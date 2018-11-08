Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 220 calves on Thursday, November 1st met with a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

D and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £445; Antrim farmer, Aberdeen Angus £435, Limousin £340; I Steele, Antrim, Belgian Blue £395, £320; Maghera farmer, Shorthorn beef £370; S and M Warwick, Ballyclare, Charolais £370, Fleckvieh £310; Antrim farmer, Simmental £320, £270, £220;

N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £285, £260; M Bruce, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £285, £265; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £280; J Gordon, Kilrea, Aberdeen Angus £275 and S McNaughton, Ballymena, Hereford £240.

Heifer calves: Upperlands farmer, Limousin £440; Antrim farmer, Limousin £370; Antrim farmer, Limousin £350; D and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £350, £210; D Hanna, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £340, Fleckvieh £275; W K Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £305, Aberdeen Angus £290, £215; D and D Holland, Articlave, Aberdeen Angus £270; S Taylor, Macosquin, Hereford £270; Magherafelt farmer, Hereford £265; A Wallace, Tobermore, Belgian Blue £260, Aberdeen Angus £255;S McNaughton, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £220; D Scott, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £205 and Ballymena farmer, Simmental £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £150.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

80 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry on Monday, November 5th met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £83.00 to 375 per kg.

Lambs: Limavady farmer, 19.5k, £73.20 (375); Rasharkin farmer, 19k, £68.50 (361); T McCracken, Limavady, 20k, £72.20 (361); P Stewart, Garvagh, 23.5k, £84 (357); H McErlean, Portglenone, 20.5k, £72.80 (355); S Montgomery, Ballymena, 20k, £69 (345); R McGinley, Ballymoney, 24.5k, £83.60 (341), 23k, £78 (339); T and J Leeke, Aghadowey, 24.5k, £83 (339); B McFetridge, Garvagh, 24k, £80.80 (337); J Kerr, Macosquin, 22.5k, £75.50 (336); Ballymena farmer, 24.5k, £82.20 (336); J Christie, Ballymoney, 24.5k, £82.20 (336); Magherafelt farmer, 25k, £84 (336), 22k, £73.40 (334); J Kane, Ballymoney, 23k, £77 (335) and T and W Taylor, 24.5k, £81.80 (334).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £81.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A smaller entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, November 6th met a super trade to a top of £1,900 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

M Millar, Coleraine, calved heifer to £1,900; S Henry, Macosquin, springing heifers to £1,860, £1,730, £1,500, £1,420; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, calved heifer £1,840 and W Millar(Jnr), Colreaine, calved heifers to £1,785, £1,550.

A smaller entry of 290 stock on Wednesday, November 7th at Kilrea, continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,500, heifers sold to £1,245 and fat cows sold to £1,055.

Fat cows: (65 on offer, flying trade - more required)

H Savage, Magherafelt, 500k Hereford £785 (157), 590k Limousin £820 (139); W Campbell, Ballymoney, 520k Holstein £690 (133); M Keatley, Magherafelt, 690k Belgian Blue £855 (124), 710k Blonde d'Aquitaine £800 (113); A McLaughlin, Bellarena, 850k Charolais £1,055 (124); J Gilfillan, Myroe, 760k Limousin £930 (122), 830k Aberdeen Angus £1,000 (121); B and P Hurrell, Randalstown, 560k Hereford £685 (122), 740k Aberdeen Angus £840 (114), 650k, £735 (113); S and S Houston, Maghera, 430k Simmental £520 (121); J Todd, Ballycastle, 580k Limousin £690 (119), 530k Hereford £600 (113); E Connor, Maghera, 710k Charolais £840 (118), 700k, £800 (114), 870k, £980 (113); Kilrea farmer, 690k Blonde d'Aquitaine £800 (116); McAleese Farms, Garvagh, 720k Friesian £835 (116); K Gardiner, Kilrea, 680k Simmental £770 (113) and D Riley, Dungiven, 560k Limousin £630 (113).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

J Kearney, Ballymoney, batch of springing heifers in calf Limousin to £2,070, £1,920, £1,850, £1,820, £1,800, £1,750, £1,680, £1,650; G Hayes, Ballymena, Simmental heifer with Simmental heifer calf at foot to £1,800, Simmental heifer with Charolais heifer calf at foot £1,780, Charolais heifer with Charolais heifer calf at foot £1,500.

Heifers: R and J Watson, Rasharkin, 440k Limousin £1,085 (247), 500k Belgian Blue £1,160 (232); R McCurdy, Broughshane, 530k Charolais £1,230 (232), 560k, £1,245 (222), 520k, £1,095 (211), 500k, £1,030 (206), 480k, £980 (204); R McWilliams, Coleraine, 470k Limousin £1,080 (230), 480k, £995 (207), 480k, £965 (201), 440k, £875 (199); I Tanner, Castlerock, 320k, Limousin £685 (214), 520k Saler £1,040 (200); D Gordon, Kilrea, 480k Aberdeen Angus £1,020 (213); Kilrea farmer, 280k Charolais £590 (211), 430k, £890 (207), 390k, £800 (205); J Gordon, Kilrea, 480k Belgian Blue £945 (197); Ballymena farmer, 340k Charolais £670 (197).

Steers: S Campbell, Coleraine, 420k Limousin £975 (232), 360k Charolais £800 (222), 420k Simmental £925 (220), 400k Simmental £880 (220), 380k Charolais £805 (212), 500k, £1,040 (208); D and G McVicker, Ballymoney, 390k Aberdeen Angus £850 (218); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 440k Belgian Blue £945 (215), 370k, £725 (196); L McKinley, Portstewart, 370k Aberdeen Angus £780 (211); D Gordon, Kilrea, 410k Charolais £850 (207); R Baxter, Portglenone, 480k Simmental £970 (202), 430k Charolais £850 (198); B Kelso, Maghera, 450k Aberdeen Angus £905 (201), 480k Hereford £945 (197); Antrim farmer, 440k Limousin £875 (199); J Mitchell, Aghadowey, 650k Limousin £1,285 (198); G Jeffers, Ballyronan, 330k Charolais £650 (197); J Thompson, Rasharkin, 500k Aberdeen Angus £985 (197), 590k Belgian Blue £1,155 (196) and Castlerock farmer, 380k Simmental £745 (196).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.