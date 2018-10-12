Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 160 calves on Thursday, October 4th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: N and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £370; D and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £345; R and A Boyce, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £335, Limousin £245; W McCormick, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus £330; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £325, £312; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £320; W Kelso, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £315, Simmental £292; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £295, Friesian £220; J and R J Hanna, Loughgiel, Aberdeen Angus £290; Magherafelt farmer, Simmental £290, Hereford £278; RA Kyle and Sons, Culnady, Aberdeen Angus £272; M Kelso, Portglenone, Limousin £260; Maghera farmer, Shorthorn beef £250; R and C Steede, Cullybackey, Limousin £245; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Limousin £232, £230; P Brown, Clough, Aberdeen Angus £230; A Hegarty, Bendooragh, Limousin £230 and E Tosh, Castlerock, Fleckvieh £215.

Heifer calves: N G and C Smyth, Ballymena, Simmental £340; H Savage, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus £310; M Kelso, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £302, Limousin £222; D and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £295, £278; J E and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £285, Limousin £215; R A Kyle and Sons, Culnady, Belgian Blue £280; C Close, Randalstown, Belgian Blue £275; W Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £270, Belgian Blue £250; Maghera farmer, Shorthorn £270; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £268, £210; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Hereford £260; K Beattie, Finvoy, Limousin £252; R and C Steede, Cullybackey, Limousin £245, £220; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £240; R J and A Boyce, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £212; B Kelso, Maghera, Belgian Blue £205;

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £220.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 360 calves on Friday, October 5th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Show results:

Heifer class – 1, David Thompson, Dungiven, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 2, T Wilson, Randalstown, Limousin, and 3, David Thompson, Dungiven, Blonde d’Aquitaine.

Steer/bull calves: 1, David Thompson, Dungiven, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 2, David Thompson, Dungiven, Blonde d’Aquitaine, and 3, John Keatley, Magherafelt, Limousin.

Overall results: Champion, David Thompson, Dungiven, Blonde d’Aquitaine, reserve, David Thompson, Dungiven, Blonde d’Aquitaine, and second reserve, John Keatley, Magherafelt, Limousin.

Bull calves: T Wilson, Randalstown, 260k Limousin £735 (283), 280k, £735 (263), 270k, £690 (256), 320k, £740 (231); B McIlvar, Garvagh, 290k Charolais £815 (281), 240k, £660 (275), 320k £805 (252), 320k, £800 (250), 410k, £1,000 (244), 340k, £810 (238), 440k, £1,020 (232), 380k Limousin £870 (229), 320k Charolais £720 (225); R Millen, Coleraine, 230k Blonde d’Aquitaine £640 (278), 230k, £580 (252), 240k, £600 (250), 250k, £612 (245); Garvagh farmer, 250k Charolais £680 (272), 290k Limousin £750 (259), 330k, £745 (226), 320k, £680 (213); W Moore, Macosquin, 300k Charolais £815 (272), 310k, £805 (260), 280k, £725 (259), 310k, £740 (239), 320k £720 (225), 330k, £740 (224), 320k, £680 (213); J Keatley, Magherafelt, 340k Limousin £920 (271), 300k, £780 (260), 310k £775 (250), 310k £770 (248), 350k, £850 (243), 380k, £880 (232), 350k, £755 (216); Coleraine farmer, 260k Charolais £700 (269), 300k Limousin £740 (247), 340k, £700 (206), 400k Charolais £800 (200); T McGaughey, Portglenone, 230k Limousin £610 (265), 250k £660 (264), 210k £545 (260), 235k £590 (251), 240k £600 (250), 260k, £630 (242), 240k, £580 (242), 280k, £630 (225); H Conn, Castlerock, 270k Charolais £710 (263), 350k, £905 (259), 370k, £940 (254), 340k £850 (250), 290k, £700 (241), 410k, £985 (240), 380k, £900 (237), 360k, £845 (235), 200k, £455 (228), 430k, £975 (227), 420k, £900 (214), 430k Limousin £910 (212), 420k, £875 (208), 460k, £955 (208); I Tanner, Castlerock, 360k, £940 (261), 390k Charolais £960 (246), 370k £890 (241), 380k, £870 (229), 410k, £900 (220), 470k Charolais £1,020 (217), 370k, £790 (214); A Canning, Dungiven, 300k Limousin £780 (260), 380k Charolais £935 (246), 420k Limousin £1010 (241), 470k £1075 (229), 460k £1050 (228), 430k Simmental £970 (226), 390k Limousin £870 (223), 380k £840 (221), 390k, £830 (213), 470k, £1,000 (213), 430k Charolais £890 (207), 410k Simmental £850 (207), 440k Limousin £900 (205), 400k, £800 (200); P Gribben, Toome, 240k Limousin £625 (260), 210k £540 (257); F Doherty, Castlerock, 240k Charolais £620 (258), 280k Limousin £700 (250), 270k £605 (224); Macosquin farmer, 250k Hereford £635 (254), 285k £680 (239), 275k £650 (236); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 320k Charolais £800 (250), 370k £880 (238), 370k, £875 (237), 350k, £825 (236), 430k, £1000 (233), 360,k £800 (222); J Lamont, Ballymoney, 260k Charolais £650 (250), 230k, £570 (248), 270k, £660 (244), 280k, £670 (239), 300k Charolais £700 (233), 230k Belgian Blue £480 (209), 230k, £480 (209); C George, Dungiven, 270k Limousin £655 (243), 300k, £690 (230); P McCloskey, Feeny, 300k Limousin £730 (243), 410k, £825 (201); H Walsh, Portglenone, 340k Limousin £825 (243), 320k Charolais £770 (241), 320k Limousin £760 (238), 380k £900 (237), 380k £880 (232), 350k Charolais £805 (230), 400k Limousin £915 (229); J Kerr, Macosquin, 310k Limousin £750 (242), 300k £660 (220); D Thompson, Dungiven, 400k Blonde d’Aquitaine £950 (238), 350k, £800 (229), 390k £890 (228), 520k, £1,150 (221), 450k £980 (218), 540k, £1,090 (202); M Armstrong, Garvagh, 320k Charolais £750 (234), 340k Limousin £750 (221), 360k Charolais £730 (203); J and D Whyte, Portglenone, 300k Charolais £700 (233), 380k, £885 (233), 400k, £920 (230), 310k, £710 (229), 370k, £840 (227), 410k, £925 (226), 380k Limousin £845 (222), 290k Charolais £640 (221), 420k Limousin £895 (213), 360k Charolais £760 (211), 460k £960 (209); N Connor, Dungiven, 300k Charolais £685 (228), 390k Limousin £810 (208); R Cole, Macosquin, 430k Charolais £975 (227), 440k, £960 (218), 430k, £930 (216), 440k, £950 (216); A Marks, Portglenone, 300k Limousin £675 (225); A Dougherty, Castlerock, 410k Charolais £915 (223).

Heifer calves: T Wilson, Randalstown, 230k Limousin £635 (276), 240k, £580 (242), 280k, £660 (236), 280k, £630 (225), 300k, £645 (215), 300k, £635 (212), 260k, £540 (208); H Conn, Castlerock, 260k Charolais £710 (273), 250k, £680 (272), 260k, £695 (267), 310k Limousin £745 (240), 380k, £825 (217), 310k, £665 (215), 390k, £810 (208), 330k Charolais £680 (206), 400k, £815 (204); Coleraine farmer, 265k Charolais £705 (266), 280k Limousin £580 (207); A Canning, Dungiven, 370k Charolais £940 (254), 310k Limousin £770 (248), 320k, £660 (206), 400k Charolais £820 (205), 370k, £760 (205), 350k, £705 (201); Garvagh farmer, 290k Charolais £750 (259), 245k, £580 (237); F Doherty, Castlerock, 200k Limousin £510 (255), 270k, £615 (228); D Whyte, Portglenone, 350k Charolais £890 (254); D Semple, Dungiven, 260k Charolais £650 (250), 250k, £625 (250), 250k, £605 (242), 240k Belgian Blue £580 (242), 270k Charolais £645 (239), 290k, £685 (236), 280k, £630 (225), 270k, £600 (222), 380k Saler £785 (207), 420k Limousin £840 (200); Rasharkin farmer, 260k Limousin £650 (250), 200k, £470 (235), 170k £390 (229); W Moore, Macosquin, 245k Charolais £610 (249), 260k, £610 (235), 260k Limousin £590 (227), 310k Charolais £690 (223), 240k, £535 (223); S Tanner, Castlerock, 360k, £880 (244); A Marks, Portglenone, 220k Limousin £530 (241), 270k, £625 (232); I Tanner, Castlerock, 410k Charolais £980 (239); J Lamont, Ballymoney, 190k Limousin 450k (237), 230k Charolais £520 (226), 210k Charolais £450 (214); P Gribben, Toome, 260k Limousin £610 (235), 260k £560 (215), 200k, £410 (205); H Walsh, Portglenone, 280k Limousin £655 (234), 310k, £670 (216), 320k, £670 (209), 330k, £670 (203), 320k £650 (203), 330k, £660 (200); R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 360k Charolais £810 (225); T McGaughey, Portglenone, 200k Limousin £445 (223), 230k, £495 (215), 240k, £500 (208), 215k, £430 (200); B McIlvar, Garvagh, 410k Charolais £900 (220); A Dougherty, Castlerock, 340k Charolais £725 (213), 350k, £720 (206), 420k, £840 (200); M Armstrong, Garvagh, 280k Charolais £590 (211), 240k, £480 (200); D Thompson, Dungiven, 360k Blonde d’Aquitaine £760 (211), 410k £820 (200); P McAtasney, Kilrea, 240k Limousin £495 (206); J Doherty, Garvagh, 270k Charolais £550 (204), 230k, £460 (200); A McErlean, Portglenone, 300k Charolais £610 (203), 340k, £690 (203), 340k, £680 (200); C George, Dungiven, 360k Limousin £720 (200) and J Whyte, Portglenone, 350k Charolais £700 (200).

A small entry of on Monday, October 8th met a steady trade. More sheep needed every week. Lambs to £78.00 to 328 per kg.

Lambs: M Pollock, Coleraine, 23k, £75.50 (328); A Arrell, Knockloughrim, 23.5k, £76.50 (326); J Semple, Dungiven, 19.5k, £63.50 (326), 23k, £73 (317); L Reid, Coleraine, 23.5k, £75.20 (320); J Moody, Articlave, 22.5k, £72 (320); I Laughlin, Garvagh, 23.5k, £75 (319); P McAtamney, Ballymoney, 24k, £76.50 (319); R Brown, Garvagh, 24k, £75.80 (316).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £69. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, October 9th met a super trade to a top of £1,680 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

Armagh farmer, calved heifers to £1,680, £1,620, £1,520; S D Perry, Ahoghill, calved heifer £1,600 and W Millar (Jnr), Coleraine, springing heifer £1,410.

A super entry of 300 stock on Wednesday, October 10th at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to to £1,500, heifers sold to £1,210 and fat cows sold to £1,370.

Fat cows: (60 on offer, flying trade - more required)

T O’Neill, Claudy, 690k Charolais £1,370 (199); C Cartwright, Limavady, 550k Belgian Blue £830 (151); P McIlvar, Garvagh, 720k Limousin £1,090 (151), 700k Hereford £960 (137); D Gordon, Portglenone, 580k Charolais £790 (136); D Semple, Dungiven, 630k Limousin £820 (130), 750k Limousin £900 (120), 550k Blonde d’Aquitaine £660 (120); W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 520k Belgian Blue £650 (125); P Kearney, Maghera, 770k Hereford £940 (122); R Cochrane, Bushmills, 490k Friesian £590 (120) and W Riley, Dungiven, 480k Friesian £575 (120).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: Toomebridge farmer, 300k Limousin £735 (245); Claudy farmer, 470k Charolais £1,065 (227), 400k Limousin £845 (211), 540k Charolais £1,110 (206), 550k, £1,100 (200), 390k, £775 (199), 430k Limousin £855 (199), 410k Aberdeen Angus £805 (196); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 490k Limousin £1,065 (217), 500k, £1,075 (215), 450k, £965 (214), 490k, £1,040 (212), 480k, £995 (207), 520k, £1,075 (207), 440k, £905 (206), 570k Aberdeen Angus £1,160 (204), 450k Limousin £895 (199); D Hood, Claudy, 440k Simmental £945 (215), 480k, £970 (202); T and A Campbell, 500k Charolais £1,070 (214), 490k Simmental £950 (194), 480k Limousin £925 (193); W Millen, Garvagh, 330k Limousin £695 (211), 270k, £530 (196), 390k, £755 (194); Maghera farmer, 410k Limousin £845 (206), 430k Charolais £865 (201), 490k, £945 (193); H McPherson, Macosquin, 390k Simmental £805 (206); Portglenone farmer, 370k Limousin £755 (204); C Gordon, Ringsend, 440k Charolais £885 (201); W Maxwell, Dervock, 350k Limousin £695 (199); S Sharpe, Coleraine, 610k Aberdeen Angus £1210 (198); B McAuley, Bushmills, 390k Blonde d’Aquitaine £760 (195); N Quigley, Dungiven, 570k, £1,100 (193), 490k Aberdeen Angus £945 (193); A Campbell, Upperlands, 470k Charolais £900 (192).

Steers: J Kerr, Macosquin, 380k Limousin £900 (237), 470k Aberdeen Angus £910 (194); Macosquin farmer, 390k Limousin £925 (237); L Tanner, Castlerock, 360k Blonde d’Aquitaine £825 (229), 410k, £910 (222), 420k, £890 (212), 450k, £940 (209); R Baxter, Portglenone, 390k Limousin £890 (228); W Maxwell, Dervock, 400k Limousin £905 (226), 410k, £885 (216); J McElheran, Stranocum, 350k Belgian Blue £770 (220), 400k Aberdeen Angus £840 (210), 450k, £910 (202); H and G Wilson, Limavady, 400k Aberdeen Angus £860 (215); I Smyth, Bushmills, 400k Limousin £840 (210); Toomebridge farmer, 340k, £700 (206); Coleraine farmer, 380k Limousin £780 (205); M Rea, Ballymoney, 510k Limousin £1,025 (201), 530k, £1,030 (194); N Quigg, Kilrea, 590k Parthenais £1,180 (200); Claudy farmer, 560k Charolais £1,100 (196); G McNeill, Coleraine, 330k Aberdeen Angus £645 (196); S Rankin, Bushmills, 355k, £688 (194); A Henry, Finvoy, 530k Limousin £1,020 (193) and R McShane, Ballymoney, 490k Limousin £940 (192).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.