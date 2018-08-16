Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of 200 calves on Thursday, August 9th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: S and S Houston, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £475, £340; J B Thompson, Londonderry, Aberdeen Angus £380, £305; J McNeill, Coleraine, Charolais £360; Maghera farmer, Limousin £340; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £335; J Devlin, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £280, £255; A Gregg, Glarryford, Fleckvieh £275, £222; N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £235; I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £228; T H and G Irwin, Cookstown, Aberdeen Angus £225; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £225; G Smyth, Dungiven, Hereford £220; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £220; W L and D Campbell, Coleraine, Fleckvieh £215 and R Bell, Portglenone, Limousin £200.

Heifer calves: S and S Houston, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £365, £330; B and J Hunter, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £320; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £315; J McNeill, Coleraine, Limousin £275; N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £258; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £250; Maghera farmer, Limousin £250, £240; A Smyth, Dungiven, Hereford £240; J Devlin, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £225; Magherafelt farmer, Simmental £220; J Tannahill, Macosquin, Belgian Blue £215; A Gregg, Glarryford, Fleckvieh £210; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £205; B Thompson, Londonderry, Aberdeen Angus £202 and R Bell, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £170.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 60 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 600 on Monday, August 13th met a steady trade.

More sheep need every week.

Lambs to £90.50 to 387 per kg.

Lambs: A Jeffers, Coleraine, 22k, £85.20 (387); R McGinley, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £85.80 (381); I McAleese, Aghadowey, 23k, £87.20 (379); M Pollock, Coleraine, 23k, £87 (378); A O’Kane, Kilrea, 22.5k, £85 (378); Coleraine farmer, 23k, £86.80 (377); D Hazlett. Aghadowey, 23k, £86.80 (377); G McGreagh, Draperstown, 23.5k, £88 (375); J Christie, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £83.80 (372); P Faulkner, Ringsend, 22k, £81.50 (371); G and J Hayes, Ballymena, 22.5k, £82.80 (368); J Rees, Rasharkin, 24k, £88 (367); V Millen, Coleraine, 23.5k, £86 (366); T NcNeilly, Toomebridge, 22.5k, £82 (364); P McCloskey, Kilrea, 23k, £84 (365); W Douglas, Limavady, 23.5k, £85 (362); R Smyth, Limavady, 22k, £79.50 (361) and W Johnston, Maghera, 20k, £72 (360).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £82.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, August 14th met a super trade to a top of £1,200 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

A super entry of 300 stock on Wednesday, August 15th at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,580, heifers sold to £1,155 and fat cows sold to £1,360.

Fat cows: (50 on offer, flying trade - more required)

R O’Neill, Dunloy, 710k Limousin £1,360 (192), 550k Belgian Blue £790 (144); A Knipe and Son, Ballymoney, 680k Aberdeen Angus bull £1,020 (150); W J Bartlett, Armoy, 720k Limousin £1,025 (142), 600k, £800 (133); E Connor, Maghera, 770k Charolais £1,090 (142), 700k, £940 (134) and W McCord, Cullybackey, 680k Simmental £960 (141), 700k, £940 (134).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: P Sleeman, Limavady, 430k Charolais £1,150 (267), 470k Belgian Blue £1,010 (215), 390k Simmental £795 (204), 400k, £795 (199); L Conn, Limavady, 400k Blonde d’Aquitaine £960 (240), 430k, £1,025 (238), 380k Limousin £890 (234), 510k Aberdeen Angus £1,080 (212), 460k, £970 (211), 490k, £1,020 (208), 480k, £995 (207), 430k, £870 (202); B McAuley, Bushmills, 530k Limousin £1,150 (217), 440k Blonde d’Aquitaine £920 (209); T and A Campbell, Rasharkin, 440k Limousin £945 (215), 470k, £1,005 (214); W McMullan, Ballycastle, 370k Limousin £790 (214), 430k, £880 (205), 400k, £800 (200), 380k, £750 (197); H and R J McCaughan, Ballymoney, 390k Limousin £830 (213); H Savage, Magherafelt, 350k Charolais £740 (211); M Smyth, Castlerock, 450k Simmental £950 (211); N Connor, Dungiven, 550k Limousin £1,155 (210), 570k, £1,145 (201); J Caskey, Kilrea, 550k Charolais £1,145 (208); A McIlroy, Garvagh, 440k Limousin £910 (207), 440k, £900 (205), 390k, £790 (203), 460k, £920 (200), 400k, £800 (200); S and S Houston, Maghera, 430k Aberdeen Angus £880 (205) and Randalstown farmer, 510k Charolais £1,000 (196).

Steers: R Cole, Macosquin, 350k Charolais £925 (264), 420k, £995 (237), 440k, £1,025 (233), 500k, £1,160 (232), 470k Hereford £1,020 (217); M Patterson, Killykergan, 170k Aberdeen Angus £430 (253), 240k, £575 (240), 180k, £410 (228), 225k, £505 (224), 220k, £490 (223), 280k, £600 (214), 215k Belgian Blue £455 (212), 190k Aberdeen Angus £400 (211), 185k Belgian Blue £380 (205); Coleraine farmer, 340k Simmental £815 (240), 340k Limousin £815 (240), 310k Limousin £680 (219), 310k Simmental £680 (219); Randalstown farmer, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1,185 (237); H Savage, Magherafelt, 400k Charolais £890 (223), 420k, £930 (221); Lakeview Farms, 400k Aberdeen Angus £875 (219), 320k, £655 (205), 320k, £650 (203), 370k, £735 (199); J Stirling, Ballymoney, 420k Aberdeen Angus £890 (212); S and S Houston, Maghera, 490k Aberdeen Angus £1020 (208); Finvoy farmer, 580k Aberdeen Angus £1,170 (202) and Mulkeeragh Farms, Limavady, 370k Aberdeen Angus £735 (199).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.