmer, 340k Saler £740 (218); R Cole, Macosquin, 320k Charolais £695 (217), 350k, £750 (214); S J Mackey, Greysteel, 520k Aberdeen Angus £1,095 (211), 490k £1,015 (207) and Dungannon farmer, 460k Limousin £945 (205).

Steers:

P McIlvar, Garvagh, 290k Charolais £750 (259), 340k Limousin £755 (222), 500k, £1,045 (209), 330k, £685 (208); J A Millen, Macosquin, 400k Aberdeen Angus £905 (226); T Nelson, Cookstown, 240k Belgian Blue £535 (223), 260k Charolais £530 (204); B McAllister, Ballymoney, 380k Limousin £845 (222); Drumahoe farmer, 420k Charolais £930 (221), 350k Limousin £725 (207); A Clarke, Randalstown, 310k Belgian Blue £675 (218); D McKinney, Tobermore, 470k Limousin £995 (212), 440k Hereford £930 (211), 500k Belgian Blue £1,030 (206), 480k Charolais £980 (204), 570k, £1,145 (201); Magherafelt farmer, 410k Charolais £865 (211), 370k Limousin £775 (210); P McKendry, Kilrea, 640k Charolais £1,340 (209), 590k, £1,200 (203), 600k, £1,200 (200), 680k, £1,355 (199), 580k, £1,145 (197); Upperlands farmer, 490k Limousin £1,015 (207), 490k, £985 (201); E McAllister, Portglenone, 520k Limousin £1075 (207); J McLaughlin, Portglenone, 470k Belgian Blue £975 (207), 400k Aberdeen Angus £785 (196); P Clarke, Garvagh, 510k Aberdeen Angus £1,045 (205); N Rosborough, Claudy, 490k Limousin £975 (199) and P Linton, Kilrea, 570k Limousin £1,125 (197).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.