Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of calves on Thursday, June 28th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

A Hegarty, Bendooragh, Limousin £470, £325; Coleraine farmer, Limousin £425, Simmental £405, Hereford £365, Simmental £350; Portglenone farmer, Limousin £380; S Creith, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £330, Belgian Blue £310, £280; J W McCollum, Ballykelly, Belgian Blue £325, Simmental £265, Belgian Blue £227; Magherafelt farmer, Hereford £312, £222; G Smyth, Dungiven, Hereford £292, £238, £232, £200; R Gault, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £290, Friesian £228; Magherafelt farmer, Simmental £290; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £282; I H Anderson, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £275, £265; D Stevens, Garvagh, Hereford £260, £202; H and B Craig, Ballymena, Holstein £255, £202; D Shiels, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus£252; D Borland, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £250; R Logan, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £250; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Stabiliser £250; W Rea, Crumlin, Aberdeen Angus £240; Ballybracken Farms, Ballyclare, Belgian Blue £230; B Devlin, Coagh, Aberdeen Angus £215 and T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Simmental £205.

Heifer calves

A Hegarty, Bendooragh, Limousin £410; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £347, Aberdeen Angus £210; Upperlands farmer, Limousin £332, Aberdeen Angus £332; Magherafelt farmer, Charolais £305, £292, Hereford £230; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £270; R Gault, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £252; J W McCollum, Ballykelly, Simmental £252; S Creith, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £250; A Hanna, Armoy, Fleckvieh £245; D Borland, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £235 and Ballybracken Farms, Aberdeen Angus £205.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £228.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

40 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of sheep on Monday, July 2nd met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £96 to 437 per kg.

Lambs: S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 19.5k, £85.20 (437), 22k, £90 (409); McCollum Farms, Coleraine, 21.5k, £93 (433); T Hunter, Aghadowey, 19.5k, £84 (431); H Armstrong, Garvagh, 22.5k, £96 (427); I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 21k, £89 (424); M Pollock, Coleraine, 20.5k, £86.50 (422); S McKenna, Draperstown, 19k, £80 (421), 22k, £89.50 (407); C Gribben, Dunloy, 21.5k, £90 (419); S and S Houston, Maghera, 19.5k, £81 (415); P O’Kane, Garvagh, 22k, £91 (414); T Topping, Garvagh, 21.5k, £89 (414); K Beattie, Finvoy, 21.5k, £87.50 (407); W Moore, Macosquin, 22k, £89.50 (407); H McFetridge, Garvagh, 22.5k, £91.50 (407); L Reid, Coleraine, 23k, £93.50 (407); G Andrew, Doagh, 22k, £89 (405); S Black, Aghadowey, 21k, £85 (405); D and G McVicker, Ballymoney, 22k, £89 (405); J Semple, Dungiven, 22k, £89 (405); D Torrens, Garvagh, 22k, £89 (405); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 20.5k, £83 (405); D Norris, Articlave, 23k, £93 (404); G and C Neely, Upperlands, 20k, £80.20 (401); R Campbell, Kilrea, 19.5k, £78 (400); R Dick, Ahoghill, 22k, £88 (400) and J Rees, Rasharkin, 22k, £88 (400).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £100.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 260 stock on Wednesday, July 4th at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,345, heifers sold to £1,445 and fat cows sold to £1,465.

Fat cows: (75 on offer, flying trade - more required)

P Gilmore, Ballymena, 600k Limousin £1,300 (217), 660k, £1,305 (198), 640k, £1,250 (195), 730k, £1,390 (190), 570k, £1,000 (175), 540k, £935 (173); C O’Connell, Ringsend, 690k Charolais £1,300 (188), 740k, £1,350 (182), 610k Limousin £910 (149); S McCracken, Randalstown, 530k Limousin £975 (184); K Cubitt, Rasharkin, 560k Limousin £1,025 (183); G Boyce, Garvagh, 640k Belgian Blue £1,150 (180), 620k, £885 (143); W McMaster, Garvagh, 550k Limousin £975 (177), 620k, £935 (151), 700k Charolais £990 (141); J Armstrong, Upperlands, 710k Limousin £1,235 (174); R Duncan, Magherafelt, 560k Blonde d’Aquitaine £950 (170); D Thompson, Dungiven, 860k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,465 (170), 740k Charolais £1,260 (170); Randalstown farmer, 640k Shorthorn £1,060 (166); Macosquin farmer, 520k Hereford £850 (164); P McNicholl, Garvagh, 660k Limousin £1,075 (163); R Crawford, Glarryford, 780k Aberdeen Angus £1,175 (151); D and G McVicker, Ballymoney, 530k Friesian £800 (151); T Henry, Maghera, 630k Belgian Blue £940 (149); Maghera farmer, 630k Limousin £930 (148); Magherafelt farmer, 400k Limousin £580 (145); A Reid, Glenarm, 480k Limousin £690 (144) and D Boyd, Portglenone, 590k Simmental £830 (141).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

S McCloskey, Limavady, Limousin heifer with Belgian Blue bull calf at foot to £1,580, Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf at foot £1,350 and A Smyth, Portglenone, Hereford cow with Limousin bull calf at foot £1,400.

Heifers: C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 400k Charolais £1,010 (253), 410k, £1,035 (252), 400k, £995 (249), 370k, £895 (242), 430k, £1,010 (235), 410k, £955 (233), 420k, £960 (229), 360k, £805 (224), 390k, £870 (223), 380k, £845 (222), 450k, £995 (221), 410k, £900 (220), 380k, £830 (218), 420k, £900 (214), 430k, £885 (206), 390k, £795 (204); D Thompson, Dungiven, 610k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,420 (233); P McIlvar, Garvagh, 380k Charolais £825 (217); J Doherty, Garvagh, 260k Charolais £555 (214), 280k Charolais £575 (205); C Cowan, Rasharkin, 470k Aberdeen Angus £995 (212), 470k, £950 (202); S McCloskey, Limavady, 560k Limousin £1,185 (212); J Witherow, Limavady, 450k Aberdeen Angus £945 (210), 600k, £1,250 (208), 440k Belgian Blue £890 (202); J Christie, Ballymoney, 540k Blonde d’Aquitaine£1,125 (208), 460k, £915 (199); R Duncan, Magherafelt, 700k Charolais £1,445 (206) and D McKee, Randalstown, 420k Belgian Blue £860 (205).

Steers: P McVey, Moneymore, 170k Simmental £425 (250), 240k Limousin £565 (235), 200k, £435 (218); S and S Houston, Maghera, 350k Aberdeen Angus £800 (229); Garvagh farmer, 400k Charolais £880 (220), 380k Limousin £780 (205); Toomebridge farmer, 600k Aberdeen Angus £1,290 (215); J Kelso, Upperlands, 510k Limousin £1,085 (213); A and D Gillan, Ballymoney, 470k Aberdeen Angus £990 (211), 620k, £1,290 (208), 460k Limousin £900 (196); P McKendry, Kilrea, 570k Charolais £1,190 (209), 590k, £1,215 (206), 510k, £1,040 (204), 570k, £1,150 (202), 550k, £1,085 (197), 480k, £945 (197); J Lynd, Aghadowey, 480k Aberdeen Angus £1,000 (208); S McCloskey, Limavady, 650k Simmental £1,345 (207); Magherafelt farmer, 430k Aberdeen Angus £890 (207), 380k, £760 (200); D McKee, Randalstown, 430k Aberdeen Angus £860 (200); Ballymoney farmer, 370k Charolais £735 (199); Portglenone farmer, 620k Hereford £1,225 (198); Claudy, farmer, 580k Belgian Blue £1,145 (197), 560k Charolais £1,100 (196); H and R McCaughan, Ballymoney, 445k Aberdeen Angus £875 (197).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.