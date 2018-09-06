Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 190 calves on Thursday, August 30th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: Dungiven farmer, Limousin £530, Aberdeen Angus £425; N Campbell, Kilrea, Limousin £450, £322; A Hegarty, Bendooragh, Fleckvieh £350; T Faith, Limavady, Limousin £340, £290; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £330, Limousin £325, Belgian Blue £290, £230, Limousin £220; P McCracken, Cookstown, Charolais £325; Coleraine farmer, Hereford £315; J Thompson, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £315, £200; Magherafelt farmer, Fleckvieh £270, £232; Finvoy farmer, Simmental £268, Limousin £210; R McCormick, Armoy, Simmental £260, Aberdeen Angus £260, £238; GI Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £258, £222; M Kelso, Portglenone, Limousin £250, ST £210; N Quigley, Dungiven, Limousin £240; J McElheran, Stranocum, Aberdeen Angus £230; S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £228; W L Mackey, Antrim, Aberdeen Angus £220; I Small, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £215; B McKay, Dunloy, Belted Galloway £205.

Heifer calves: Dungiven farmer, Limousin £460, £400, Aberdeen Angus £390; P McCracken, Cookstown, Fleckvieh £300, £280; M Kelso, Portglenone, Hereford £288, Limousin £260, Aberdeen Angus £240, Limousin £205; Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue £280; B McKay, Dunloy, Belted Galloway £265; N Campbell, Kilrea, Limousin £260, £200; Coleraine farmer, Limousin £250, Aberdeen Angus £245; R McCormick, Armoy, Simmental £240; D Scott, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £240; Coleraine farmer, Hereford £230; A Hegarty, Bendooragh, Fleckvieh £230; A Faith, Limavady, Limousin £225; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Limousin £220; GI Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £212; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Limousin £210; J McElheran, Stranocum, Aberdeen Angus £206; W L Mackey, Antrim, Limousin £200 and N Quigley, Dungiven, Limousin £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £222.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 500 on Monday, September 3rd met a steady trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £88.00 to 370 per kg.

Lambs: S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 18.5k, £68.50 (370); Bellaghy farmer, 18.5k, £78.80 (367); I McAleese, Aghadowey, 23k, £83 (361); T Hunter, Aghadowey, 22k, £79 (359); I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 21.5k, £77 (358); J and S Chambers, Moneymore, 23k, £82 (357); H McErlean, Portglenone, 22k, £78 (355); A Blair, Macosquin, 23k, £81 (352); K Beattie, Finvoy, 21k, £74 (352); S Hanna, Cloughmills, 21.5k, £75.50 (351); J Ferris, Kilrea, 22.5k, £79 (351), 22k, £77 (350); T and W Taylor, Ballymoney, 24k, £83.50 (348); T Topping, Garvagh, 23k, £80 (348); N Wilkinson, Cookstown, 23k, £82.50 (348); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 24k, £83.20 (347); J Kerr, Macosquin, 23.5k, £81 (345); G McGeagh, Draperstown, 23.5k, £81 (345) and D Stewart, Garvagh, 25.5k, £88 (345).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £90.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, September 4th met a super trade to a top of £1,720 for a calved heifer.

More required weekly.

W R Savage, Magherafelt, calved heifers to £1,720, £1,520, £1,500 and Bert McLean, Tobermore, Fleckvieh springing heifer to £1,340.

A smaller entry of 220 stock on Wednesday, September 5th at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,440, heifers sold to £1,240 and fat cows sold to £1,090.

Fat cows: (40 on offer, flying trade - more required).

B Mullan, Garvagh, 580k Limousin £1005 (173); Ballymoney farmer, 540k Aberdeen Angus £805 (149); A Bradley, Kilrea, 630k Charolais £900 (143); J Keatley, Magherafelt, 640k Limousin £915 (143), 780k Charolais £1090 (140); J Kerr Macosquin, 550k SHB £740 (135), 680k £900 (132); Ballymoney farmer, 530k Limousin £700 (132); N Caskey, Kilrea, 480k Simmental £630 (131); Randalstown farmer, 550k Limousin £720 (131);

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Glarryford farmer, Simmental cow with Simmental bull calf at foot to £1,140 and Kilrea farmer, Charolais cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot to £1,100;

Heifers: R Rodgers, Portglenone, 390k Simmental £960 (246), 460k £940 (204), 390k £760 (195); Swatragh, farmer, 430k Charolais £940 (219), 410k Limousin £880 (215), 440k £925 (210), 470k Charolais £965 (205), 490k £990 (202), 440k Limousin £885 (201), 470k Charolais £945 (201), 470k £925 (197), 450k Limousin £880 (196); T Davison, Desertmartin, 390k Limousin £835 (214), 430k Charolais £915 (213), 400k Limousin £835 (209), 420k Charolais £870 (207), 440k Limousin £905 (206), 380k £760 (200); J Kerr, Macosquin, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1,170 (213); M O’Neill, Maghera, 460k Limousin £975 (212), 450k, £925 (206), 450k, £910 (202), 490k, £980 (200); T McAleese, Aghadowey, 540k Belgian Blue £1,125 (208); B Mullan, Garvagh, 350k Limousin £720 (206), 380k £755 (199); A Irwin, Garvagh, 480k Limousin £985 (205); N Higgins, Toome, 610k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,240 (203), 610k, £1,200 (197); A Blair, Macosquin, 490k Charolais £990 (202), 550k, £1,100 (200).

Steers: S and S Houston, Maghera, 300k Charolais £720 (240), 300k Aberdeen Angus £645 (215), 290k, £600 (207), 400k, £800 (200), 390k, £775 (199), 420k, £830 (198); W Millen, Garvagh, 370k Limousin £845 (228), 390k, £830 (213), 350k, £740 (211), 370k, £755 (204), 460k, £920 (200); Ballymena farmer, 620k Aberdeen Angus £1,350 (218), 500k Limousin £1,085 (217), 580k Aberdeen Angus £1,240 (214), 510k Limousin £1,000 (196); B Mullan, Garvagh, 440k Limousin £950 (216), 570k, £1,155 (203); D Gordon, Portglenone, 340k Hereford £715 (210), 420k, £850 (202), 310k Simmental £615 (198); J Mitchell, Aghadowey, 600k Limousin £1,250 (208); N Higgins, Toome, 620k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,275 (206); G McKeever, Toome, 510k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,050 (206); Randalstown farmer, 500k Limousin £1,005 (201), 530k, £1,050 (198); R Rodgers, Portglenone, 450k Simmental £885 (197); T McAleese, Aghadowey, 390k Limousin £780 (200), 390k, £765 (196); M and B Quigley, Limavady, 660k Limousin £1,290 (196).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.