Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 190 calves on Thursday, October 11th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: Maghera farmer, Hereford £335; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £305, Hereford £280, Limousin £270; H and H Johnston, Belgian Blue £295, £255, Hereford £242, Stabiliser £195; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £295, Fleckvieh £290, £262, £245; I Stewart, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £295, Fleckvieh £265, £225, £200; T Carson, Cloughmills, Parthenais £285; G Bates, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £282, £254, £250, £242; T and G Irwin, Cookstown, Fleckvieh £275, £210, Hereford £210, Fleckvieh £195; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Fleckvieh £275; N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £272; S Taylor, Macosquin, Hereford £270, Aberdeen Angus £265, and £200; G Kerr, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £266; Magherafelt farmer, Limousin £260; W and A Houston, Glarryford, Aberdeen Angus £246, Belgian Blue £240 and W Tweed, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £215.

Heifer calves: C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £390, £335, £215; Maghera farmer, Limousin £300; Magherafelt farmer, Hereford £300; Ballymena farmer, Hereford £290; I Stewart, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £265; G Bates, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £242; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £225; N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £222 and S Cassidy, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £215.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £160.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A smaller entry of 190 calves on Friday, October 12th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Bull calves: R McGinley, Ballymoney, 220k Charolais £640 (291), 270k Limousin £675 (250); R Ewing, Knockloughrim, 220k Charolais £635 (289), 210k Parthenais £560 (267), 230k, £610 (265), 240k, £605 (252), 250k, £615 (246), 270k Aberdeen Angus £660 (244), 180k Parthenais £420 (233), 280k, £640 (229), 230k, £515 (224), 320k, £705 (220), 310k, £655 (211); W Moore, Macosquin, 220k Limousin £630 (286), 280k, £665 (238), 240k £560 (233), 320k, £715 (223), 270k, £570 (211), 310k, £640 (207); Macosquin farmer, 200k Limousin £570 (285), 290k Charolais £725 (250), 270k, £670 (248); N Gregg, Ahoghill, 250k Charolais £695 (278); J Gregg, Ahoghill, 290k Charolais £785 (271), 310k Belgian Blue £730 (236); M Cunning, Glarryford, 250k Simmental £675 (270), 280k, £685 (245), 290k, £695 (240), 320k, £735 (230); S McGill, Aghadowey, 210k Simmental £550 (262), 280k Charolais £690 (246), 230k Simmental £550 (239), 310k, £645 (208), 330k Stabiliser £680 (206), 330k, £670 (203); J Ramsey, Aghadowey, 210k Saler £550 (262), 250k, £600 (240), 250k, £590 (236), 260k, £605 (233), 240k, £540 (225), 290k, £640 (221), 300k, £655 (218), 290k, £630 (217), 260k, £540 (208); C Blair, Limavady, 280k Charolais £725 (259), 290k, £735 (253), 300k, £740 (247), 290k, £695 (240), 310k, £740 (239), 310k, £705 (227), 340k, £755 (222); M Armstrong, Garvagh, 250k Charolais £645 (258), 350k, £855 (244), 300k Limousin £680 (227), 280k Charolais £625 (223), 310k, £670 (216), 350k, £745 (213); Coleraine farmer, 250k Hereford £635 (254); P Reid, Dunloy, 290k Charolais £740 (255), 290k, £735 (735 (253), 250k, £595 (238), 250k, £580 (232), 280k, £640 (229), 330k, £750 (228); H Walsh, Portglenone, 300k Charolais £760 (253), 340k, £840 (247), 310k Blonde d'Aquitaine £750 (242), 330k Limousin £770 (233); S Leslie, Claudy, 380k Charolais £935 (246), 330k £750 (227); M Smyth, Castlerock, 320k Simmental £760 (238), 290k Limousin £640 (221), 300k Simmental £655 (218), 350k, £750 (214); N McClure, Ballymoney, 300k Limousin £700 (233), 330k, £765 (232), 350k £810 (231), 350k, £760 (217); A McGuckian, Dunloy, 310k Limousin £710 (229), 310k, £695 (224); I Pollock, Downhill, 310k Charolais £705 (227), 350k, £740 (211), 370k, £770 (208), 370k, £755 (204); H Savage, Magherafelt, 400k Simmental £900 (225), 390k Charolais £850 (218), 430k Limousin £920 (214); J Kerr, Macosquin, 310k Limousin £655 (211); 290k, £610 (210); D Semple, Dungiven, 210k Charolais £430 (205).

Heifer calves: R McGinley, Ballymoney, 210k Charolais £700 (333), 220k Limousin £635 (289), 230k, £590 (257), 250k, £630 (252), 240k Limousin £585 (244); D Semple, Dungiven, 200k Charolais £620 (310), 200k Aberdeen Angus £430 (215); M Armstrong, Garvagh, 200k Limousin £585 (293), 250k Charolais £590 (236), 320k, £650 (203), 320k, £645 (202); M Cunning, Glarryford, 240k Simmental £680 (283); N Gregg, Ahoghill, 210k Charolais £580 (276); W Moore, Macosquin, 230k Limousin £630 (274), 240k, £615 (256), 230k, £575 (250), 260k, £635 (244), 230k, £550 (239), 290k Charolais £680 (235), 230k Limousin £490 (213), 300k, £635 (212); R Ewing, Knockloughrim, 200k Parthenais £510 (255), 210k, £480 (229), 230k Aberdeen Angus £505 (220), 300k Parthenais £650 (217); S McGill, Aghadowey, 270k Charolais £680 (252), 270k, £600 (222), 260k, £560 (215); Coleraine farmer, 280k Charolais £700 (250), 270k, £670 (248); P Reid, Dunloy, 240k Charolais £600 (250); A McGuckian, Dunloy, 250k Limousin £605 (242), 280k, £625 (223), 300k £635 (212); H Walsh, Portglenone, 300k Charolais £710 (237), 320k Limousin £690 (216), 330k Simmental £690 (209); S Leslie, Claudy, 310k Charolais £720 (232); J A Millen, Macosquin, 250k Limousin £570 (228), 270k Aberdeen Angus £540 (200); N McClure, Ballymoney, 310k Limousin £700 (226), 290k, £600 (207); J Kerr, Macosquin, 280k Limousin £600 (214); N McClure, Ballymoney, 320k Limousin £680 (213); I Pollock, Downhill, 300k Charolais £640 (213); J Ramsey, Aghadowey, 250k Saler £530 (212), 230k £485 (211), 240k, £495 (206), 260k, £530 (204), 240k, £485 (202); D Houston, Claudy, 280k Limousin £590 (211); M Smyth, Castlerock, 300k Simmental £625 (208).

A good entry of 400 sheep on Monday, October 15th met a steady trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £81.80 to 355 per kg.

Lambs: W McIlroy, Cullybackey, 21k, £74.50 (355); Dundarave Properties Ltd, Bushmills, 28k, £75.20 (350); R Dixon, Castlerock, 22.5k, £77 (342); S Montgomery, Dunloy, 20.5k, £69 (337); D Torrens, Garvagh, 23k, £77.50 (337), 24k, £78.50 (327); R McGinley, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £75.60 (336); J Andrews, Portglenone, 23k, £77 (335); Magherafelt farmer, 20k, £67 (335); M Cunning, Glarryford, 23.5k, £78.50 (334); L Reid, Coleraine, 23.5k, £78.50 (334); G McGeagh, Draperstown, 23.5k, £78.40 (334); J Kerr, Macosquin, 23k, £76.50 (333); P McAtamney, Ballymoney, 23k, £75.80 (330); J Thompson, Killaloo, 23.5k, £76.30 (325); R Paul, Maghera, 24k, £77.80 (324).

Horned lambs 23.5k, £76 (323).

Heavy lambs 26k, £81.80.

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £70.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, October 16th met a super trade to a top of £2,000 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifer to £2,000 and D Gordon, Kilrea, mating heifers to £870.

A super entry of 325 stock on Wednesday, October 17th at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers to £1,325 and heifers to £1,330.

Fat cows £1,120.

Fat cows: (80 on offer, flying trade - more required)

H Conn, Castlerock, 630k Limousin £960 (152), 610k, £860 (141), 640k Aberdeen Angus £830 (130), 670k Charolais £830 (124); D Semple, Dungiven, 650k Charolais £985 (152), 560k Limousin £710 (127); 690k Charolais £900 (130); B McIlvar, Garvagh, 700k Limousin £1,060 (151), 690k £900 (130); J Campbell, Upperlands, 700k Hereford £1,050 (150); G Canning, Bellarena, 770k Limousin £1,060 (138), 810k £1,025 (127); G McNeill, Coleraine, 560k Shorthorn £765 (137); Magherafelt farmer, 590k Charolais £800 (136); Dunloy farmer, 660k Simmental £880 (133); R A Kyle and Sons, Culnady, 540k Holstein £690 (128); M Keatley, Magherafelt, 880k Charolais £1,120 (127); J Tannahill, Macosquin, 720k Shorthorn dairy £880 (122); W and A Houston, Glarryford, 480k Friesian £580 (121).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: A McErlean, Portglenone, 280k Simmental £625 (223), 310k, £670 (216), 300k Blonde d'Aquitaine £635 (212), 300k Charolais £635 (212), 400k Limousin £780 (195); G Jeffers, Ballyronan, 240k Charolais £530 (221), 300k Hereford £620 (207); W Doherty, Bellarena, 240k Limousin £520 (217); F Donnelly, Maghera, 370k Limousin £780 (211); Antrim farmer, 380k Charolais £790 (208); P Stewart, Garvagh, 560k Charolais £1140 (204), 660k, £1,270 (192), 680k, £1,300 (191); J Alcorn, Macosquin, 320k Limousin £640 (200); Macosquin farmer, 450k Charolais £895 (199) and A Fenton, Rasharkin, 430k Limousin £840 (195).

Steers: M Rea, Ballymoney, 440k Charolais £1,100 (250), 470k Limousin £1,000 (213), 450k, £920 (204), 480k Simmental £970 (202), 390k Limousin £785 (201), 420k, £825 (196); G Canning, Bellarena, 470k Charolais £1 085 (231), 550k £1,190 (216); J Kelso, Upperlands, 450k Limousin £1,035 (230), 480k, £1,075 (224), 480k, £960 (200); A McErlean, Portglenone, 350k Charolais £795 (227); J Scullion, Knockloughrim, 420k Charolais £945 (225); N McKay, Portglenone, 450k Saler £995 (221), 450k, £965 (214), 450k, £960 (213), 370k, £775 (210), 430k, £890 (207), 490k, £995 (203), 440k, £860 (196), 520k, £995 (191), 420k, £800 (191); Portglenone farmer, 430k Charolais £940 (219), 350k, £735 (210), 420k, £870 (207); Limavady farmer, 620k Simmental £1,325 (214); D Gordon, Portglenone, 390k Simmental £830 (213); A Minford, Crumlin, 510k Limousin £1,075 (211); P O’Neill, Toomebridge, 420k Limousin £870 (207); W Doherty, Bellarena, 340k Limousin £690 (203), 380k, £740 (195); Springfield Farms, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1,095 (199) and S Sharpe, Coleraine, 500k Aberdeen Angus £995 (199), 460k, £900 (196).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.