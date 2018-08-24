Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 150 calves on Thursday, August 16th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £385; T Herbison, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £365, D McKee, Randalstown, Belgian Blue £362, Hereford £295, Belgian Blue £282, B McAfee, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £305; G Bates, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £297, Aberdeen Angus £265; R Kyle, Upperlands, Belgian Blue £285; Finvoy farmer, Hereford £282; N Allen, Ballymena, Simmental £275, Aberdeen Angus £220; S Dobbin, Bushmills, Hereford £275; J Purvis, Magherafelt, Limousin £270; H and B Craig, Ballymena, Hereford £220; H Speedy, Randalstown, Hereford £218; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £210 and W and H Watson, Macosquin, Holstein £205.

Heifer calves: W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £325; T Herbison, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £300; D McKee, Randalstown, Belgian Blue £290, £275; R Bell, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £282; H and B Craig, Ballymena, Hereford £250; J McAllister, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £250; S Dobbin, Bushmills, Hereford £245, £232 and R Kyle, Upperlands, Belgian Blue £230.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £155.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 500 on Monday, August 20th met a steady trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £84.00 to 386 per kg.

Lambs: Bellaghy farmer, 17.5k, £67.50 (386), 20k, £71 (355); R Campbell, Kilrea, 18k, £66.20 (368); McCollum Farms, Coleraine, 22.5k, £82.20 (365), 21.5k, £78.20 (364); I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 22k, £79.50 (361); H McErlean, Portglenone, 20.5k, £74 (361); H Speedy, Randalstown, 18.5k, £66.80 (361); H McFetridge, Garvagh, 22k, £78.80 (358); Kilrea Farmer, 23.5k, £84 (357); S Kenning, Tobermore, 2k, £77.80 (354); D Norris and Sons, Articlave, 21.5k, £76 (354); D Torrens, Garvagh, 21.5k, £76 (354); J McQuitty, Clough, 21k, £74 (352) and R Dick, Ahoghill, 21k, £73.50 (350).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £92.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, August 21st met a super trade to a

top of £1,600 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

C Orr, Cloughmills, calved heifer to £1,600; W Millar (Jnr), Coleraine, calved heifer to £1,580, springing heifer £1,500; H Savage, Magherafelt, springing heifer £1,200.

A super entry of 340 stock on Wednesday, August 22nd at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,460, heifers sold to £1,430 and fat cows sold to £1,200.

Fat cows: (60 on offer, flying trade - more required)

J Kelso, Upperlands, 610k Limousin £1,045 (171); A Bradley, Kilrea, 400k Limousin £670 (168); J Keatley, Magherafelt, 660k Limousin £1,015 (154), 640k, £955 (149), 650k, £940 (145); T and N Patterson, Glarryford, 570k Friesian £880 (154); I Tanner, Castlerock, 780k Simmental £1,200 (154), 780k Limousin £1,190 (153), 690k Simmental £925 (134); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 440k Friesian £670 (152); R Fulton, Randalstown, 710k Limousin £1,050 (148); A Craig, Toomebridge, 560k Friesian £800 (143); J and S Pollock, Coleraine, 610k Limousin £820 (134); R Sloan, Kilrea, 660k Charolais £875 (133) and C Cowan, Rasharkin, 690k Aberdeen Angus £910 (132).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Portglenone farmer, Limousin heifer with Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot to £1,200 and Magherafelt farmer, Shorthorn beef cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf £1,160.

Heifers: P Sleeman, Limavady, 556k Aberdeen Angus £1,430 (255), 380k Limousin £915 (241), 370k, £765 (207), 390k Simmental £790 (203); A Linton, Garvagh, 360k Charolais £840 (233), 390k Limousin £770 (197); B McIlvar, Garvagh, 320k Charolais £725 (227), 410k, £855 (209), 420k Limousin £825 (196); Ballymoney farmer, 370k Charolais £820 (222), 430k, £940 (219), 410k, £890 (217), 360k, £780 (217), 440k, £925 (210), 330k, £660 (200); T O’Neill, Claudy, 430k Belgian Blue £940 (219), 390k Limousin £815 (209), 380k, £770 (203); A Campbell, Culnady, 450k Charolais £960 (213), 500k, £1,055 (211), 490k, £960 (196), 480k, £940 (196); H McPherson, Macosquin, 370k Simmental £765 (207), 390k, £790 (203); W McQuitty, Clough, 250k Charolais £515 (206); F Tannahill, Macosquin, 460k Charolais £940 (204); J Adams, Bellaghy, 560k Charolais £1,125 (201); J Purvis, Magherafelt, 330k Limousin £655 (199); Springfield Farms, Kilrea, 530k Aberdeen Angus £1,050 (198), 450k, £885 (197).

Steers: T McCallion, Portglenone, 300k Limousin £795 (265), 350k, £895 (256), 340k, £780 (229); R Cole, Macosquin, 330k Charolais £825 (250), 400k Aberdeen Angus £940 (235), 310k Charolais £725 (234), 370k, £855 (231), 370k, £750 (203); D Harshaw, Castlerock, 410k Limousin £1,000 (244), 340k Charolais £790 (232), 350km £750 (214), 340k Blonde d’Aquitaine £700 (206); F Tannahill, Macosquin, 330k Limousin £775 (235), 400k Charolais £860 (215), 470k Limousin £1,010 (215); W McQuitty, Clough, 260k Charolais £595 (229); Ballymoney farmer, 370k Charolais £845 (228), 430k, £970 (226), 460k, £1,005 (219), 430k, £940 (219), 480k, £1,040 (217), 430k, £930 (216), 440k, £950 (216), 510k, £1,095 (215), 460k Belgian Blue £985 (214), 410k, £875 (213), 430k Charolais £910 (212), 390k, £820 (210), 460k, £960 (209), 320k Belgian Blue £660 (206), 570k Charolais £1,175 (206), 360k, £740 (206), 320k Aberdeen Angus £660 (206); D and G McVicker, Ballymoney, 360k Aberdeen Angus £815 (226), 370k, £780 (211), 395k, £780 (198), 390k, £770 (197); Antrim farmer, 550k Charolais £1,180 (215), 560k Limousin £1,200 (214), 550k Charolais £1,145 (208), 550k Limousin £1,135 (206), 650k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,340 (206), 600k Aberdeen Angus £1,230 (205), 570k Limousin £1,165 (204), 610k Charolais £1,240 (203), 590k Limousin £1,195 (203), 590k Charolais £1,185 (201), 690k, £1,380 (200), 630k, £1,245 (198), 600k, £1,185 (198), 680k Limousin £1,345 (198); S Smyth, Rasharkin, 590k Parthenais £1,240 (210), 620k Limousin £1,295 (209); M Mullan, Garvagh, 510k Hereford £1,060 (208); G Eakin, Magherfelt, 690k Charolais £1,420 (206), 720k, £1,460 (203), 660k Limousin £1,325 (201), 700k, £1,400 (200); H McPherson, Macosquin, 400k Simmental £815 (204), 410k Blonde d’Aquitaine £800 (195); H Savage, Magherafelt, 490k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,000 (204); S Smyth, Bushmills, 460k Hereford £940 (204), 470k Limousin £935 (199); Springfield Farms, Kilrea, 560k Aberdeen Angus £1,140 (204), 490k, £985 (201), 520k, £1,035 (199), 540k, £1,070 (198); Garvagh farmer, 420k Limousin £850 (202); Rasharkin farmer, 600k Limousin £1,185 (198); D McClure, Kilraughts, 510k Aberdeen Angus £1,000 (196) and D Steele, Bellaghy, 480k Fleckvieh £940 (196).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.