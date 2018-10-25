Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 220 calves on Thursday, October 18th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: T Herbison, Randalstown, Limousin £385, Aberdeen Angus £330, £320; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £345, Belgian Blue £300, Fleckvieh £300, £295; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £330, £315, £300, £230; A Faith, Limavady, Limousin £325; Magherafelt farmer, Simmental £320, Friesian £250; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £290; W Kelso, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £285; Maghera farmer, Limousin £270, Hereford £250; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £270; J Hyndman, Upperlands, Shorthorn beef £265; H and H Johnston, Ahoghill, Hereford £260: R and A Boyce, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £250; J McClelland, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £250; G and J Hayes, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £250, £215; I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £248; W and A Houston, Glarryford, Belgian Blue £240; W Simpson, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus £225; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £220; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £210.

Heifer calves: Cookstown farmer, Limousin £375; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £350; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £350, £330, £320, Hereford £300, £250, Limousin £230; B Barr, Aghadowey, Limousin £340; J Hyndman, Upperlands, Shorthorn beef £295, £240; W and F Hill, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £280; Maghera farmer, Belgian Blue £280; C Keane and Sons, Belgian Blue £275, £200; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £262; H and H Johnston, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £250, £205; W Kelso, Porglenone, Belgian Blue £225; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £220, £210; A Faith, Limavady, Limousin £210; R and C Steede, Cullybackey, Limousin £205.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £250.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A smaller entry of calves on Friday, October 19th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Bull calves: J Doherty, Garvagh, 220k Charolais £645 (293), 280k, £685 (245), 300k, £675 (225); D McAtamney, Portglenone, 210k Aberdeen Angus £565 (269), 270k, £620 (230); B Millar, Randalstown, 250k Limousin £650 (260); R Graham, Ballyclare, 300k Charolais £760 (253), 340k Limousin £825 (243), 310k Charolais £750 (242), 320k, £755 (236), 330k, £765 (232); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 300k Limousin £750 (250), 340k Charolais £770 (227); D Whyte, Portglenone, 250k Belgian Blue £605 (242), 320k Charolais £750 (234); J Whyte, Portglenone, 290k Charolais £700 (241); R and P Mullan, Macosquin, 200k, £480 (240), 240k, £560 (233); Claudy farmer, 310k Limousin £665 (215), 330k, £680 (206); H Savage, Magherafelt, 330k Simmental £695 (211); A and D Gillan, Ballymoney, 440k Simmental £900 (205).

Heifer calves: J Doherty, Garvagh, 210k Charolais £570 (271), 260k Limousin £630 (242); P Reid, Dunloy, 240k Charolais £590 (246), 210k, £505 (241); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 280k Charolais £655 (234), 310k, £720 (232), 300k £695 (232), 330k, £725 (220), 310k, £645 (208); B Millar, Randalstown, 320k Charolais £730 (228), 290k Limousin £625 (216), 320k Shorthorn beef £640 (200); R Graham, Ballyclare, 280k Charolais £630 (225).

A good entry of 320 on Monday, October 22nd met a steady trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £85.00 to 348 per kg.

Lambs: E Calvin, Coleraine, 20k, £69.50 (348); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 22k, £75 (341); W Johnston, Maghera, 18.5k, £62.50 (338); M Andrews, Garvagh, 23k, £77.40 (337); J Kirk, Ballymoney, 23k, £77.60 (337); N Quigg, Kilrea, 22.5k, £75.50 (336); T Topping, Garvagh, 22.5k, £75 (333); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 23.5k, £78 (332); G Graham, Macosquin, 23k, £76 (330); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 25k, £82.50 (330); J Sloan, Rasharkin, 23.5k, £77.50 (330); S McLoughlin, Limavady, 23.5k, £77 (328); N McIlroy, Coleraine, 22.5k, £73.50 (327) and K Lawrence, Castleroe, 25k, £81.20 (325).

Heavy lambs 28.5k, £85, 25.5k, £81.50, 26k, £82.20.

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £70.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, October 23rd met a super trade to a top of £1,800 for a calved heifer.

More required weekly.

W Millar (Jnr), Coleraine, calved heifers to £1,800, £1,650; W Loughrin Caledon, calved heifers to £1,800, £1,750; A McNeely, Londonderry, calved heifer £1550 and M Millar, Coleraine, springing heifer £1,400.

A super entry of 335 stock on Wednesday, October 24th at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,305, heifers sold to £1,340 and fat cows sold to £975.

Fat cows: (40 on offer, flying trade - more required)

Garvagh farmer, 660k Charolais £975 (148); G Hayes, Ballymena, 520k Shorthorn beef £710 (137); R O’Neill, Dunloy, 580k Limousin £790 (136), 660k, £890 (135); J Caskey, Kilrea, 750k Hereford £890 (119), 730k Blonde d'Aquitaine £800 (110); R W Kane, Ballintoy, 650k Fleckvieh £750 (115), 720k, £795 (110); Mulkeeragh Farms, Limavady, 610k Holstein £680 (112); J Kerr, Macosquin, 600k Limousin £660 (110).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: W and P McCallion, Portglenone, 480k Limousin £1,340 (279), 430k, £870 (202), 460k, £910 (198); D Campbell, Portglenone, 440k Belgian Blue £1,000 (227), 340k Limousin £720 (212), 420k, £840 (200); D McKee, Randalstown, 350k Aberdeen Angus £690 (197).

Steers: Cookstown farmer, 390k Limousin £890 (228); Macosquin farmer, 490k Limousin £1,100 (225), 520k Hereford £1,000 (192); N Glass, Rasharkin, 340k Blonde d'Aquitaine £760 (224), 370k, £775 (210), 400k, £800 (200); D Gordon, Portglenone, 360k Belgian Blue £780 (217); Ballymena farmer, 460k Charolais £980 (213), 440k, £850 (193), 510k Belgian Blue £950 (186); F Craig, Macosquin, 540k Simmental £1,150 (213), 540k, £1,135 (210), 530k, £1,095 (207), 510k, £1,035 (203), 580k, £1,145 (197); Cookstown farmer, 470k Limousin £980 (209), 520k, £1,035 (199); J Gillespie, Glarryford, 480k Charolais £1,000 (208); Coleraine farmer, 370k Belgian Blue £760 (205), 320k Simmental £615 (192), 350k Belgian Blue £670 (191); Toomebridge farmer, 540k Charolais £1,090 (202), 550k, £1,100 (200), 570k, £1,115 (196); Portglenone farmer, 570k Charolais £1,150 (202), 600k, £1,190 (198); C O’Hara, Rasharkin, 500k Limousin £1,000 (200); J McElheran, Stranocum, 350k Aberdeen Angus £700 (200); 420k, £825 (196) and I Smyth, Bushmills, 600k Aberdeen Angus £1,170 (195).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

