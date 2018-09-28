Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 240 calves on Thursday, September 20th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

R Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £475; Ballymena farmers, Simmental £450, £420, Belgian Blue £320, £275, Limousin £250, £215, Simmental £200; A Hartley, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £385, £325, £312, £285; Cookstown farmers, Aberdeen Angus £330; M Kelso, Portglenone, Hereford £325, £260; J and B Rankin, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £320; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £308, £270, £222; D and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £305; D McKee, Coleraine, Shorthorn dairy £290; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £275; M Black, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £270; Maghera farmers, Montbeliarde £270, Hereford £262; W Simpson, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus £265; J Armstrong, Kilrea, Aberdeen Angus £260; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Hereford £250; I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £225; G Kerr, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £218; N Allen, Ballymena, Simmental £215; D Taylor, Finvoy, Belgian Blue £215 and Magherafelt farmers, Hereford £200.

Heifer calves: G and R McCracken, Magilligan, Limousin £340; Limavady farmers, Limousin £335, Aberdeen Angus £320; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £280; B Douglas, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £275; A Hartley, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £275, £265; J Armstrong, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £260, Aberdeen Angus £200; R and C Steede, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus £230; D and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £225; M Kelso, Portglenone, Limousin £215, Aberdeen Angus £200 and Ballymena farmers, Limousin £210.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £160.

Good demand for thick types

Weanlings/suckler calves: 80 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 410 on Monday, September 24th met a steady trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £85.00 to 358 per kg.

Lambs: S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 19k, £68 (358); Kilrea farmers, 20k, £69.50 (348), 18k, £60.50 (336); J and P Semple, Limavady, 18.5k, £65 (351), 20k, £67.50 (338); Limavady farmers, 18k, £62 (344), 22k, £72.50 (330); W McIlroy, Cullybackey, 21k, £72 (343); McCollum Farms, Coleraine, 21.5k, £73 (340), 23k, £77 (335); A Blair, Macosquin, 22.5k, £75 (333); W Henderson, Tobermore, 24.5k, £81 (331); N Quigg, Kilrea, 24.5k, £81 (331); V Millen, Coleraine, 22k, £72.50 (330); I Laughlin, Garvagh, 24k, £78.50 (327); G Wilkinson, Cookstown, 22k, £72 (327); P McCracken, Cookstown, 23.5k, £76.50 (326); R McGinley, Ballymoney, 24k, £78 (325) and R Henderson, Tobermore, 25.5k £82 (322).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £80.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 73 dairy stock on Tuesday, September 25th met a super trade to a top of £2,240 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

Grange Farms, Castlerock, calved heifers to £2,240, £2,160, £2,130, £2,100, £2,080, £2,020, £2,010, £2,000, £1,980, £1,920, £1,900, £1,890, £1,820, £1,800, £1,790, £1,760, £1,750, £1,720, £1,700, £1,630, £1,620, £1,610, £1,580, £1,500, second calvers to £1,880, £1,800, £1,570, third calvers to £1,600; Dungannon farmers, calved heifer to £1,640; W Millar (Jnr), Coleraine, springing heifers to £1,600, £1,590, £1,500, £1,450; J Surgenor, Dervock, calved heifer to £1,540 and J McCook, Ballymoney, springing Montbeliarde heifers due Montbeliarde bull to £1,390, £1,320, £1,310.

A super entry of 330 stock on Wednesday, September 26th at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers to £1,390, heifers to £1,340 and fat cows £1,395.

Fat cows: (50 on offer, flying trade - more required)

P McVey, Moneymore, 470k Limousin £940 (200), 620k, £945 (152); J McDevitt, Bellarena, 770k Charolais £1,395 (181), 710k, £1,090 (154), 740k Limousin £1,090 (147), 670k, £895 (134); M McKenna, Maghera, 650k Limousin £985 (152); J Houston, Randalstown, 560k Limousin £845 (151), 660k, £955 (145); J McNally, Bellaghy, 590k Limousin £880 (149), 580k Belgian Blue £780 (135); J Douglas, Aghanloo, 720k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,055 (147); G Douglas, Aghanloo, 650k Blonde d’Aquitaine £950 (146); W and I Whiteside, Limavady, 600k Friesian £875 (146), 590k, £860 (146); A Pinkerton, Ballymoney, 10k Friesian £740 (145); Mulkeeragh Farms, Limavady, 520k Holstein £740 (142); A Scott, Bendooragh, 750k Limousin bull £990 (132) and N McKay, Portglenone, 610k Parthenais £800 (131).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: M McKenna, Maghera, 460k Charolais £1,075 (234), 440k, £950 (216), 380k, £820 (216), 460k, £950 (207), 430k, £860 (200); J Douglas, Aghanloo, 530k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,200 (226); G Douglas, Aghanloo, 610k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,340 (220), 520k, £1,140 (219), 520k, £1,105 (213), 620k, £1,300 (210), 530k, £1,095 (207), 520k, £1,070 (206), 630k, £1,300 (206), 600k, £1,200 (200), 590k Limousin £1,180 (200), 550k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,090 (198), 600k, £1,190 (198); M and F Speers, Cullybackey, 380k Charolais £825 (217), 450k, £900 (200); R Paul, Garvagh, 500k Charolais £1,075 (215), 530k, £1,100 (208), 500k Limousin £1025 (205); N Brown, Ballycastle, 550k Charolais £1,175 (214), 570k, £1,170 (205), 610k, £1,230 (202); Garvagh farmers, 440k Charolais £880 (200); L Mitchell, Ballymoney, 400k Charolais £800 (200), 440k, £875 (199), 530k, £1,050 (198); Antrim farmers, 570k Belgian Blue £1,140 (200); J Campbell, Upperlands, 560k Charolais £1,100 (196).

Steers: J Kane, Ballintoy, 440k Charolais £1,160 (264), 460k Limousin £1,170 (254), 480k, £1,055 (230), 430k, £940 (219), 490k, £1,055 (215), 480k, £1,030 (215), 450k, £960 (213), 500k LH £1,060 (212), 500k Limousin £1,040 (208); J Feeney, Londonderry, 470k Limousin £1,120 (238), 430k, £985 (229), 410k, £900 (220), 470k, £1,000 (213), 400k, £800 (200); R Kirkpatrick, Upperlands, 480k Charolais £1,125 (234), 400k, £830 (208); Coleraine farmers, 370k Limousin £830 (224), 380k Aberdeen Angus £780 (205); I Wright, Garvagh, 570k Limousin £1,275 (224), 630k, £1,315 (209), 500k, £985 (197), 580k Charolais £1,140 (197), 600k, £1,170 (195); T Scott, Swatragh, 440k Limousin £975 (222), 480k Belgian Blue £1,000 (208); J Blair, Cullybackey, 510k Charolais £1,100 (216); R and J Watson, Rasharkin, 420k Limousin £905 (216), 480k, £1,005 (209), 445k, £900 (202); Ballymoney farmers, 570k Charolais £1,200 (211); R Chambers, Ballycastle, 460k Limousin £1,055 (229), 480k, £1,050 (219), 500k, £1,050 (210), 390k, £800 (205), 680k, £1,390 (204), 370k, £750 (203); D Gordon, Kilrea, 540k Limousin £1135 (210), 560k Charolais £1,170 (209), 580k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,180 (203), 570k Charolais £1,130 (198), 620k, £1,215 (196); S Bolton, Kilrea, 490k Charolais £985 (201); A Bradley, Kilrea, 440k Charolais £880 (200); V Campbell, Curran, 570k Charolais £1,120 (197); W Riley, Dungiven, 340k Aberdeen Angus £665 (196); Antrim farmers, 620k Hereford £1,210 (195).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.